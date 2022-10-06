Read full article on original website
The Common Law
One of my neighbors has a large Rottweiler. When the neighbor walked past me on the sidewalk, the dog lunged aggressively and tried to bite me. The owner had the dog on a leash and was able to pull him back right before he bit me. I've seen the same dog act aggressively to other people and dogs for no reason. I walk my kids through the neighborhood all the time and I'm worried this dog could attack them. I'm worried it's only a matter of time before this dog attacks someone. Is there anything I can do to try to prevent this (other than talking with the owner which hasn't worked)?
Police Oversight Chief Makes Her Leave Permanent
Farah Muscadin, director of the city's Office of Police Oversight, has officially resigned, after more than five years as City Hall's point person fielding complaints against Austin police. According to a memo to Council from City Manager Spencer Cronk, Muscadin is focused on her growing family while also caring for elderly parents out of state. She's been on maternity leave since the beginning of 2022, and activists have speculated she planned to leave the position for good.
Eat Your Heart Out: A Three-Day Meal Plan for ACL Eats 2022
Another year, another Austin City Limits Music Festival in the Texas capital. While the weather patterns of the Lone Star State remain unpredictable (and annoyingly hot), anyone in the 512 can count on great music and even better food spread out across two October weekends. Situated on the edge of...
Austin Fermentation Festival Brings in the Funk
What makes fermentation so special? It’s the unique funk that manifests when bacteria is used to break certain ingredients down (e.g., sugars being converted into alcohols). Food science aside, fermented products can be seen in a variety of ways, be it miso, kimchi, or kombucha. The cooling temperatures of...
The Most Memorable Moments of Friday’s ACL Fest
An ideally-overcast Friday opened Weekend One of ACL Fest. Here are the Chronicle music writers’ highlights from day one at Zilker Park. Perhaps, for me, the singular moment of ACL’s Friday was bearing witness to Ghanaian-Australian artist Genesis Owusu leading the Tito’s tent in a hyped refrain of “Get the fuck out!” but Cassandra Jenkins’ whisper-sung vignettes brought me the most emotional comfort. A voicemail from jail presaged “American Spirits,” contrasting her life experiences with those of an incarcerated friend – exemplifying the Brooklyn songwriter’s charitable style: soft voice, sharp writing. Fronting a sax-inflected quartet with compositions leaving room for real-time introspection, Jenkins’ 30-minute set pulled largely from last year’s An Overview on Phenomenal Nature, though recent single “Pygmalion” rocked harder live than in-studio. Delivering lyrics with eyes closed, her lime eyeshadow sometimes gave the impression of glowing green corneas – fitting for superhuman empathy. Closer “Hard Drive,” a brilliant achievement of spoken scene writing, proved the exemplar of material you want to hear amidst the daytime sobriety of a music fest. – Kevin Curtin.
Five Arts Events Beyond (but Near) ACL Fest
Who says we can’t be the other-than-live-music capital of the world, too?. Because maybe you don't want to fill every moment of your two weekends – or, especially, the days between – with glorious, body-rocking, soul-vibing music and outdoor celebration among a frenzied throng of humanity? We mean, here are five recommended diversions from all that happy hullaballoo, five local options for some different cultural enrichment and edification and even, yeah, downright fun.
Hyperreal Film Club Brings a Gender-Bending Classic to the Grounds of the Elisabet Ney Museum
The historic home of German American sculptor Elisabet Ney is hosting a unique film event this Saturday, Oct. 8, in collaboration with one of Austin’s premier social film groups, Hyperreal Film Club: an evening of food, music, and a screening of 1992’s gender-bending period epic Orlando. Costumes encouraged!
