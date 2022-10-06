Read full article on original website
Related
University of Arkansas
U of A's New Center for Public Health and Technology Launches Speaker Series
The University of Arkansas Center for Public Health and Technology has launched a new speaker series focused on public health research, health literacy and emerging media and digital technologies. The second event will feature Mark Williams, Ph.D., dean of the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health at the University...
University of Arkansas
College of Engineering to Host Fall Registered Student Organization Fair
Did you know the College of Engineering has over 30 Registered Student Organizations?. Stop by the Engineering RSO Fair from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, or 1:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on the Bell Engineering Center ramp to learn more. The fair is open to all majors. Some of the...
Comments / 0