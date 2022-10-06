Read full article on original website
247Sports
Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC
Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
Jim Harbaugh provides update on RB coach Mike Hart after seizure
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh offered a brief postgame update after RB coach Mike Hart suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ victory over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. “Mike had a medical emergency during the game and he’s in stable condition,” Harbaugh...
Three Bold Predictions for UGA vs Auburn
The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry renews for the 127th time on Saturday afternoon in between the beloved hedges of Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The unranked Auburn Tigers try to knock off the undefeated and No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs for the first time in Athens since 2005. Georgia ...
Michigan vs. Indiana: Mark Cuban trolls Wolverines, buys GoBlue.com to use for Indiana NIL store
Indiana faces off with No. 4 Michigan in Bloomington today, and IU alum Mark Cuban wanted to do some trolling ahead of the matchup. Cuban joined Big Noon Kickoff and expressed his fandom for the Hoosiers, but also said he dove into a business venture. “You guys know I’m a...
Elite shooter Darren Harris breaks down his final four schools
One of the top shooters in the class of 2024 Darren Harris is down to four schools. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound small forward from Fairfax, Va., will choose from Duke, Maryland, Miami and Ohio State with no timetable for a decision. “This is a final four,” Harris said. “Each school has...
WR Terry Lockett no longer with Michigan State's program
Junior wide receiver Terry Lockett is no longer a member of the Michigan State football program, a team spokesperson confirmed Saturday. Lockett has not appeared in a game for the Spartans this season and was not seen on the field warming up ahead of Saturday's game against Ohio State. The...
Five-star QB Julian Sayin returning to Alabama this month
Alabama offered 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin of Carlsbad (Calif.) earlier this year. The No. 2 signal caller in the 247Sports Composite Rankings made his second trip to Tuscaloosa over the summer, and will now return Oct. 22 for the Mississippi State game, he announced. “I got to see it...
Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Nebraska
PISCATAWAY – Rutgers seemed to let one slip away tonight as the Scarlet Knights fell to Nebraska by a final score of 14-13. A lot went wrong after Rutgers carried a 13-0 lead into the half. After the loss, head coach Greg Schiano tried to sort everything out in his press conference and here is everything he had to say.
Christopherson: Mickey Joseph pushing right buttons by just being Mickey
NEWARK, N.J. – I’m writing these words while close to Piscataway, which is fun to say. Close to the Big Apple, which is fun to visit but not to stay. Close to a rather large game for this Husker 2022 football season, if you may. Scoff at the...
WR Jayce Brown breaks down his commitment to Kansas State
Add another offensive weapon to Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats picked up a verbal commitment on Thursday night from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee three-star wide receiver Jayce Brown after hosting him for an official visit last weekend. Brown –who didn’t play football as a freshman after...
Watch: Marcus Freeman “This Win Gives Us Confidence in the Wide Receiver Room and In Our Quarterback”
Marcus Freeman in his post-game press conference talked about wide receiver Jayden Thomas (3 catches for 74 yards and a touchdown) and tight end Michael Mayer (11 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns) and the play of quarterback Drew Pyne (22-28 for 262 yards and three touchdowns) in addition to a key defensive stop on 4th and 1 that sealed the win for the Irish 28-20 over the #16 BYU Cougars.
Oregon jumps back to No. 1 in Pac-12 team rankings following OL commitment
With the surprise announcement of Bryce Boulton's commitment to Oregon, the Ducks have surpassed USC for the No. 1 class in the Pac-12 just mere days after the Trojans regained high ground. The race to finish in the top spot is now a two-headed race with 50 composite point leads...
Everything Matt Campbell said after one-point loss to Kansas State
Iowa State suffered its third straight loss Saturday night to open Big 12 play, as the Cyclones fell to Kansas State, 10-9 at home. ISU head coach Matt Campbell took some time with the media following the loss. On Jirehl injury situation/getting offense going. “First of all, with Jirehl, he...
WATCH: UNC Basketball 'Live Action' Scrimmage Highlights
North Carolina held 'Live Action with Carolina Basketball' on Friday night in the Smith Center. The event is an annual preseason celebration of UNC basketball and signifies the unofficial beginning of the college basketball season. The 2022-23 version had a similar feel to past events. It featured a Blue/White scrimmage that gave fans a glimpse of what the 2022-23 Tar Heel will look like and what they have in the freshman and new players like Pete Nance and Beau Maye.
Kansas State commit Avery Johnson speaks to GoPowercat after Maize's 52-51 win against Derby
After putting on a thrilling performance in 2021 with Derby fending off a Maize two-point try that would've won the game as time expired, few could've imagined the 2022 rematch could reach or exceed such a bar but it might have. With Kansas State's own Chris Klieman and Brian Anderson...
Legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley Hospitalized
Vince Dooley, the legendary Georgia Bulldogs head football coach, was hospitalized Saturday afternoon with COVID-19. Per Atlanta’s 11Alive Sports, a Georgia spokesperson said that Dooley’s COVID-19 case is considered “mild.” Dooley, 90, was unable to make his scheduled appearance at Georgia’s bookstore ahead of the team’s home tilt against the Auburn Tigers. Dooley turned 90 on Sept. 4 — one day after Georgia’s 49-3 victory over the Oregon Ducks in Week 1. His birthday was celebrated prior to the game in Atlanta, with the band playing “Happy Birthday” for him.
CBS Sports
Georgia vs. Auburn score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 highlights today
No. 2 Georgia leads Auburn 21-3 after the third quarter, and there's not much of a need to play the fourth. Auburn's offense has done little to nothing on the afternoon. In fact, its best chance to score came in the third quarter courtesy of the defense when Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett fumbled while being sacked from behind, and the Tigers pounced on the ball inside the Georgia 20-yard line.
Billy Napier, Ty'Ron Hopper Reflect on Transfer Ahead of Gators vs. Tigers
Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper has emerged as one of the SEC's top playmakers following his offseason from Florida.
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after win against Texas Tech
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy joked that fans and spectators got their money's worth watching the Cowboys' 41-31 win against Texas Tech on Saturday inside Boone Pickens Stadium. The two Big 12 foes combined to run 190 plays, gaining over 950 yards of offense. It certainly did not look like a sure-fire win for Oklahoma State, which found itself down eight points midway through the third quarter. However, the Pokes' second half adjustments on defense allowed quarterback Spencer Sanders — who scored three total touchdowns — and the Oklahoma State offense to take back the lead and hold off the Red Raiders down the stretch.
What they were saying about Arkansas' 40-17 loss to Mississippi State
Arkansas put up plenty of yards, but that's about all that went right in Saturday's 40-17 loss at No. 23 Mississippi State in Starkville (Miss.). The Razorbacks got a respectable effort from third-team quarterback Malik Hornsby, who threw for 234 yards and a touchdown against two interceptions while also rushing for a team-high 114 yards. However, the Hogs went 0 for 3 on fourth down while the Bulldogs converted 3 of 5.
