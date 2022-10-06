ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

UN: Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant Loses External Power Link

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe, has lost its last remaining external power source as a result of renewed shelling and is now relying on emergency diesel generators, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Saturday. The International Atomic Energy Agency said that the plant's link to a 750-kilovolt...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Mining#Coal Mines#Mining Equipment#Mining Companies#Coal India#Business Industry#Linus Business#German#Global Coal Exit List#U N
NBC Chicago

Russia Appoints New Overall Commander for Its Military in Ukraine

WASHINGTON – Russia has appointed a new commander to lead all of its forces in Ukraine as the Kremlin's war marches into its eighth month. Sergei Surovikin, an Army general who also oversees Russia's air force, previously led Russian forces in Syria. His new role will involve galvanizing Russian troops after a slew of setbacks, including heavy losses of troops and equipment, and the forfeiture of thousands of square miles of occupied territory.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Greek FM in Egypt for talks after Turkey’s deals with Libya

Greece’s chief diplomat met Sunday with Egyptian officials in Cairo on issues including controversial maritime and gas deals that Turkey signed with one of Libya’s rival administrations, officials said.Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shukry, for discussions that addressed “all aspects” of cooperation between the two countries, including the coordination of their position on regional and international issues of common interest, said Ahmed Abu Zeid, the spokesman of Egypt’s Foreign Ministry. He did not provide further details.Egypt and Greece have strengthened ties in recent years, including cooperation in fields ranging from energy to combating terrorism....
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NBC Chicago

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. After a gangbusters two days to start the week, stocks have declined two days. Despite the 2-2 record, however, equities are on pace to finish their best week since late June. A lot of that will have to do with how investors interpret September's jobs numbers, which the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday morning. The economy added 263,000 jobs last month, below the 275,000 economists had projected. The unemployment rate came in at 3.5%, under the estimated 3.7%. Market watchers were concerned a hot jobs report would strengthen the Federal Reserve's resolve to raise rates in its battle against inflation. Read live market updates here.
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
75K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy