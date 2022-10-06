ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHBS

Saturday at Bikes, Blues & BBQ is all about the barbecue

ROGERS, Ark. — The engines kept revving Saturday for the final day of Bikes Blues and BBQ. Saturday was all about the barbecue. The Frisco Inferno BBQ Competition kicked off at noon in downtown Rogers. The 7th annual competition featured a variety of spice from 25 different amateur barbecue chefs from around the country.
ROGERS, AR
Power 95.9

People Say This Small Arkansas Town Is Truly Wicked

If you ever traveled Hwy 71 North to Fort Smith, Arkansas chances are you had to go through a small community name Witcherville. I don't know about you but every time I passed through this town I would get creepy vibes and with Halloween around the corner, it just seems even creepier.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

History will come to life in Fort Smith Saturday

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Fall Festival on Oct. 8 plans to take you back in time, while offering family fun. The festival is taking place at several locations around town from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Those include Fort Smith National Historic Site, Fort Smith Trolley Museum, Fort Smith Museum of History, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, Judgment Town, Fort Smith Farmers Market, Clayton House, and Miss Laura's.
FORT SMITH, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
Fayetteville, AR
Lifestyle
Fayetteville, AR
Society
University of Arkansas

Get Involved With Research on Interactions Between Sleep and Stress

The Sleep and Stress Lab is looking for research assistants who want hands-on experience investigating the interaction between stress and sleep. Students will have the chance to get valuable research experience by administering stress tasks and will have the opportunity to get involved with other projects in the lab. Those...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

My Path to Senior Walk: Rachell Sanchez-Smith

Rachell Sanchez-Smith dreamed of being a reporter ever since she studied journalism at Rogers High School. “I was the weird newspaper kid,” she said. “And I wore that title proudly!”. The daughter of a Peruvian immigrant, Sanchez-Smith has always been interested in human rights and politics. She participated...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Rogers firefighter injured while responding to fire

ROGERS, Ark. — A firefighter with the Rogers Fire Department (RFD) was injured while responding to a fire, Friday, Oct 7, night. According to their Facebook page, the RFD responded to a fire at a large workshop in the 500 block of East Willow Street in downtown Rogers. RFD...
ROGERS, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Salsa#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#The Division Of Diversity#University Programs
University of Arkansas

Fall 2022 Graduating Student Survey

U of A students graduating this fall are invited to complete the First Destination Survey to report their post-graduation pursuits and learn what their classmates are doing after graduation. Graduating students can access the survey at link or follow instructions provided in an email invitation they receive this week. Students can access the survey multiple times through mid-April 2023 to ensure they provide the most accurate, current data.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Oct. 31 Application Deadline for Hoyt Purvis Award Nominations

The Graduate School and International Education are now accepting nominations for the annual Hoyt Purvis Award for Service in International Education recognizing members of the U of A community for their outstanding service to the field of international education and their commitment to promoting mutual understanding between people of all nations.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

U of A's New Center for Public Health and Technology Launches Speaker Series

The University of Arkansas Center for Public Health and Technology has launched a new speaker series focused on public health research, health literacy and emerging media and digital technologies. The second event will feature Mark Williams, Ph.D., dean of the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health at the University...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
KHBS

Latco Truss building in Lincoln, Arkansas, catches fire

LINCOLN, Ark. — A fire broke out at the Latco Truss building in Lincoln, Arkansas, on Friday morning, the city's police department confirmed. The fire started at about 9:30 a.m., the fire chief said. One person was inside the building at the time, and they were able to get out safely.
LINCOLN, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy