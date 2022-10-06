Read full article on original website
Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY — A 54-year-old man was flown to the hospital after a crash in Shelby County Saturday morning. Troopers responded to a two vehicle crash that happened on State Route 66 north of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township around 9:30 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Person hospitalized after Dayton motorcycle, car collision
The crash was reported at 8:43 p.m. at the Patterson Road and Smithville Road intersection. One person was sent to Miami Valley Hospital for their injuries, according to police.
Plane Slides Off Runway At Dayton International Airport, Crashes
45 people were on the plane.
1 person flown to hospital after crash in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was flown by CareFlight to the hospital after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon. >>Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County. Deputies responded to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road at 1:49 p.m., according...
Medical helicopter called to reported ATV crash in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — A medical helicopter responded to an accident in Darke County Friday morning. A crash involving a ATV was reported just before 10 a.m. in the 10000 block of Greenville St. Marys Road, between Versailles and Ansonia, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Initial reports indicate that...
NTSB opens investigation into plane veering off runway, hitting sign at Dayton International Airport
VANDALIA — “Over in a matter of seconds;” that’s how one passenger on United Flight 3818 described an incident at Dayton International Airport when the plane veered off the runway Wednesday night. Crews were called out to the airport just after 7 p.m. Wednesday on reports...
Two taken to hospital via CareFlight after ATV crash
Police reported that a 49-year-old man from Ansonia was driving a Polaris RZR 900 ATV in the yard along with his 35-year-old passenger of St. Mary's when it overturned, injuring both of them.
WKRC
1 person dead after shooting in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead after a shooting in Hamilton Saturday evening. Police were called to the scene on Fairgrove Avenue near Campbell Drive in front of a Marathon gas station around 7 p.m. for a car crash. Authorities say a felonious assault followed, and when officers...
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle on fire at the Interstate 75 underpass at Route 123 in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle on fire at the Interstate 75 underpass at Route 123 in Franklin. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Springfield firefighter returns home after serious injury
On Sept. 25, Baise was working with several other firefighters on the second floor of a home on the 600 block of Rice Street. Conditions suddenly changed, forcing them to quickly leave the building.
United flight veers off runway at Dayton International Airport; No injuries reported
VANDALIA — No injuries were reported after United Airlines Flight 3818 veered off a runway at Dayton International Airport on Wednesday night while taxiing, airport spokeswoman Linda Hughes said. “You don’t see the grass, generally, from the windows,” one passenger, identified only as John, told News Center 7′s Haley...
Electrical issues suspected in Dayton fire that damaged 2 homes Thursday
DAYTON — People living in a Dayton home were able to escape without injuries after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon, according to firefighters. >>PHOTOS: 2 homes damaged in fire on Wellington Place in Dayton Thursday. Crews were called out to the house on Wellington Place near Kitridge Road...
No injuries, but a close call for students after BB shatters Eaton school bus window
PREBLE COUNTY — It was a close call for students on an Eaton Community Schools bus earlier this week after a BB was shot and broke a window on a bus while several students were onboard. >>Kettering woman accused of having sex with 14-year-old indicted on charges. The shooting...
Springfield firefighter injured in house fire released from hospital after undergoing rehab
SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield firefighter injured in a house fire nearly two weeks ago is heading home. Firefighter Rob Baise was released from Springfield Regional Medical Center Friday, according to Springfield Fire Captain Matt Davis. This came a week after Baise was released from Miami Valley Hospital and sent to undergo rehabilitation for his injuries.
Multiple cars stolen, damaged during early-morning break-in at Moraine dealership
MORAINE — Two cars were stolen and others were damaged during a break-in at a Moraine used car dealership discovered Friday morning, according to the business owner and initial reports. >>PHOTOS: Cars stolen, damaged after break-in at car dealership in Moraine. Police were called to the Pinnacle Road Automotive...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
‘I just couldn’t believe it;’ Wife of fatal hit and run crash victim speaks out
DAYTON — It has been more than two months since a man died in a hit and run accident in Northwest Dayton. The family of Malik Mize continues to hold out hope that police arrest whoever hit him. Mize lost his life when he hit was hit by a...
peakofohio.com
Both drivers injured following two-vehicle crash
Both drivers were injured following a two-vehicle crash just outside of Bellefontaine late Thursday afternoon. Bellefontaine Police reports Scott Mayfield, 43, of Troy, was northbound on Sloan Boulevard when he got distracted by something in his pick-up truck and traveled across the center line, and struck Kimberly Sunderland, 65, of Bellefontaine, who was traveling south on Sloan Boulevard.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Snider and Tylersville roads in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Snider and Tylersville roads in Mason. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WKRC
Police investigate Avondale shooting
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting in Avondale. It happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday on Reading Road near Chalfonte Place. Police haven't released many details about who was shot or how it started.
