NBA

Warriors star Stephen Curry breaks silence on nasty Jordan Poole rumors that supposedly led to Draymond Green fight

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on Wednesday that there has been a noticeable change in Jordan Poole’s attitude since training camp started for the Golden State Warriors. Apparently, this change in attitude was something that was “building up” and that it may have played a major factor in Poole’s shocking altercation with Draymond Green during Wednesday’s practice.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Rudy Gobert's 4-word shade at Draymond Green over Jordan Poole punch leak with Warriors

It looks like Rudy Gobert is punching back at Draymond Green amid the controversial incident involving the Golden State Warriors veteran and his teammate Jordan Poole. Green has been on the headlines as of late after his reported scuffle with Poole during a recent Warriors practice. A video of the incident has since emerged and went viral, putting Dray on the spotlight as the backlash keeps coming for him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Trae Young, Ja Morant react to viral video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors have been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately. Reports began to filter out that Draymond Green was subject to a potential suspension from the Warriors after he got into an altercation with Jordan Poole at a practice. Green and Poole hashed things out afterwards, but it was clear […] The post Trae Young, Ja Morant react to viral video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Draymond Green's Jordan Poole punch video leaking sends Twitter into a frenzy

The Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole debacle has rocked the Golden State Warriors of late, piercing through their championship sheen quite a bit entering the season. Now, video has leaked on the incident and the punch that landed from Draymond was much more solid than most would’ve expected, with the Warriors enforcer connecting on a […] The post Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch video leaking sends Twitter into a frenzy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Warriors must absolutely bring down the hammer on Draymond Green after Jordan Poole punch

Stephen Curry had just finished answering yet another question about Draymond Green “forcefully striking” Jordan Poole at practice 24 hours earlier. Then the four-time MVP let out a long sigh, tapped his fingers on the podium and surveyed the media room at Chase Center, sensing it was time to end Wednesday’s interview on terms set […] The post Warriors must absolutely bring down the hammer on Draymond Green after Jordan Poole punch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Draymond Green reveals harsh reality of relationship with Warriors' Jordan Poole

Draymond Green has spoken for the first time since firing the punch heard around the world at teammate Jordan Poole during a Golden State Warriors practice. Green apologized for his actions but also revealed the harsh reality he’s facing when it comes to his relationship with Poole, whom he says he took under his wing. […] The post Draymond Green reveals harsh reality of relationship with Warriors’ Jordan Poole appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Draymond Green's Jordan Poole punch draws ludicrous $10 million offer from Jake Paul

A video recently surfaced of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole during a practice scuffle. The video caught Jake Paul’s attention, who made quite the offer to the Warriors’ star forward. Paul wrote the following on Twitter, “Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the […] The post Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch draws ludicrous $10 million offer from Jake Paul appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Warriors' Draymond Green-Jordan Poole scuffle draws honest take from Blazers star Damian Lillard

Draymond Green has somewhat emerged as Public Enemy No. 1 right now following his physical altercation with Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole. Most folks might say that he brought it upon himself after what they consider to be an unwarranted sucker punch on one of his younger teammates. For his part, however, Portland Trail […] The post Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole scuffle draws honest take from Blazers star Damian Lillard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
'Best I'd ever seen him play': Jonathan Kuminga set for huge opportunity after Draymond Green punching incident

Draymond Green is stepping away from the Golden State Warriors indefinitely. The four-time champion couldn’t guarantee he’d be in the lineup on October 18th against the Los Angeles Lakers for the regular season opener, and Steve Kerr later clarified there really is no concrete timeline or specific benchmarks that must be met for Green’s return. […] The post ‘Best I’d ever seen him play’: Jonathan Kuminga set for huge opportunity after Draymond Green punching incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Jalen Brunson's former coach drops bold take on PG that will fire up Knicks fans

Somewhat overshadowed by all the disappointment surrounding the New York Knicks’ botched pursuit of Donovan Mitchell is the fact that this team made one of the biggest moves in free agency when they brought in Jalen Brunson. The Knicks front office did a commendable job in swooping in on the 26-year-old, who himself ended up choosing New York over his former team, the Dallas Mavericks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA World reacts to Draymond Green's apology after Jordan Poole punch

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has finally broken his silence regarding his punching incident involving Jordan Poole. Naturally, however, the whole NBA world is divided as fans share mixed reactions to his statement. Green made headlines recently after it was revealed he “struck” Poole during practice. A couple of days later, a video of […] The post NBA World reacts to Draymond Green’s apology after Jordan Poole punch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
VIDEO: New Jordan Poole sighting since Draymond Green punching incident will make Warriors fans happy

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is business as usual despite the recent controversy he found himself in along with Draymond Green. Poole has been on the headlines in the past few days after his fight with Green went viral. The video leak of the said incident–showing how Dray “struck” Jordan–didn’t help matters and only made it worse, bringing unnecessary attention and spotlight to the Warriors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lakers give Rob Pelinka major vote of confidence with contract extension

The Los Angeles Lakers awarded Rob Pelinka a two-year contract extension on Saturday. The general manager’s deal now runs through the 2025-26 season — putting him on the same contractual timeline as their recently hired head coach, Darvin Ham. Yahoo’s Chris Haynes first reported the news, which represents a major vote of confidence for the […] The post Lakers give Rob Pelinka major vote of confidence with contract extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ben Simmons' honest assessment after three-shot performance vs. Heat

Ben Simmons played in his second game after a 470-day layoff Thursday night, and it was clear the three-time All-Star has a ways to go in his return to his old form. Simmons took just three shots in Brooklyn’s 109-80 preseason loss to Miami. The Nets were outplayed in every aspect of the game with […] The post Ben Simmons’ honest assessment after three-shot performance vs. Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
