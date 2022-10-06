ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

247Sports

Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC

Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Jim Harbaugh provides update on RB coach Mike Hart after seizure

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh offered a brief postgame update after RB coach Mike Hart suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ victory over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. “Mike had a medical emergency during the game and he’s in stable condition,” Harbaugh...
ANN ARBOR, MI
DawgsDaily

Three Bold Predictions for UGA vs Auburn

The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry renews for the 127th time on Saturday afternoon in between the beloved hedges of Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The unranked Auburn Tigers try to knock off the undefeated and No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs for the first time in Athens since 2005.  Georgia ...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

WR Terry Lockett no longer with Michigan State's program

Junior wide receiver Terry Lockett is no longer a member of the Michigan State football program, a team spokesperson confirmed Saturday. Lockett has not appeared in a game for the Spartans this season and was not seen on the field warming up ahead of Saturday's game against Ohio State. The...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Five-star QB Julian Sayin returning to Alabama this month

Alabama offered 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin of Carlsbad (Calif.) earlier this year. The No. 2 signal caller in the 247Sports Composite Rankings made his second trip to Tuscaloosa over the summer, and will now return Oct. 22 for the Mississippi State game, he announced. “I got to see it...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

WR Jayce Brown breaks down his commitment to Kansas State

Add another offensive weapon to Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats picked up a verbal commitment on Thursday night from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee three-star wide receiver Jayce Brown after hosting him for an official visit last weekend. Brown –who didn’t play football as a freshman after...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Watch: Marcus Freeman “This Win Gives Us Confidence in the Wide Receiver Room and In Our Quarterback”

Marcus Freeman in his post-game press conference talked about wide receiver Jayden Thomas (3 catches for 74 yards and a touchdown) and tight end Michael Mayer (11 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns) and the play of quarterback Drew Pyne (22-28 for 262 yards and three touchdowns) in addition to a key defensive stop on 4th and 1 that sealed the win for the Irish 28-20 over the #16 BYU Cougars.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

WATCH: UNC Basketball 'Live Action' Scrimmage Highlights

North Carolina held 'Live Action with Carolina Basketball' on Friday night in the Smith Center. The event is an annual preseason celebration of UNC basketball and signifies the unofficial beginning of the college basketball season. The 2022-23 version had a similar feel to past events. It featured a Blue/White scrimmage that gave fans a glimpse of what the 2022-23 Tar Heel will look like and what they have in the freshman and new players like Pete Nance and Beau Maye.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Outsider.com

Legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley Hospitalized

Vince Dooley, the legendary Georgia Bulldogs head football coach, was hospitalized Saturday afternoon with COVID-19. Per Atlanta’s 11Alive Sports, a Georgia spokesperson said that Dooley’s COVID-19 case is considered “mild.” Dooley, 90, was unable to make his scheduled appearance at Georgia’s bookstore ahead of the team’s home tilt against the Auburn Tigers. Dooley turned 90 on Sept. 4 — one day after Georgia’s 49-3 victory over the Oregon Ducks in Week 1. His birthday was celebrated prior to the game in Atlanta, with the band playing “Happy Birthday” for him.
ATHENS, GA
CBS Sports

Georgia vs. Auburn score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 highlights today

No. 2 Georgia leads Auburn 21-3 after the third quarter, and there's not much of a need to play the fourth. Auburn's offense has done little to nothing on the afternoon. In fact, its best chance to score came in the third quarter courtesy of the defense when Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett fumbled while being sacked from behind, and the Tigers pounced on the ball inside the Georgia 20-yard line.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after win against Texas Tech

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy joked that fans and spectators got their money's worth watching the Cowboys' 41-31 win against Texas Tech on Saturday inside Boone Pickens Stadium. The two Big 12 foes combined to run 190 plays, gaining over 950 yards of offense. It certainly did not look like a sure-fire win for Oklahoma State, which found itself down eight points midway through the third quarter. However, the Pokes' second half adjustments on defense allowed quarterback Spencer Sanders — who scored three total touchdowns — and the Oklahoma State offense to take back the lead and hold off the Red Raiders down the stretch.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' 40-17 loss to Mississippi State

Arkansas put up plenty of yards, but that's about all that went right in Saturday's 40-17 loss at No. 23 Mississippi State in Starkville (Miss.). The Razorbacks got a respectable effort from third-team quarterback Malik Hornsby, who threw for 234 yards and a touchdown against two interceptions while also rushing for a team-high 114 yards. However, the Hogs went 0 for 3 on fourth down while the Bulldogs converted 3 of 5.
STARKVILLE, MS

