University of Arkansas
My Path to Senior Walk: Rachell Sanchez-Smith
Rachell Sanchez-Smith dreamed of being a reporter ever since she studied journalism at Rogers High School. “I was the weird newspaper kid,” she said. “And I wore that title proudly!”. The daughter of a Peruvian immigrant, Sanchez-Smith has always been interested in human rights and politics. She participated...
University of Arkansas
U of A's New Center for Public Health and Technology Launches Speaker Series
The University of Arkansas Center for Public Health and Technology has launched a new speaker series focused on public health research, health literacy and emerging media and digital technologies. The second event will feature Mark Williams, Ph.D., dean of the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health at the University...
University of Arkansas
Get Involved With Research on Interactions Between Sleep and Stress
The Sleep and Stress Lab is looking for research assistants who want hands-on experience investigating the interaction between stress and sleep. Students will have the chance to get valuable research experience by administering stress tasks and will have the opportunity to get involved with other projects in the lab. Those...
University of Arkansas
Register to vote by Tuesday, Oct. 11
The Staff Senate Legislative Committee urges all staff as well as the rest of campus to participate in the General Election this November. To participate, you must be registered to vote by Oct. 11. To register, click here. To check if you are registered in Arkansas, click here. New voter...
