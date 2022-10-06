Read full article on original website
Understanding Antimicrobial Resistance Risks and Mitigation
AMES, Iowa – The Iowa Learning Farms conservation webinar taking place Oct. 12 at noon CDT will feature a discussion of antimicrobial resistance and its relationship with agricultural production. The webinar will feature Laura Alt, a postdoctoral researcher at Iowa State University studying the impact of agricultural management practices on microbes in the environment.
Yard and Garden: Ornamental Grasses
Every year as we enter the fall season, it becomes clear why ornamental grasses are great additions to the landscape. They offer color, texture, movement and a bit of sophistication to the garden. Ornamental grasses are grown for their ornamental colors, patterns, forms and/or flowers. While many of them are...
Research helps develop remote sensing as tool to assess conservation implementation
AMES, Iowa — Being able to measure residue cover from satellite imagery is a long-term challenge that’s still a work in progress, but researchers are making headway. Improving remote sensing protocols for conservation tracking and planning has been a long-time focus for Brian Gelder and a team of scientists he’s working with at Iowa State University and the USDA Agricultural Research Service. Gelder, manager of research in Iowa State’s Department of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering, will report on that work at the upcoming water quality research seminar Wednesday, Oct. 12, sponsored by the Iowa Nutrient Research Center (INRC).
Researchers recommend future pandemic responses account for ethnicity, social factors
AMES, IA — Findings from a disease model developed by a research team at Iowa State University may help public health officials evaluate and improve strategies for the next pandemic. Nearly two years ago, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its recommendations for a phased COVID-19...
