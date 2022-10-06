Read full article on original website
Related
Woman killed after being struck by vehicle in DeKalb County, driver flees scene, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a woman Saturday night near Interstate 20. Officers responded to Gresham Road and I-20 around 7:30 p.m. Saturday after they received a call about a person who had been struck by a vehicle. After arriving, police said that a woman was laying dead in the middle of the road.
fox5atlanta.com
Man crashes, dies after fleeing from traffic stop along I-75, troopers say
ATLANTA - A man was killed while trying to flee from Georgia State Patrol troopers along Interstate 75 on Saturday evening. GSP troopers say 35-year-old Lamar Stegall, of Atlanta, was driving Ford Fusion northbound on I-75 near Interstate 285 in Clayton County. Just before 7 p.m., troopers say they noticed he was speeding and failing to use a turn signal.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run near I-20 in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for the driver of the vehicles that struck and killed a woman along a busy DeKalb County roadway Saturday evening. It happened around 7:30 p.m. along Gresham Road near Interstate 20. DeKalb County police say the woman was already dead when officers arrived at the scene.
Driver suffers minor injuries when car flips into DeKalb County river
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A driver is safe after his car flipped into a river in DeKalb County on Friday afternoon, fire officials say. DeKalb County fire officials say a car overturned into the South River near Warrior’s Path. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
30-Year-Old Chassity E Hogan Died After A Wrong Way Crash On I-75 (Cobb County, GA)
The Cobb County Police Department responded to a wrong-way crash that claimed a life. A preliminary investigation revealed that 30-year-old [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
2 killed after crash along Buford Highway Connector southbound at Peachtree Street NE, APD says
ATLANTA — The drivers of two vehicles were killed after a crash along the Buford Highway Connector southbound at Peachtree St. NE Friday night, Atlanta Police said. Officers arrived at the two-vehicle crash shortly before 9:40 p.m. "The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced deceased on the scene," APD...
Cobb woman killed in wrong-way crash with tractor-trailer on interstate
A Cobb County woman died early Friday morning after she drove the wrong way on I-75 and crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer, officials said.
GBI identifies suspect who shot and killed K-9 officer before he was killed in SWAT standoff
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The man whom officials say killed a Georgia State Patrol K-9 officer and was later shot by officers has been identified, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Saturday. The GBI identified the man as Dexton Bolden, a 33-year-old from Jonesboro. The K-9 officer, Figo,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman dies in wrong-way wreck on I-75/I-285 ramp in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 30-year-old Mableton woman died early Friday morning in a wrong-way wreck that happened on I-75 North, police said. According to the Cobb County Police Department, Chassity E. Hogan initiated the wreck driving southbound on I-75 North. It was not clear where she got on the interstate or how she came to be traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.
Police searching for woman who disappeared from shopping center in Gwinnett
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for your help in finding a women who disappeared from a shopping center. Police said Jae Soon Chun has dementia. Chun was last seen walking away from The Assi Plaza Shopping Center at1291 Old Peacthree Rd in Suwanee at 6:15 p.m.
GBI: Man who shot police K-9 identified after fatal standoff in Clayton
A man suspected in a homicide was shot and killed by officers Friday after he fatally wounded a police K-9 during a standoff in Clayton County, officials confirmed.
Police say 7-year-old hit, killed when parents left her alone was epileptic, often woke up dazed
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police say the hit-and-run that killed a 7-year-old girl has left many officers in tears. The child’s parents now face charges even though the driver who hit her hasn’t been caught. A memorial for Keymoriona Williams remains along the road where she was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman found shot to death in driveway of construction site in Stone Mountain, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Stone Mountain Friday night. Authorities said she was found dead in the driveway of a construction site near 5170 Stone Mountain Highway. Officers arrived around 7 p.m. and said they found the woman outside a wrecked vehicle.
7-year-old DeKalb boy found safe after police search through the night
A 7-year-old boy reported missing Thursday night after leaving his Stone Mountain home has been located Friday morning.
UPDATE: Police find missing DeKalb County 7-year-old boy
(DeKalb County, Ga.) — [UPDATE] Danny “Marko” Matingo has been found safe, according to DeKalb police. DeKalb County Police Department is asking for your help to find a missing little boy. On Friday morning, police said Danny “Marko” Matingo, 7, was last seen on Thursday near Old...
Person stabbed at Five Points MARTA station, suspect arrested
ATLANTA — A person was stabbed at a MARTA station on the southwest side of the city, according to MARTA Police Department. It happened on Friday around 1:36 p.m., police said, at the Five Points Station. The department said they found a person on the eastbound train platform that'd...
fox5atlanta.com
Man found shot to death in front of English Avenue neighborhood home, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in the English Avenue neighborhood of northwest Atlanta. Police said officers found a man shot dead in the 500 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard just before noon on Friday. Crime scene tape surrounded a blue home located across the street...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect arrested after authorities advise people to 'shelter in place' during manhunt
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Spalding County deputies said a wanted, possibly armed man was safely apprehended on Friday afternoon after a manhunt. The Spalding County Sheriff's Office said deputies were searching for a Christopher Thomas McLemore, who fled from them on Moreland Road, at around 11:15 a.m. Police didn't explain...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for hit and run driver that struck two people
A Good Samaritan was struck and killed while trying to help a driver who wrecked on I-75 in Clayton County. A second person who stopped, was also hit.
GSP K-9 officer, murder suspect both dead after officer-involved shooting in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia State Patrol K-9 officer was killed in the line of duty Friday morning after a chase led to a SWAT standoff with a murder suspect. The suspect was also shot and killed by police. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said police were conducting...
Comments / 0