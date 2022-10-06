One of my neighbors has a large Rottweiler. When the neighbor walked past me on the sidewalk, the dog lunged aggressively and tried to bite me. The owner had the dog on a leash and was able to pull him back right before he bit me. I've seen the same dog act aggressively to other people and dogs for no reason. I walk my kids through the neighborhood all the time and I'm worried this dog could attack them. I'm worried it's only a matter of time before this dog attacks someone. Is there anything I can do to try to prevent this (other than talking with the owner which hasn't worked)?

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO