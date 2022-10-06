AMES, Iowa — Being able to measure residue cover from satellite imagery is a long-term challenge that’s still a work in progress, but researchers are making headway. Improving remote sensing protocols for conservation tracking and planning has been a long-time focus for Brian Gelder and a team of scientists he’s working with at Iowa State University and the USDA Agricultural Research Service. Gelder, manager of research in Iowa State’s Department of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering, will report on that work at the upcoming water quality research seminar Wednesday, Oct. 12, sponsored by the Iowa Nutrient Research Center (INRC).

