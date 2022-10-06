Read full article on original website
Related
University of Arkansas
Fall 2022 Graduating Student Survey
U of A students graduating this fall are invited to complete the First Destination Survey to report their post-graduation pursuits and learn what their classmates are doing after graduation. Graduating students can access the survey at link or follow instructions provided in an email invitation they receive this week. Students can access the survey multiple times through mid-April 2023 to ensure they provide the most accurate, current data.
bichoofprints.org
Critical Teacher Shortage Challenges Arkansas School Districts
The 2022 school year has offered some unique challenges for districts across the country, with teachers quitting in droves and opting to retire early. Many schools were left scrambling to find new teachers to fill needed roles, but it is becoming more and more difficult to find qualified teachers who are up to the task.
University of Arkansas
College of Engineering to Host Fall Registered Student Organization Fair
Did you know the College of Engineering has over 30 Registered Student Organizations?. Stop by the Engineering RSO Fair from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, or 1:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on the Bell Engineering Center ramp to learn more. The fair is open to all majors. Some of the...
University of Arkansas
U of A's New Center for Public Health and Technology Launches Speaker Series
The University of Arkansas Center for Public Health and Technology has launched a new speaker series focused on public health research, health literacy and emerging media and digital technologies. The second event will feature Mark Williams, Ph.D., dean of the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health at the University...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
University of Arkansas
My Path to Senior Walk: Rachell Sanchez-Smith
Rachell Sanchez-Smith dreamed of being a reporter ever since she studied journalism at Rogers High School. “I was the weird newspaper kid,” she said. “And I wore that title proudly!”. The daughter of a Peruvian immigrant, Sanchez-Smith has always been interested in human rights and politics. She participated...
University of Arkansas
Oct. 31 Application Deadline for Hoyt Purvis Award Nominations
The Graduate School and International Education are now accepting nominations for the annual Hoyt Purvis Award for Service in International Education recognizing members of the U of A community for their outstanding service to the field of international education and their commitment to promoting mutual understanding between people of all nations.
ualrpublicradio.org
Governor declares Arkansas Physician Assistant Day
Physician assistants are being celebrated for their contribution to the healthcare field in Arkansas. Gov. Asa Hutchinson proclaimed Friday as Physician Assistant Day in the state, coinciding with National PA Week running until Oct. 12. Speaking at the state Capitol, Hutchinson said he supports expanding the number of schools training...
KATV
Avian influenza virus found on Arkansas poultry farm, Department of Agriculture says
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A case of avian influenza on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County has been confirmed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Livestock and Poultry Division, in addition to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services. The USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed poultry...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family Council launches push to stop Arkansas recreational marijuana bill
A group with a long history of supporting conservative causes launched a new campaign Tuesday to oppose a bill permitting recreational marijuana use in Arkansas.
KTLO
Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program
Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
Kait 8
Arkansas governor praises Jonesboro for economic strides
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With the economic hardships many have faced recently, the Arkansas governor highlighted one Northeast Arkansas community for pushing through. On Thursday, Oct. 6, Asa Hutchinson stopped by the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce Annual Luncheon, where he spoke about his last eight years leading the state.
Special license plate decals help alert Arkansas first responders of nonverbal drivers
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Did you know that if you have a communication impediment, your license plate can help alert first responders of that barrier?. In 2017, the Arkansas legislature passed a law that allowed anyone with communication difficulties to request a special license plate decal, so first responders can be alerted.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lockheed Martin’s HIMAR named ” The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas”
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/ KARD) — Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMAR) was named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas.” This contest started earlier this year and was organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas, and Arkansas Business. According to a release, HIMAR is a highly reliable, combat-proven, fielded system […]
arkansasedc.com
Manufacturing Thrives in Arkansas
Across Arkansas, manufacturers are producing a wide range of essential goods every day that help people live their lives and that power our economy. From Arkadelphia to Blytheville and from Searcy to Texarkana, these manufacturing companies employ thousands of Arkansans, providing high wage jobs that are vital to our state. In fact, more than 10 percent of the nonfarm workforce in Arkansas is employed in manufacturing. In September 2022, manufacturing employment as a percentage of the state’s total nonfarm employment was 12.41%.
uams.edu
Small-Town Arkansas Roots Run Deep for College of Pharmacy Alumnus
Oct. 5, 2022 | Lenora Newsome, P.D., COP ’80, has had a distinguished career as a pharmacist, and she’s not done yet. She’s seen the profession evolve significantly over the years and now helps shape where pharmacy is headed next through her positions on state and national boards.
Tyson’s employee relocation reveals need for more housing Arkansas
Tyson is relocating about 1,000 corporate employees to its headquarters in Springdale, which could put more strain on the Northwest Arkansas housing market.
AG’s Medicaid fraud watchdog arrested 51, convicted 33 in fiscal year 2022
Arkansas’ Medicaid fraud watchdog saw its most active year in fiscal 2022, which ended Sept. 30, racking up 51 arrests and 33 convictions for various types of Medicaid fraud, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Thursday. The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit also brought in a record of more than $42.5 million in civil settlements, restitution and […] The post AG’s Medicaid fraud watchdog arrested 51, convicted 33 in fiscal year 2022 appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by over last 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 2,028 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down from the 3,230 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week’s count averages to about 290 new cases per day in the state,...
KATV
Arkansas renters still having trouble keeping up with rent; ranks 7th in the nation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A recent study conducted by analysts at MyElistingnews.com said that 20% of renters in Arkansas are having trouble keeping up with rent this Fall. According to the research, Arkansas has the seventh-highest rate in rate in the nation. Due to rising inflation, housing costs, and...
neareport.com
If approved, Arkansas’ recreational marijuana law would be tightest in U.S.
Arkansas would have the strictest recreational marijuana law in the U.S. if voters approve a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug next month. Nineteen other states have legalized cannabis for adult use, but Arkansas would be only the fourth to still outlaw growing the plants at home, an Advocate analysis of marijuana laws across the U.S. found.
Comments / 0