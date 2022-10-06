Read full article on original website
Related
stevensducks.com
Field Hockey Wins Big over Wilkes at Home
HOBOKEN, N.J. (Oct. 8, 2022) – The Stevens Institute of Technology field hockey team earned an impressive 6-0 victory at home over Wilkes University in a MAC Freedom matchup. Senior Lynda Farinella led the way for the Ducks with two goals and two assists. It did not take long...
stevensducks.com
Women's Soccer Downs Wilkes for Third-Straight Win
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (Oct. 8, 2022) – The Stevens Institute of Technology women's soccer team earned a MAC Freedom win over Wilkes University on the road by a score of 5-0. Graduate student Rachel Rouse and junior Jana Mucci each scored two goals in the team's third-straight victory. Steven took...
stevensducks.com
Women’s Volleyball Falls at No. 3 Juniata
HUNTINGDON, Pa. (October 7, 2022) – Junior Liz Patterson finished with a team-high eight kills but the Stevens Institute of Technology women's volleyball team fell to No. 3 Juniata College 3-1 (14-25, 25-18, 11-25, 12-25) Friday night in a non-conference matchup at Memorial Gymnasium as part of the Juniata Invitational.
stevensducks.com
No. 3 Men's Soccer Scores Late to Defeat Wilkes on the Road
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (Oct. 8, 2022) – Senior Bruno Andino scored the game-winner in the 83rd minute to lift the No. 3 Stevens Institute of Technology men's soccer team over MAC Freedom opponent Wilkes University by a score of 1-0, Saturday afternoon. With the road win, the Ducks remain undefeated on the season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stevensducks.com
Women’s Basketball Releases 2022-23 Schedule
HOBOKEN, N.J. (October 7, 2022) – The Stevens Institute of Technology women's basketball team announced its 2022-23 competition schedule Friday. The slate features 25 contests, including 13 in Canavan Arena, where the Ducks are 79-28 under 11th-year head coach Megan Haughey. The season gets underway on Nov. 9, when...
stevensducks.com
Brewster Leads Men’s Cross Country at DeSales Invite
The lead: Sophomore Mason Brewster was the top finisher for the Stevens Institute of Technology men's cross country team Saturday at DeSales University Cross Country Invitational. Location: DeSales University Cross Country Course - Center Valley, Pa. Short Story: Using a 5:29.3 mile pace, Brewster completed the eight kilometer course in...
stevensducks.com
Women’s Swimming Drops Season Opener at Kean
UNION, N.J. (October 8, 2022) – First-year Gabby Tyer topped the field in the 500-yard freestyle, but the Stevens Institute of Technology women's swimming team fell to Kean University 172-89 Saturday in a non-conference dual at the D'Angola Gymnasium Pool. Fellow first-year Natalia Brunetti also picked up her first...
stevensducks.com
Wrestling Announces 2022-23 Schedule
HOBOKEN, N.J. (October 7, 2022) – The Stevens Institute of Technology wrestling team announced its 2022-23 competition schedule Friday. Coming off one of the most successful seasons in program history, the 2022-23 slate features eight duals and nine tournaments in the regular season, including six inside Canavan Arena, where the Ducks are 26-3 under ninth-year head coach Joe Favia. The six home duals, which are tied for the most events inside Canavan Arena since the 2011-12 season, will be contested in front of fans for the first time since 2020.
IN THIS ARTICLE
stevensducks.com
Men’s and Women’s Swimming Unveil 2022-23 Schedules
HOBOKEN, N.J. (October 7, 2022) – The Stevens Institute of Technology men's and women's swimming team announced their 2022-23 competition schedule Friday. The slate features a pair of meets inside the DeBaun Aquatic Center and culminates with the annual Middle Atlantic Conference Championship in early February. The season unofficially...
Comments / 0