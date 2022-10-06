Read full article on original website
Man eludes DEA after 114-pounds of fentanyl found in car
It is called the biggest fentanyl bust on a U.S. highway. But it’s what police didn’t mention about the bust had the Problem Solvers asking some questions.
Colorado could become 2nd state to decriminalize magic mushrooms
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock says he is opposed to a ballot measure that would decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms statewide.Denver was the first city in the country to decriminalize mushrooms almost three years ago. While Hancock says the impact has been minimal so far, he says, there's little information about the health and safety impacts and, he says, the state already has a problem with drug misuse.Opponents worry many voters will underestimate the potency of mushrooms just as they did marijuana. Proponents argue mushrooms can help treat mental health conditions. The FDA has labeled psychedelic mushrooms "breakthrough therapy", fast-tracking research, but Kevin...
Pathways Inpatient Care Center Now Open and Accepting Patients
Pathways, Northern Colorado’s leading provider of hospice, palliative care, grief and loss counseling services, has now opened its 12-bed, stand-alone hospice inpatient care center and is accepting patients. Located at 317 Carpenter Road between Fort Collins and Loveland, the intentionally built Pathways Inpatient Care Center (PICC) will provide high-quality,...
Colorado baker fighting ruling over gender transition cake
DENVER — The Colorado baker who won a partial Supreme Court victory after refusing on religious grounds to make a gay couple's wedding cake a decade ago is challenging a separate ruling he violated the state's anti-discrimination law by refusing to make a cake celebrating a gender transition. A...
Nebraska man sentenced to 18 months for threatening Colorado secretary of state
LINCOLN, Nebraska — A Nebraska man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison for online threats he made against Colorado’s top elections official in one of the first cases brought by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers nationwide from rising threats. Travis Ford was...
7 totally legitimate complaints about life in Colorado
If you've been a longtime reader of OutThere Colorado, you know I love Colorado as much as the next person. It's an incredible place to live and, in my opinion, it lives up to the international hype it gets. That being said, there are a few common complaints I tend to hear and some of those complaints might be worth mentioning to people looking to relocate in the Centennial State.
Avian Flu declared disaster emergency in Colorado
Gov. Jared Polis has issued an Executive Order declaring a state of disaster emergency due to the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza rising among birds in Colorado. The emergency declaration will allow state agencies to coordinate together to mitigate the spread of the disease. Also known as H5N1 or the avian...
Colorado accidentally sent voter registration notices to 30,000 residents who are not citizens
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office mailed postcards to roughly 30,000 non-citizens living in the state notifying them on how they could register to vote. The office said it is currently trying to determine what led to the error. The state emphasizes that if anyone who isn’t a U.S....
What to look out for with contractor theft in Colorado
Police were investigating an incident at Harrison High School 10/7/22. Possible road rage shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs. 11 News spoke with supporters and opponents of CO Proposition 123 Thursday about their goals and worries.
Proposition 122 would legalize psychedelics
Proposition 122 asks Colorado voters to create the Natural Medicine Health Act would allow adults over age 21 to consume plants and fungi currently considered controlled substances.
These 5 Colorado counties rank the lowest in overall 'well-being'
A company called Share Care publishes an annual report on community well-being in different places around the country. While Colorado did well compared to other states around the nation, a county-by-county breakdown reveals where 'well-being' is the highest and where it is the lowest across the Centennial State. In order...
Annoying Things Coloradans Say That Simply Are Not True
Did you realize Coloradans say a lot of things that just aren't true? It's true. All of us who live in Colorado have probably been guilty at one time or another of misstating the reality of Colorado or spreading fictitious Colorado stereotypes. We probably can't really help ourselves. People Need...
State shuts down only West Slope psych hospital
Complaints about care of children, safety concerns prompt closure. Colorado’s new Behavioral Health Administration shut down part of the Western Slope’s only psychiatric hospital on Sept. 28 in response to complaints about the quality and safety of the care it gives teenagers and kids as young as seven.
Annual Fatal Crash Investigation Data by the Colorado State Patrol Reveal the Tragic Results of Lane Violations
Traffic deaths surged across Colorado in 2021 hitting a 20-year high. The deaths were the result of conscious choices to drive distracted, drive under the influence and drive aggressively which are resulting in fatal behaviors on our roads. One identified way that each of these choices can affect a motorist’s behavior is through their inability to stay safely centered in their driving lane.
Colorado Vehicle Registration + Titling Is Now Faster Than Ever, Find Out Why
Visits to your local DMV in Colorado will hopefully be a bit less crowded and a whole lot faster these days thanks to a new process. According to a press release from Cox Automotive, dealerships in Colorado will now be able to process registration and title transactions electronically with the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV).
How to Protect Yourself — and Your Pets — From Bot Flies in Colorado
If you've ever heard of a bot fly, you know how disgusting these pesky insects are. If you haven't, you'll want to learn about them — because we have them in Colorado. Read on to see how you can protect yourself (and your pets) from bot flies in the Centennial State.
18 calves found dead so far on Western Slope, investigated as possible wolf kills
RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado wildlife officials said on Friday that they're investigating a report of dead domestic cow calves near Meeker that might have been killed by wolves – the first such investigation in Rio Blanco County. Eighteen dead calves have been identified so far, killed...
Short-staffed prisons turn to bonuses, TikTok videos to attract new guards
DENVER — The TikToks probably aren't going viral anytime soon, but the Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC) wants people to see them and apply for jobs. The agency is desperate for workers to staff prisons and hopes the online videos will tap into a new pool of job applicants.
El Paso County ranked 1st in traffic fatalities caused by lane violations
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Traffic deaths have surged across Colorado in 2021 hitting a 20-year high, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP). In 2021, Colorado State Troopers found a 74% increase in fatal crashes and a 30.6% increase in injury crashes caused by lane violations. The spike in crashes around Colorado is caused by drivers leaving […]
Federal court ruling puts DACA at risk for thousands of 'dreamers'
DENVER — Marissa Molina came to Colorado from Mexico with her parents when she was 9 years old. Eleven years later, her life changed when she became a beneficiary of the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (or DACA) program. Now she's the Colorado director for Forward, a national immigration group, and said she was devastated by a federal appeals court decision this week upholding an earlier ruling that DACA is illegal.
