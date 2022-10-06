ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentuckytoday.com

Former Kentucky Baptist pastor recovering from Ian

ARCADIA, Fla. (KT) — Kentucky native Chuck Poe can identify with a familiar television advertisement that says “we know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.” He’s serving at a Florida church for the second time, and has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane for the second time.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockford, TN
Murray, KY
Obituaries
City
Smyrna, TN
State
Tennessee State
Smyrna, TN
Obituaries
City
Chad, KY
City
Bradford, TN
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
City
Puryear, TN
State
Montana State
City
Almo, KY
City
Murray, KY
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Nashville, TN
City
David, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
wkdzradio.com

Trigg County Family Expanding Meat Business

Trigg County’s Futrell family is working to take their custom processed meat business to a new level. Griffin and Madison Futrell and their family have been offering finished beef and pork to consumers in the community since before the COVID-19 pandemic. With increased demand for their products they are now offering retails cuts of frozen beef and pork. Griffin says they have been offering their meat products on a large scale, but are going to test the waters by offering retail cuts of meat.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Fire reported on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane

MURRAY, KY — Calloway County sheriff's office confirmed a fire broke out on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane and Papa Smurf Storage on Saturday night. The story will be updated as more information is available.
MURRAY, KY
wvlt.tv

Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges

All around his man cave are scenes of favorite football teams and memories of being an SEC football official. It's John Wright's favorite game but the season that never ends is about family and mentoring to young adults in the game of life. Knoxville man charged in string of cell...
HOUSTON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colleen#Cremation#Woodruff High School#St Anthony#State Boards#Rn
whopam.com

Man injured in Dawson Road accident

A tractor trailer hauling logs wrecked on Dawson Springs Road Friday morning, sending the driver to the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Miller says Nathaniel Owen went off the pavement in the 12000 block of Dawson Road, over-corrected and then overturned onto the truck’s side. Owen was...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
KFVS12

Tenn. woman arrested in connection with 2020 murder of her husband

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in connection with the death of her husband in 2020. Keleta Turnage, 51, of Troy, Tenn., was arrested on Wednesday, October 5. According to the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, on June 24, 2020, deputies were dispatched to a home on Marion...
TROY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Thrown From Vehicle In Trigg County

A man was thrown from a moving vehicle during an altercation on Rocky Ridge Road in Cadiz Saturday afternoon. Cadiz Police say someone in the vehicle pulled a knife on a man and tried to stab him before pushing him out of the vehicle near the intersection of US 68.
CADIZ, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Germany
radionwtn.com

Driver Critical After Motorcycle Collision In Henry

Henry, Tenn.–The driver was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in critical condition after his motorcycle crashed on Hwy. 79S in Henry. The accident occurred around 1 p.m. and the Henry Police, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County EMS and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded. While working that scene, Police Chief Thomas Tharpe said, another collision happened due to distracted driving. There were no injuries in the second collision. Henry PD photo.
HENRY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Grant to benefit McCracken residents in need of dentures

Some low-income residents of McCracken County will receive dentures thanks to a $25,000 grant. WellCare of Kentucky announced the grant on Thursday to benefit the Family Service Society's emergency denture program. The agency frequently receives requests for help with dental care, but due to funding limitations, those eligible often have...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Fake fall festival flyer surfaces in Murray

The Murray Police Department is warning the public of a fall festival scam making the rounds. A flyer shared on Facebook indicates that a fall festival will take place at Renaissance Park in Murray next month, to include painting, jewelry making, chalk art, home decor, and more. The advertisement goes...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Murray State preps for MVC Individuals

MURRAY — Murray State women’s tennis is set for a new challenge that comes with the transition to the Missouri Valley Conference with the MVC Individual Championships set for this weekend (Oct. 7-9) at Missouri State in Springfield, Missouri. As an event the Racers have never had the opportunity to participate in until this season, the team looks forward to the new challenge with excitement.
MURRAY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Building Destroyed In Todd County Fire

A building owned by a pallet supplier in Todd County was destroyed in a fire Saturday morning. Trenton Fire Department Chief John Stahl says they were called to Penchem Pallets on Penchem Road just after 3 am and found the building used for heat treating lumber engulfed in flames. No...
TODD COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
NASHVILLE, TN
KFVS12

Paducah woman charged with killing husband

This dry weather is having a negative affect on many a grocery store budget, and officials say the drought we're in means fewer crops making it to store shelves. Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee. Suspects on...
PADUCAH, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy