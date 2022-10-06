ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
stevensducks.com

Field Hockey Wins Big over Wilkes at Home

HOBOKEN, N.J. (Oct. 8, 2022) – The Stevens Institute of Technology field hockey team earned an impressive 6-0 victory at home over Wilkes University in a MAC Freedom matchup. Senior Lynda Farinella led the way for the Ducks with two goals and two assists. It did not take long...
HOBOKEN, NJ
stevensducks.com

Women's Soccer Downs Wilkes for Third-Straight Win

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (Oct. 8, 2022) – The Stevens Institute of Technology women's soccer team earned a MAC Freedom win over Wilkes University on the road by a score of 5-0. Graduate student Rachel Rouse and junior Jana Mucci each scored two goals in the team's third-straight victory. Steven took...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
stevensducks.com

Women’s Volleyball Falls at No. 3 Juniata

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (October 7, 2022) – Junior Liz Patterson finished with a team-high eight kills but the Stevens Institute of Technology women's volleyball team fell to No. 3 Juniata College 3-1 (14-25, 25-18, 11-25, 12-25) Friday night in a non-conference matchup at Memorial Gymnasium as part of the Juniata Invitational.
HUNTINGDON, PA
stevensducks.com

No. 3 Men's Soccer Scores Late to Defeat Wilkes on the Road

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (Oct. 8, 2022) – Senior Bruno Andino scored the game-winner in the 83rd minute to lift the No. 3 Stevens Institute of Technology men's soccer team over MAC Freedom opponent Wilkes University by a score of 1-0, Saturday afternoon. With the road win, the Ducks remain undefeated on the season.
HOBOKEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Hoboken, NJ
Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Hoboken, NJ
stevensducks.com

Women’s Basketball Releases 2022-23 Schedule

HOBOKEN, N.J. (October 7, 2022) – The Stevens Institute of Technology women's basketball team announced its 2022-23 competition schedule Friday. The slate features 25 contests, including 13 in Canavan Arena, where the Ducks are 79-28 under 11th-year head coach Megan Haughey. The season gets underway on Nov. 9, when...
HOBOKEN, NJ
stevensducks.com

Brewster Leads Men’s Cross Country at DeSales Invite

The lead: Sophomore Mason Brewster was the top finisher for the Stevens Institute of Technology men's cross country team Saturday at DeSales University Cross Country Invitational. Location: DeSales University Cross Country Course - Center Valley, Pa. Short Story: Using a 5:29.3 mile pace, Brewster completed the eight kilometer course in...
HOBOKEN, NJ
stevensducks.com

Women’s Swimming Drops Season Opener at Kean

UNION, N.J. (October 8, 2022) – First-year Gabby Tyer topped the field in the 500-yard freestyle, but the Stevens Institute of Technology women's swimming team fell to Kean University 172-89 Saturday in a non-conference dual at the D'Angola Gymnasium Pool. Fellow first-year Natalia Brunetti also picked up her first...
HOBOKEN, NJ
stevensducks.com

Wrestling Announces 2022-23 Schedule

HOBOKEN, N.J. (October 7, 2022) – The Stevens Institute of Technology wrestling team announced its 2022-23 competition schedule Friday. Coming off one of the most successful seasons in program history, the 2022-23 slate features eight duals and nine tournaments in the regular season, including six inside Canavan Arena, where the Ducks are 26-3 under ninth-year head coach Joe Favia. The six home duals, which are tied for the most events inside Canavan Arena since the 2011-12 season, will be contested in front of fans for the first time since 2020.
HOBOKEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Misericordia University#Athletics#Defeat Misericordia#Canavan Arena
stevensducks.com

Men’s and Women’s Swimming Unveil 2022-23 Schedules

HOBOKEN, N.J. (October 7, 2022) – The Stevens Institute of Technology men's and women's swimming team announced their 2022-23 competition schedule Friday. The slate features a pair of meets inside the DeBaun Aquatic Center and culminates with the annual Middle Atlantic Conference Championship in early February. The season unofficially...
HOBOKEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy