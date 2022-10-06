ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Man crashes, dies after fleeing from traffic stop along I-75, troopers say

ATLANTA - A man was killed while trying to flee from Georgia State Patrol troopers along Interstate 75 on Saturday evening. GSP troopers say 35-year-old Lamar Stegall, of Atlanta, was driving Ford Fusion northbound on I-75 near Interstate 285 in Clayton County. Just before 7 p.m., troopers say they noticed he was speeding and failing to use a turn signal.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman killed in hit-and-run near I-20 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for the driver of the vehicles that struck and killed a woman along a busy DeKalb County roadway Saturday evening. It happened around 7:30 p.m. along Gresham Road near Interstate 20. DeKalb County police say the woman was already dead when officers arrived at the scene.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clayton County, GA
Local
Georgia Accidents
Clayton County, GA
Accidents
Clayton County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 75#Samaritans#A Man And A Woman#Traffic Accident#Grady Memorial Hospital
13WMAZ

Woman dies in wrong-way wreck on I-75/I-285 ramp in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 30-year-old Mableton woman died early Friday morning in a wrong-way wreck that happened on I-75 North, police said. According to the Cobb County Police Department, Chassity E. Hogan initiated the wreck driving southbound on I-75 North. It was not clear where she got on the interstate or how she came to be traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.
COBB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
11Alive

Woman found shot to death in driveway of construction site in Stone Mountain, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Stone Mountain Friday night. Authorities said she was found dead in the driveway of a construction site near 5170 Stone Mountain Highway. Officers arrived around 7 p.m. and said they found the woman outside a wrecked vehicle.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy