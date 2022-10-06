HOBOKEN, N.J. (October 7, 2022) – The Stevens Institute of Technology wrestling team announced its 2022-23 competition schedule Friday. Coming off one of the most successful seasons in program history, the 2022-23 slate features eight duals and nine tournaments in the regular season, including six inside Canavan Arena, where the Ducks are 26-3 under ninth-year head coach Joe Favia. The six home duals, which are tied for the most events inside Canavan Arena since the 2011-12 season, will be contested in front of fans for the first time since 2020.

