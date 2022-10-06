Read full article on original website
University of Arkansas
Fall 2022 Graduating Student Survey
U of A students graduating this fall are invited to complete the First Destination Survey to report their post-graduation pursuits and learn what their classmates are doing after graduation. Graduating students can access the survey at link or follow instructions provided in an email invitation they receive this week. Students can access the survey multiple times through mid-April 2023 to ensure they provide the most accurate, current data.
University of Arkansas
Oct. 31 Application Deadline for Hoyt Purvis Award Nominations
The Graduate School and International Education are now accepting nominations for the annual Hoyt Purvis Award for Service in International Education recognizing members of the U of A community for their outstanding service to the field of international education and their commitment to promoting mutual understanding between people of all nations.
University of Arkansas
My Path to Senior Walk: Rachell Sanchez-Smith
Rachell Sanchez-Smith dreamed of being a reporter ever since she studied journalism at Rogers High School. “I was the weird newspaper kid,” she said. “And I wore that title proudly!”. The daughter of a Peruvian immigrant, Sanchez-Smith has always been interested in human rights and politics. She participated...
University of Arkansas
U of A's New Center for Public Health and Technology Launches Speaker Series
The University of Arkansas Center for Public Health and Technology has launched a new speaker series focused on public health research, health literacy and emerging media and digital technologies. The second event will feature Mark Williams, Ph.D., dean of the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health at the University...
University of Arkansas
Register to vote by Tuesday, Oct. 11
The Staff Senate Legislative Committee urges all staff as well as the rest of campus to participate in the General Election this November. To participate, you must be registered to vote by Oct. 11. To register, click here. To check if you are registered in Arkansas, click here. New voter...
