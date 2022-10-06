Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KHBS
Saturday at Bikes, Blues & BBQ is all about the barbecue
ROGERS, Ark. — The engines kept revving Saturday for the final day of Bikes Blues and BBQ. Saturday was all about the barbecue. The Frisco Inferno BBQ Competition kicked off at noon in downtown Rogers. The 7th annual competition featured a variety of spice from 25 different amateur barbecue chefs from around the country.
People Say This Small Arkansas Town Is Truly Wicked
If you ever traveled Hwy 71 North to Fort Smith, Arkansas chances are you had to go through a small community name Witcherville. I don't know about you but every time I passed through this town I would get creepy vibes and with Halloween around the corner, it just seems even creepier.
KHBS
History will come to life in Fort Smith Saturday
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Fall Festival on Oct. 8 plans to take you back in time, while offering family fun. The festival is taking place at several locations around town from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Those include Fort Smith National Historic Site, Fort Smith Trolley Museum, Fort Smith Museum of History, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, Judgment Town, Fort Smith Farmers Market, Clayton House, and Miss Laura's.
nwahomepage.com
Let your pet ‘strut their stuff’ at Bentonville event
Your pet can strut their stuff this weekend at an event happening this weekend in Bentonville. Watch as we have Jackie Roach and Henley join us with details on the “Strut Your Mutt” event from Best Friends Animal Society.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
University of Arkansas
Get Involved With Research on Interactions Between Sleep and Stress
The Sleep and Stress Lab is looking for research assistants who want hands-on experience investigating the interaction between stress and sleep. Students will have the chance to get valuable research experience by administering stress tasks and will have the opportunity to get involved with other projects in the lab. Those...
University of Arkansas
My Path to Senior Walk: Rachell Sanchez-Smith
Rachell Sanchez-Smith dreamed of being a reporter ever since she studied journalism at Rogers High School. “I was the weird newspaper kid,” she said. “And I wore that title proudly!”. The daughter of a Peruvian immigrant, Sanchez-Smith has always been interested in human rights and politics. She participated...
Rogers firefighter injured while responding to fire
ROGERS, Ark. — A firefighter with the Rogers Fire Department (RFD) was injured while responding to a fire, Friday, Oct 7, night. According to their Facebook page, the RFD responded to a fire at a large workshop in the 500 block of East Willow Street in downtown Rogers. RFD...
KHBS
NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace in Northwest Arkansas for Bikes, Blues & BBQ
ROGERS, Ark. — NASCAR legend Rusty Wallace is in Northwest Arkansas for Bikes, Blues & BBQ. Wallace has been visiting the Pig Trail Harley-Davidson in Rogers, which is hosting events for BBB. He plans to be there for the remainder of the day Thursday. Wallace will join in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
University of Arkansas
Fall 2022 Graduating Student Survey
U of A students graduating this fall are invited to complete the First Destination Survey to report their post-graduation pursuits and learn what their classmates are doing after graduation. Graduating students can access the survey at link or follow instructions provided in an email invitation they receive this week. Students can access the survey multiple times through mid-April 2023 to ensure they provide the most accurate, current data.
University of Arkansas
Oct. 31 Application Deadline for Hoyt Purvis Award Nominations
The Graduate School and International Education are now accepting nominations for the annual Hoyt Purvis Award for Service in International Education recognizing members of the U of A community for their outstanding service to the field of international education and their commitment to promoting mutual understanding between people of all nations.
5 arrested in connection to Rogers shooting that left 2 boys injured
ROGERS, Ark. — Two boys have been injured after a shooting in Rogers Thursday evening. According to the Rogers Police Department (RPD), officers responded to a shooting call in the 900 block of North B St. just before 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 6. When officers arrived, they found a...
University of Arkansas
U of A's New Center for Public Health and Technology Launches Speaker Series
The University of Arkansas Center for Public Health and Technology has launched a new speaker series focused on public health research, health literacy and emerging media and digital technologies. The second event will feature Mark Williams, Ph.D., dean of the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health at the University...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rogers man crossing street in electric wheelchair hit and killed
A 92-year-old man in an electric wheelchair was hit by a car trying to cross a street and died Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.
Aggravated robbery in Fort Smith, armed suspect on the loose
The suspect was pursued on foot and has not been caught. He is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.
Crews battle major fire at Latco Truss in Lincoln
Multiple fire departments are on scene battling a large fire at the Latco Truss plant in Lincoln, Arkansas Friday morning.
Walmart Health expands to Fort Smith
‘Walmart Health' held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new health center in Fort Smith on Thursday, Oct. 6.
KHBS
Latco Truss building in Lincoln, Arkansas, catches fire
LINCOLN, Ark. — A fire broke out at the Latco Truss building in Lincoln, Arkansas, on Friday morning, the city's police department confirmed. The fire started at about 9:30 a.m., the fire chief said. One person was inside the building at the time, and they were able to get out safely.
Lincoln warehouse owner speaks up about massive fire
Local fire departments responded to a massive fire at Latco Truss Warehouse in Lincoln, Arkansas.
Tyson’s employee relocation reveals need for more housing Arkansas
Tyson is relocating about 1,000 corporate employees to its headquarters in Springdale, which could put more strain on the Northwest Arkansas housing market.
KHBS
Three motorcycle crashes slow traffic on Highway 23 in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ark. — Three different motorcycle crashes have occurred on Highway 23 in Madison County on Friday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. The first accident happened at about 2:30 p.m. — a little more than a mile north of Highway 16 and just north of...
Comments / 0