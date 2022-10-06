COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 30-year-old Mableton woman died early Friday morning in a wrong-way wreck that happened on I-75 North, police said. According to the Cobb County Police Department, Chassity E. Hogan initiated the wreck driving southbound on I-75 North. It was not clear where she got on the interstate or how she came to be traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO