Warriors star Stephen Curry breaks silence on nasty Jordan Poole rumors that supposedly led to Draymond Green fight
NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on Wednesday that there has been a noticeable change in Jordan Poole’s attitude since training camp started for the Golden State Warriors. Apparently, this change in attitude was something that was “building up” and that it may have played a major factor in Poole’s shocking altercation with Draymond Green during Wednesday’s practice.
Rudy Gobert’s 4-word shade at Draymond Green over Jordan Poole punch leak with Warriors
It looks like Rudy Gobert is punching back at Draymond Green amid the controversial incident involving the Golden State Warriors veteran and his teammate Jordan Poole. Green has been on the headlines as of late after his reported scuffle with Poole during a recent Warriors practice. A video of the incident has since emerged and went viral, putting Dray on the spotlight as the backlash keeps coming for him.
Bobby Portis’ take on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight after his suspension for punching teammate
The Golden State Warriors have already announced that they are not planning to suspend Draymond Green for punching his teammate, Jordan Poole, at practice. Milwaukee Bucks power forward Bobby Portis apparently took exception to that. He posted to Twitter, pointing to the supposed hypocrisy of the situation. “I got 8...
‘The league is really in trouble’: Kevin Durant vocal on Victor Wembanyama’s looming NBA arrival
Even unicorns evolve, too. If you are a unicorn evolution truther, then how do you explain Victor Wembanyama? Kevin Durant, arguably the original NBA unicorn, believes that Wembanyama is going to be massive headache for opponents of whichever lucky team who would land him in the 2023 NBA Draft. “The...
Richard Jefferson calls for Warriors’ firings after Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch leaks to TMZ
It was reported earlier this week that Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole during a scuffle at Golden State Warriors’ practice. However, a video of the incident was recently leaked to TMZ. Former NBA player and current analyst Richard Jefferson called for firings after everything transpired. There were a...
Steve Kerr sends stern warning as Warriors investigate Draymond Green-Jordan Poole video leak
Privacy. This is the drum Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been banging on. The four-time NBA champion coach isn’t at all happy with what went down between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, but he’s equally incensed by the fact that the issue has blown up the way that it has.
Trae Young, Ja Morant react to viral video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole
The Golden State Warriors have been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately. Reports began to filter out that Draymond Green was subject to a potential suspension from the Warriors after he got into an altercation with Jordan Poole at a practice. Green and Poole hashed things out afterwards, but it was clear […] The post Trae Young, Ja Morant react to viral video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch video leaking sends Twitter into a frenzy
The Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole debacle has rocked the Golden State Warriors of late, piercing through their championship sheen quite a bit entering the season. Now, video has leaked on the incident and the punch that landed from Draymond was much more solid than most would’ve expected, with the Warriors enforcer connecting on a […] The post Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch video leaking sends Twitter into a frenzy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors must absolutely bring down the hammer on Draymond Green after Jordan Poole punch
Stephen Curry had just finished answering yet another question about Draymond Green “forcefully striking” Jordan Poole at practice 24 hours earlier. Then the four-time MVP let out a long sigh, tapped his fingers on the podium and surveyed the media room at Chase Center, sensing it was time to end Wednesday’s interview on terms set […] The post Warriors must absolutely bring down the hammer on Draymond Green after Jordan Poole punch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green leaving the Warriors to ‘heal himself’
Draymond Green spoke to the media for the first time since the video of him punching Jordan Poole in the middle of a Golden State Warriors practice hit the internet. Green’s actions shocked the NBA community, as he viciously attacked Poole at a team practice before the 2022-23 season even began.
Draymond Green reveals harsh reality of relationship with Warriors’ Jordan Poole
Draymond Green has spoken for the first time since firing the punch heard around the world at teammate Jordan Poole during a Golden State Warriors practice. Green apologized for his actions but also revealed the harsh reality he’s facing when it comes to his relationship with Poole, whom he says he took under his wing. […] The post Draymond Green reveals harsh reality of relationship with Warriors’ Jordan Poole appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch draws ludicrous $10 million offer from Jake Paul
A video recently surfaced of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole during a practice scuffle. The video caught Jake Paul’s attention, who made quite the offer to the Warriors’ star forward. Paul wrote the following on Twitter, “Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the […] The post Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch draws ludicrous $10 million offer from Jake Paul appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole scuffle draws honest take from Blazers star Damian Lillard
Draymond Green has somewhat emerged as Public Enemy No. 1 right now following his physical altercation with Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole. Most folks might say that he brought it upon himself after what they consider to be an unwarranted sucker punch on one of his younger teammates. For his part, however, Portland Trail […] The post Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole scuffle draws honest take from Blazers star Damian Lillard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
San Francisco police releases statement on Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole during Warriors practice
Draymond Green violently punching Jordan Poole during a Golden State Warriors practice has a lot of fans calling for justice for the young guard. These demands intensified even more after a video of the incident got leaked online. For those expecting the police to take action and investigate what could...
‘Best I’d ever seen him play’: Jonathan Kuminga set for huge opportunity after Draymond Green punching incident
Draymond Green is stepping away from the Golden State Warriors indefinitely. The four-time champion couldn’t guarantee he’d be in the lineup on October 18th against the Los Angeles Lakers for the regular season opener, and Steve Kerr later clarified there really is no concrete timeline or specific benchmarks that must be met for Green’s return. […] The post ‘Best I’d ever seen him play’: Jonathan Kuminga set for huge opportunity after Draymond Green punching incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Brunson’s former coach drops bold take on PG that will fire up Knicks fans
Somewhat overshadowed by all the disappointment surrounding the New York Knicks’ botched pursuit of Donovan Mitchell is the fact that this team made one of the biggest moves in free agency when they brought in Jalen Brunson. The Knicks front office did a commendable job in swooping in on the 26-year-old, who himself ended up choosing New York over his former team, the Dallas Mavericks.
NBA World reacts to Draymond Green’s apology after Jordan Poole punch
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has finally broken his silence regarding his punching incident involving Jordan Poole. Naturally, however, the whole NBA world is divided as fans share mixed reactions to his statement. Green made headlines recently after it was revealed he “struck” Poole during practice. A couple of days later, a video of […] The post NBA World reacts to Draymond Green’s apology after Jordan Poole punch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: New Jordan Poole sighting since Draymond Green punching incident will make Warriors fans happy
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is business as usual despite the recent controversy he found himself in along with Draymond Green. Poole has been on the headlines in the past few days after his fight with Green went viral. The video leak of the said incident–showing how Dray “struck” Jordan–didn’t help matters and only made it worse, bringing unnecessary attention and spotlight to the Warriors.
Lakers give Rob Pelinka major vote of confidence with contract extension
The Los Angeles Lakers awarded Rob Pelinka a two-year contract extension on Saturday. The general manager’s deal now runs through the 2025-26 season — putting him on the same contractual timeline as their recently hired head coach, Darvin Ham. Yahoo’s Chris Haynes first reported the news, which represents a major vote of confidence for the […] The post Lakers give Rob Pelinka major vote of confidence with contract extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Simmons’ honest assessment after three-shot performance vs. Heat
Ben Simmons played in his second game after a 470-day layoff Thursday night, and it was clear the three-time All-Star has a ways to go in his return to his old form. Simmons took just three shots in Brooklyn’s 109-80 preseason loss to Miami. The Nets were outplayed in every aspect of the game with […] The post Ben Simmons’ honest assessment after three-shot performance vs. Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
