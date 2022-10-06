ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

University of Arkansas

Fall 2022 Graduating Student Survey

U of A students graduating this fall are invited to complete the First Destination Survey to report their post-graduation pursuits and learn what their classmates are doing after graduation. Graduating students can access the survey at link or follow instructions provided in an email invitation they receive this week. Students can access the survey multiple times through mid-April 2023 to ensure they provide the most accurate, current data.
bichoofprints.org

Critical Teacher Shortage Challenges Arkansas School Districts

The 2022 school year has offered some unique challenges for districts across the country, with teachers quitting in droves and opting to retire early. Many schools were left scrambling to find new teachers to fill needed roles, but it is becoming more and more difficult to find qualified teachers who are up to the task.
University of Arkansas

U of A's New Center for Public Health and Technology Launches Speaker Series

The University of Arkansas Center for Public Health and Technology has launched a new speaker series focused on public health research, health literacy and emerging media and digital technologies. The second event will feature Mark Williams, Ph.D., dean of the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health at the University...
University of Arkansas

My Path to Senior Walk: Rachell Sanchez-Smith

Rachell Sanchez-Smith dreamed of being a reporter ever since she studied journalism at Rogers High School. “I was the weird newspaper kid,” she said. “And I wore that title proudly!”. The daughter of a Peruvian immigrant, Sanchez-Smith has always been interested in human rights and politics. She participated...
University of Arkansas

Oct. 31 Application Deadline for Hoyt Purvis Award Nominations

The Graduate School and International Education are now accepting nominations for the annual Hoyt Purvis Award for Service in International Education recognizing members of the U of A community for their outstanding service to the field of international education and their commitment to promoting mutual understanding between people of all nations.
ualrpublicradio.org

Governor declares Arkansas Physician Assistant Day

Physician assistants are being celebrated for their contribution to the healthcare field in Arkansas. Gov. Asa Hutchinson proclaimed Friday as Physician Assistant Day in the state, coinciding with National PA Week running until Oct. 12. Speaking at the state Capitol, Hutchinson said he supports expanding the number of schools training...
KTLO

Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program

Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
Kait 8

Arkansas governor praises Jonesboro for economic strides

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With the economic hardships many have faced recently, the Arkansas governor highlighted one Northeast Arkansas community for pushing through. On Thursday, Oct. 6, Asa Hutchinson stopped by the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce Annual Luncheon, where he spoke about his last eight years leading the state.
Colleges
Education
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
MyArkLaMiss

Lockheed Martin’s HIMAR named ” The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas”

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/ KARD) — Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMAR) was named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas.” This contest started earlier this year and was organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas, and Arkansas Business. According to a release, HIMAR is a highly reliable, combat-proven, fielded system […]
arkansasedc.com

Manufacturing Thrives in Arkansas

Across Arkansas, manufacturers are producing a wide range of essential goods every day that help people live their lives and that power our economy. From Arkadelphia to Blytheville and from Searcy to Texarkana, these manufacturing companies employ thousands of Arkansans, providing high wage jobs that are vital to our state. In fact, more than 10 percent of the nonfarm workforce in Arkansas is employed in manufacturing. In September 2022, manufacturing employment as a percentage of the state’s total nonfarm employment was 12.41%.
Arkansas Advocate

AG’s Medicaid fraud watchdog arrested 51, convicted 33 in fiscal year 2022

Arkansas’ Medicaid fraud watchdog saw its most active year in fiscal 2022, which ended Sept. 30, racking up 51 arrests and 33 convictions for various types of Medicaid fraud, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Thursday. The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit also brought in a record of more than $42.5 million in civil settlements, restitution and […] The post AG’s Medicaid fraud watchdog arrested 51, convicted 33 in fiscal year 2022 appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by over last 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 2,028 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down from the 3,230 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week’s count averages to about 290 new cases per day in the state,...
neareport.com

If approved, Arkansas’ recreational marijuana law would be tightest in U.S.

Arkansas would have the strictest recreational marijuana law in the U.S. if voters approve a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug next month. Nineteen other states have legalized cannabis for adult use, but Arkansas would be only the fourth to still outlaw growing the plants at home, an Advocate analysis of marijuana laws across the U.S. found.
