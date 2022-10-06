Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Most of President Putin's Kremlin elite oppose the Ukraine war, report says
Top Russian officials know that Putin's war with Ukraine cannot be won, two well-connected journalists told the Guardian.
Israel pays family of dead Palestinian-American detainee
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Defense Ministry said Sunday that it had reached a settlement to compensate the family of a Palestinian-American man who died earlier this year after he was detained by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank. The settlement marks a rare case of compensation in...
Mexico has quietly become the most popular destination for Americans moving abroad. Here's why expats are happy with their financial situations after moving south of the border.
An analysis from HireAHelper finds around 16,000 Americans moved to Mexico last year, the top country for expats per another report.
Pope slams treatment of migrants as 2 Italians become saints
VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday denounced Europe's indifference toward migrants risking their lives to cross the Mediterranean Sea as he elevated to sainthood an Italian bishop and Italian-born missionary whose work and life paths illustrated the difficulties faced by 19th Century Italian emigrants. Frances...
