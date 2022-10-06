ATLANTA - A man was killed while trying to flee from Georgia State Patrol troopers along Interstate 75 on Saturday evening. GSP troopers say 35-year-old Lamar Stegall, of Atlanta, was driving Ford Fusion northbound on I-75 near Interstate 285 in Clayton County. Just before 7 p.m., troopers say they noticed he was speeding and failing to use a turn signal.

