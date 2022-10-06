ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Tilly is all smiles with her Tiffany Valentine doll on the red carpet for the Chucky Season 2 premiere in New York City... almost 25 years after starring in the original movie franchise

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Jennifer Tilly was all smiles while celebrating the second season premiere of her hit Syfy series Chucky.

The 64-year-old actress reprises her voice role as the iconic Tiffany Valentine in the show, which returns for its second season on Wednesday.

Tilly brought her Tiffany Valentine doll with her on the red carpet for the premiere, held at the Hard Rock Hotel New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=151GAO_0iNyNzim00
Red carpet ready: Jennifer Tilly was all smiles while celebrating the second season premiere of her hit Syfy series Chucky

Tilly stepped out with a strapless black dress that fell below her knees and featured lemon prints.

She accessorized with gold hoop earrings with a black shawl covering her shoulders and arms.

The actress completed her look with a pair of black pumps, while holding her Tiffany doll on the red carpet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OwM1A_0iNyNzim00
On-screen: Jennifer played Tiffany Valentine in the original live-action Chucky franchise (pictures in 1998's Bride Of Chucky)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24L5yu_0iNyNzim00
Jennifer's look: Tilly stepped out with a strapless black dress that fell below her knees and featured lemon prints

Tilly first played Tiffany Valentine in the 1998 feature film Bride of Chucky, which she reprised in 2004's Seed of Chucky, 2013's Curse of Chucky and 2017's Cult of Chucky.

The new Syfy series brings back Brad Dourif as the voice of the iconic Chucky, though now his once-beloved Tiffany is now his sworn enemy.

The second season picks up after his plan was foiled in the first season, as he goes after those he holds responsible: Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WoOPM_0iNyNzim00
Jennifer and Tiffany: Tilly first played Tiffany Valentine in the 1998 feature film Bride of Chucky, which she reprised in 2004's Seed of Chucky, 2013's Curse of Chucky and 2017's Cult of Chucky

Tilly also continues to voice Bonnie Swanson on Family Guy, a role she has voiced in over 80 episodes since 1999.

She also has the film Sallywood in post-production, starring alongside Sally Kirkland, Eric Roberts and Keith Carradine.

The actress also has Renaissance Girl in pre-production alongside Ashley Platz and Jerry Trainor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BWDXV_0iNyNzim00
Voice: Tilly also continues to voice Bonnie Swanson on Family Guy, a role she has voiced in over 80 episodes since 1999

Tilly was joined on the red carpet by Alex Vincent, who, like Tilly, was holding the doll of his character, Andy Barclay.

Also hitting the red carpet was actress Alyvia Alyn Lind, who plays Lexy Cross in the hit series.

New episodes of Chucky will air Wednesday evenings at 9 PM ET only on the Syfy network.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lf9C7_0iNyNzim00
Alex and Andy: Tilly was joined on the red carpet by Alex Vincent, who, like Tilly, was holding the doll of his character, Andy Barclay
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sgsvx_0iNyNzim00
Alyvia: Also hitting the red carpet was actress Alyvia Alyn Lind, who plays Lexy Cross in the hit series
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bomUl_0iNyNzim00
New episodes: New episodes of Chucky will air Wednesday evenings at 9 PM ET only on the Syfy network

Comments / 0

