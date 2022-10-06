ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

University of Arkansas

My Path to Senior Walk: Rachell Sanchez-Smith

Rachell Sanchez-Smith dreamed of being a reporter ever since she studied journalism at Rogers High School. “I was the weird newspaper kid,” she said. “And I wore that title proudly!”. The daughter of a Peruvian immigrant, Sanchez-Smith has always been interested in human rights and politics. She participated...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

