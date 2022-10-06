ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

USMNT fans urge Christian Pulisic to LEAVE Chelsea after he was left on the bench... as some bizarrely claim the Blues are sabotaging him to help England at the World Cup, despite the club's US owner

By Jake Nisse For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

USMNT fans are urging Christian Pulisic to leave Chelsea after he failed to get off the bench in the team's 3-0 Champions League win against AC Milan Wednesday night.

Pulisic has endured a tough beginning to the season, as he's started just one match in all competitions for Chelsea, and Wednesday was another lowlight for the American.

The winger was heavily linked away from the club in the summer after Raheem Sterling arrived, and has more recently been rumored as a target for Juventus and AC Milan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FBtWq_0iNyQe2K00
Christian Pulisic did not get off the bench for Chelsea's 3-0 win vs. AC Milan Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPr00_0iNyQe2K00
Pulisic has played just 14 minutes under Potter after his first match in charge vs. RB Salzburg
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g1LsI_0iNyQe2K00
USMNT fans have urged him to leave Stamford Bridge, while others worry ahead of World Cup

And now fans are advising him to look elsewhere for playing time after an inauspicious start to Graham Potter's reign as manager.

'CFC supporters want Pulisic out. USMNT supporters want Pulisic out. Pulisic wants Pulisic out. A change is needed post-World Cup,' one fan said.

'January can’t come fast enough,' another one said. 'Rather he’s a starter at a small club then an average squad player at a big club.'

Another insisted a January transfer was necessary, writing: 'His career at chelsea is finished. Desperately needs a move in January, and have a new start elsewhere.'

One fan had a more constructive piece of commentary on the American's situation.

'He should go to another someone [sic] he plays to his strength. Dribbling and quickness like Serie A or LaLiga. A league where being slight isn’t used against you,' they said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D3Iim_0iNyQe2K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X9Jkt_0iNyQe2K00
USMNT supporters insisted Pulisic needs a January transfer after a lack of minutes at Chelsea 

At least two others touted the completely unfounded conspiracy theory that Chelsea are sabotaging Pulisic to hurt the USMNT's World Cup chances.

That idea becomes an even more curious suggestion once you remember the club's owner, Todd Boehly, is American.

'You know do u think Chelsea is sabotaging Pulisic and making sure he is not in form for the WC especially if they are playing England?' one person floated.

Another questioned: 'With the World Cup just around the corner do you think there’s a chance that Chelsea FC are looking to limit Christian Pulisic‘s playing time in an effort put Reduce his effectiveness/form against England and Wales when the games stat? Or am I just being paranoid?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXh0Q_0iNyQe2K00
Some supporters even went as far to accuse the Blues of sabotaging him for the World Cup

'I’m convinced England is so scared of Pulisic in the World Cup, they have an agenda in the EPL to not play him so he doesn’t get reps,' another said.

While one claimed: 'They're deliberately not giving him game time so that he's rusty for the World Cup. Making USA weaker and life easier for England.'

One suggested that Potter favors the English players in Chelsea's squad as they said: 'Weird how Potter rates all the English players, regardless of performance, but doesn't rate the American player who England will have to face despite the American being an instrumental part in the Premier League win on Saturday that Chelsea desperately needed.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08YUEH_0iNyQe2K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iHxIa_0iNyQe2K00
Fans took to twitter to make the accusation that benching Pulisic was making the US weaker

Despite the calls for Pulisic to leave, there is perhaps reason for a hint of optimism.

With Chelsea playing a whopping eight more matches this month, one would think the American gets a start or two - though earning playing time is far from a foregone conclusion on Chelsea's deep squad.

The USMNT kickstart their campaign in Qatar against Wales on November 21 and will gear up tot he rivalry clash against England on Black Friday, November 25.

Pulisic was given a wake-up call by Thierry Henry earlier on Wednesday night after being an unused substitute, with the Arsenal legend urging the USMNT talisman to 'show something' amid a rocky start to the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hPqtV_0iNyQe2K00
Pulisic has barely featured for Chelsea this season after being linked away in the summer

'At one point you're gonna have to bring something on the table,' Henry said of Pulisic on CBS Sports.

'How many managers are not going to trust you? It's gonna have to be you at one point. So find a way.'

Pulisic has now played under three Chelsea managers - Potter, Tuchel and Frank Lampard, and has seen his number of starts dwindle each year since the latter's first season in charge.

Pulisic has put up respectable numbers, with 25 Chelsea goals to his name in all competitions, but started just 13 Premier League games last season and was linked away from the club last summer after the arrival of Raheem Sterling.

'The manager at Chelsea changes quite a lot, and you always think, OK, you're gonna have a chance, a new chance at proving something, he might play differently,' Jamie Jamie Carragher added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03kzKQ_0iNyQe2K00
Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry both had strong words for the American on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fozJf_0iNyQe2K00

'But we haven't seen much of him already, and it's early days for Graham Potter but Thomas Tuchel didn't use him too much, certainly the new manager [hasn't] in these early games. So I think it's a little bit worrying for America in terms of the World Cup.

'We talk in England as well about getting players up to speed for the World Cup and it doesn't look like he's gonna be maybe at his best, in terms of fitness-wise, energy, sharpness, rhythm.

'There's just so many players in those attacking positions, the most he's gonna get is minutes coming off the bench. And I don't know if that will be enough for him to show his best in the national team in the World Cup.'

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Thierry Henry
Daily Mail

'Van Dijk backing off there instead of attacking the ball': Fans fume at Liverpool defender's role in Scott Arfield's goal for Rangers… but he has the last laugh as Reds roar back to win 7-1 at Ibrox

Virgil van Dijk's defending for Rangers' opening goal in their Champions League clash with Liverpool on Wednesday has been slammed by some supporters online. Rangers went in front in the 17th minute when Fabio Carvalho was dispossessed and Ryan Jack played in Scott Arfield who fired into the bottom corner.
PREMIER LEAGUE
HollywoodLife

Shakira & Gerard Pique Have Awkward Run-In At Son’s Baseball Game After Split: Photos

Shakira and Gerard Pique, who announced their separation in June, had a seemingly uncomfortable run-in with each at their 9-year-old son, Milan‘s, baseball game in Barcelona over the weekend. The pair sat on opposite sides of the field during the Saturday, Sept. 24 game and did not even look each other’s way until after the game when they went to interact with both of their sons. They also share 7-year-old Sasha, who left the game with Gerard. Shakira, 45, was accompanied by her mom, Nidia Ripoll, and some of her friends, while the La Liga club player, 35, sat with his own mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Usmnt#Ac Milan#American#Juventus#Serie A
Daily Mail

'This is the Champions League and you pay a high price for each error you make': Xavi admits Gerard Pique's blunder cost Barcelona in 3-3 draw with Inter Milan as he allowed Nicolo Barella to equalise, with Catalans facing Champions League exit

Barcelona veteran Gerard Pique made a costly error as Xavi Hernandez's side were left staring into the abyss with their Champions League dreams in tatters. A 3-3 draw at home to Inter Milan has left the Catalan club facing a costly early exit from the competition having leveraged much of their controversial summer business on a strong run in the competition.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Christian Pulisic insists he's still 'extremely happy' at Chelsea despite lack of game-time this season, as he labels the Premier League the 'best in the world' - and looks ahead to 'HUGE' World Cup game against England

Christian Pulisic has said he's 'extremely happy' at Chelsea amid a slow start to the season where he's been handed just two starts in the league. Pulisic made the comment after being reminded of a TikTok he posted in April 2020 with his dog that became 'a thing' because he was wearing a Borussia Dortmund training shirt.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Two or three weeks ago everyone was saying he shouldn't be playing': Michael Owen lauds Son Heung-min after brace for Spurs against Frankfurt - including stunning volley - and insists 'any massive club would take him'

Michael Owen believes that any 'huge' club would take Son Heung-Min after the Tottenham star continued his return to form in Spurs 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League. Son had come in for some criticism at the start of the season, following some below par performances and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Glenn Hoddle praises Spurs defender Eric Dier for the way he bounced back after his error led to Eintracht Frankfurt's opening goal in Tottenham's 3-2 Champions League win

Glenn Hoddle praised Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier for not letting an earlier error ruin his game in their 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. The 28-year-old lost possession in his own box 14 minutes into the game, and the German side capitalised. It led to Daichi Kamada opening the scoring.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

IAN HERBERT: Kylian Mbappe is the epitome of how football has lost grasp on reality... the PSG star's ego is out of control and it would be LUNACY for Liverpool to even consider signing him

It's the short clip of Neymar being asked 'What's Mbappe like? which reveals most about the reality of working life with the footballer who never seems satisfied, even now he's been crowned the little emperor of Paris. The Brazilian is a picture of contentment as he passes through the player/media...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'When we missed the penalty I was a bit scared… we must take a big lesson': Antonio Conte relieved as Tottenham narrowly avoid 'DISASTER' in 3-2 win against 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt after conceding late before Harry Kane blazed spot-kick over

Antonio Conte confessed he was relieved to see his Tottenham team survive a late lapse in concentration and seize control of their Champions League destiny. 'It would have been a disaster if we drew a game like this,' admitted Conte, after Spurs came back from behind to lead 3-1 but ended up clinging on against Eintracht Frankfurt's 10 men.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte 'won't be happy' by the way his Spurs side saw out their Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt, Glenn Hoddle claims, with late goal and missed penalty causing a nervous finish in north London

Glenn Hoddle has said he thinks Antonio Conte will be less than impressed with the sloppy way Tottenham's Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt finished. While Spurs dominated a large period of their home match on Wednesday, and were 3-1 up until the latter stages, the visitors made the finish tense, as Faride Alidou scored a header to reduce the deficit with three minutes remaining.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'I don’t think they’re as far away as people think': Rio Ferdinand praises Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino for performances in 7-1 rout over Rangers as the former Manchester United defender says their goals will 'breed confidence'

Rio Ferdinand has praised Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino for their performances at Ibrox and said their goals will give them confidence ahead of this weekend's clash against Manchester City. Liverpool ran out 7-1 winners at Ibrox as six second half goals, following Firmino's equaliser in the first period, including...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Rangers 1-7 Liverpool: Mo Salah nets the fastest EVER Champion League hat-trick in just six minutes as Reds return to form in style at Ibrox... after Roberto Firmino's double inspired comeback following Scott Arfield's early strike

How about this for a night’s work? When Mo Salah was summoned from the bench, with Liverpool moving through the gears, the idea that he would take the headlines was fanciful. This, though, is Salah, a man who has rarely followed convention. Spying the opportunity to wreak havoc and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Club Brugge progress from the Champions League group stages for the first time EVER as Simon Mignolet keeps Atletico Madrid at bay to earn a precious point as Diego Simeone's woes continue after 0-0 draw

Belgian side Club Brugge reached the Champions League knockouts after a 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday guaranteed them a top-two spot in Group B. After becoming the first Belgian side to win their opening three group games last week, Brugge reached the round of 16 in Europe's elite club competition for the first time since 1990-91, when it was known as the European Cup.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

648K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy