Colorado State

CBS Denver

Colorado could become 2nd state to decriminalize magic mushrooms

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock says he is opposed to a ballot measure that would decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms statewide.Denver was the first city in the country to decriminalize mushrooms almost three years ago.  While Hancock says the impact has been minimal so far, he says, there's little information about the health and safety impacts and, he says, the state already has a problem with drug misuse.Opponents worry many voters will underestimate the potency of mushrooms just as they did marijuana. Proponents argue mushrooms can help treat mental health conditions. The FDA has labeled psychedelic mushrooms "breakthrough therapy", fast-tracking research, but Kevin...
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Pathways Inpatient Care Center Now Open and Accepting Patients

Pathways, Northern Colorado’s leading provider of hospice, palliative care, grief and loss counseling services, has now opened its 12-bed, stand-alone hospice inpatient care center and is accepting patients. Located at 317 Carpenter Road between Fort Collins and Loveland, the intentionally built Pathways Inpatient Care Center (PICC) will provide high-quality,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Colorado baker fighting ruling over gender transition cake

DENVER — The Colorado baker who won a partial Supreme Court victory after refusing on religious grounds to make a gay couple's wedding cake a decade ago is challenging a separate ruling he violated the state's anti-discrimination law by refusing to make a cake celebrating a gender transition. A...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

7 totally legitimate complaints about life in Colorado

If you've been a longtime reader of OutThere Colorado, you know I love Colorado as much as the next person. It's an incredible place to live and, in my opinion, it lives up to the international hype it gets. That being said, there are a few common complaints I tend to hear and some of those complaints might be worth mentioning to people looking to relocate in the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
skyhinews.com

Avian Flu declared disaster emergency in Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis has issued an Executive Order declaring a state of disaster emergency due to the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza rising among birds in Colorado. The emergency declaration will allow state agencies to coordinate together to mitigate the spread of the disease. Also known as H5N1 or the avian...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

What to look out for with contractor theft in Colorado

Police were investigating an incident at Harrison High School 10/7/22. Possible road rage shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs. 11 News spoke with supporters and opponents of CO Proposition 123 Thursday about their goals and worries.
COLORADO STATE
ouraynews.com

State shuts down only West Slope psych hospital

Complaints about care of children, safety concerns prompt closure. Colorado’s new Behavioral Health Administration shut down part of the Western Slope’s only psychiatric hospital on Sept. 28 in response to complaints about the quality and safety of the care it gives teenagers and kids as young as seven.
COLORADO STATE
arkvalleyvoice.com

Annual Fatal Crash Investigation Data by the Colorado State Patrol Reveal the Tragic Results of Lane Violations

Traffic deaths surged across Colorado in 2021 hitting a 20-year high. The deaths were the result of conscious choices to drive distracted, drive under the influence and drive aggressively which are resulting in fatal behaviors on our roads. One identified way that each of these choices can affect a motorist’s behavior is through their inability to stay safely centered in their driving lane.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Federal court ruling puts DACA at risk for thousands of 'dreamers'

DENVER — Marissa Molina came to Colorado from Mexico with her parents when she was 9 years old. Eleven years later, her life changed when she became a beneficiary of the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (or DACA) program. Now she's the Colorado director for Forward, a national immigration group, and said she was devastated by a federal appeals court decision this week upholding an earlier ruling that DACA is illegal.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
Denver local news

