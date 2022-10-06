Read full article on original website
muddyriversports.com
Hannibal boys soccer team grinds out one-goal victory over QHS
QUINCY — Eric Hill doesn’t mind the pressure and stress of a one-goal game. “It’s something that gets us prepared for where we need to be come postseason time and the type of game we’re going to be in,” the Hannibal boys soccer coach said. “That’s kind of a dogfight.”
muddyriversports.com
Torturous four-hole stretch keeps QND boys golf team from making cut at Class 2A state tourney
NORMAL, Ill. — Nine holes into the Class 2A state tournament, the Quincy Notre Dame boys golf team found itself in the thick of the chase. The Raiders’ top four golfers each posted a 4-over 39 playing holes 10-18, leaving them in fifth place in the 12-team field and in good position to make the cut and play Saturday’s final 18 holes at the Weibring Golf Club.
muddyriversports.com
Blue Devils exploit Maple Leafs’ pass defense, become playoff eligible with WB6 victory
GENESEO, Ill. — Film study doesn’t lie. In preparation for Friday night’s Western Big 6 Conference matchup, the Quincy High School football coaching staff noticed a way to attack the Geneseo defense with its passing game if the Maple Leafs ran the same schemes. “We’re at that...
muddyriversports.com
Raiders to face win-to-be-in scenario in final two weeks following Homecoming loss to Wildcats
QUINCY — Quincy Notre Dame football coach Jack Cornell didn’t need to be told that it’s do-or-die time for his Raiders. If the Raiders are to continue their season into the IHSA playoffs, they’ll need to win their final two regular-season games after suffering a 17-0 Homecoming loss to Normal West on Friday night at Advance Physical Therapy Field.
muddyriversports.com
QND girls golf team misses cut by two strokes, two QHS golfers sit in top 35
DECATUR, Ill. — The Quincy Notre Dame girls golf team found itself on the outside looking in Friday when the opening round of the Class 1A state tournament wrapped up. The Raiders missed the cut by two strokes, finishing ninth in the 12-team field with a 373 total. Massac County shot a 371 to snare the final spot in the team field for Saturday’s final 18 holes at Red Tail Run Golf Course.
muddyriversports.com
Schuckman: By keeping the faith and trusting his game, Thompson guides QND golfers back to state stage
QUINCY — Golf can humble you. Infuriate you. Exasperate you. Baffle you. And if you let it, the game can break your spirit. Ross Thompson wouldn’t allow that to happen. A freshman when he made the six-man lineup in 2019 and was part of the Quincy Notre Dame boys golf team’s second-place state finish, Thompson came into his senior season as the grizzled veteran and expected leader of a team with postseason aspirations.
muddyriversports.com
New nine, new outlook: Chargers lock in after making turn, fight way into top eight at state golf
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Wesley Robertson intended to hit his driver off the tee on the Prairie Vista Golf Course’s 367-yard, par-4 18th hole to wrap up his round Friday. When the Illini West freshman boys golfer learned a par was all he needed to help the Chargers live to play another day, Robertson went back to his bag.
muddyriversports.com
Schuckman: A boy and a ball create perfect symmetry
QUINCY — A boy and a ball. That’s perfect symmetry. Hayden Hoskins’ job and his joy is to run around behind the goal at the northeast end of Flinn Stadium during Quincy High School boys soccer games and act as the ball boy. In reality, the 9-year-old just wants to play the way boys should.
tspr.org
Decomposed body found in rural Knox County village
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a storage unit in Maquon on Friday evening, after a report of a suspicious odor. The owner of the storage unit reportedly told deputies the odor was a dead possum. But when deputies asked the owner to open a box inside the storage...
starvedrock.media
Motorcycle Rider Flown To Peoria After Crash With Semi Near Lostant
A Life Flight helicopter was called after a motorcycle and semi collided at the intersection of Route 18 and Route 251. Lostant first responders were first told about the collision Thursday afternoon just before 3. Lostant Fire Chief Andy Forrest says the motorcycle rider was on the ground next to his bike when crews arrived. The victim was taken to St. Margaret's Health in Peru before being flown to OSF in Peoria with serious injuries. The semi driver wasn't injured.
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
While there are lots of great burger places in the state of Illinois, some of them really stand out and have a really impressive reputation of serving high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you are looking for new places to try, you in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known in Illinois for their tasty burgers.
recordpatriot.com
Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 5
• Roy L. Smith, 60, of St. Peters, Missouri, was booked into the Morgan County jail at 1:21 a.m. Sunday on a charge of driving under the influence. • Charmell N. Green, 40, of 104 S. Spring Brook Road was arrested at 4:43 p.m. Monday on a retail theft charge after being accused of trying to take merchandise from Walmart, 1941 W. Morton Ave.
theoldmotor.com
Peoria Illinois: The First Midwestern Sandy’s Drive-In Restaurant
This Sandy’s Drive-In photographed in the early-1960s is reported to be in Peoria, Illinois. It was the first in a chain of Sandy’s midwestern drive-ins and built circa 1957. Later the number of other locations grew to include a total of thirty-five in the state. Although the story...
khqa.com
Man stabbed after altercation outside Quincy nightclub
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One man was stabbed early Friday morning during an altercation that escalated outside of a Quincy nightclub. Police were called to the Gen Z nightclub, located in the 900 block of Hampshire St., after a fight broke out inside the club involving between 10-15. The...
KBUR
Lomax, Illinois woman arrested for domestic battery
Lomax, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Lomax woman for domestic battery. According to a news release, on Wednesday, October 5th, at 10:58 AM Henderson County Deputies responded to the village of Lomax to investigate a domestic battery complaint. After deputies spoke to...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspects stole bowling alley ATM, then left it in field
A 28-year-old East Moline man faces felony charges after police say he and another suspect stole an ATM in Davenport, broke into it, and left it in a field in Galesburg, Ill. Tyler Grumadas faces charges of first-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records say. On...
Galesburg woman arrested for DUI Friday evening
Galesburg Police on Friday, September 30th, around 6:00 pm were dispatched to the 1600 block of North Henderson Street – the site of City Select Motors. The caller told police a possibly intoxicated female was behind the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot and an alcoholic beverage was visible in the center console. Officers made contact with the 47-year-old female driver who told police her boyfriend had driven the vehicle to the lot. The caller told police they observed the female pull into the lot off Henderson Street. The female added that she was at the dealership to return the vehicle because she did not want it. Video surveillance confirmed the caller’s account. The woman had difficulty maintaining balance and had slurred speech and watery eyes. She refused to perform a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest. Another small bottle of alcohol fell from her person as officers took her into custody. The woman was charged with DUI Alcohol, Aggravated DUI License Suspended, Driving on a Suspended License, and Illegal Transportation of Alcohol.
Body found in Illinois storage unit; charges pending
A body found Friday in a Knox County storage unit has not been identified as an investigation continues, according to a Saturday news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. About 6 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, Ill., after a complaint […]
Pen City Current
For the Record – Wednesday, October 5, 2022
10/04/22 – 12:00 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Madison Marie Hunter, 19, of Oquawka, in the 100 block of 2nd Street, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of alcohol under age. 10/04/22 – 8:24 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of...
ourquadcities.com
Two East Galesburg men arrested after car stolen
On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department received a tip on a stolen Chevrolet Equinox, at 106 Miller Ave., in East Galesburg. Deputies responded to the address and spoke with the resident who identified Dante Quick as the driver of the vehicle, according to a Thursday release.
