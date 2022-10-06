Read full article on original website
‘Surreal’: Loretta Lynn laid to rest
Family and friends said farewell to country music icon Loretta Lynn on Friday as she was laid to rest on her ranch grounds in Hurricane Mills.
Scattered frost is expected this weekend
Another strong blast of colder air is moving toward Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky this weekend. This time, the air will be cold enough for areas of frost to develop on Saturday & Sunday mornings.
TN, KY communities implement burn bans due to dry weather
Amid concerns about the recent dry weather conditions posing a fall fire hazard, several localities in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky have issued burn bans.
Former Kentucky Baptist pastor recovering from Ian
ARCADIA, Fla. (KT) — Kentucky native Chuck Poe can identify with a familiar television advertisement that says “we know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.” He’s serving at a Florida church for the second time, and has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane for the second time.
Loretta Lynn's legacy lives on at these destinations
Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Hurricane Mills, TennesseeLoretta Lynn's Ranch. Loretta Lynn, our beloved Kentucky story teller, has built a legacy that will live on. If your heart needs to physically feel a bit closer to her, here's some places that you might want to visit.
Trigg County Family Expanding Meat Business
Trigg County’s Futrell family is working to take their custom processed meat business to a new level. Griffin and Madison Futrell and their family have been offering finished beef and pork to consumers in the community since before the COVID-19 pandemic. With increased demand for their products they are now offering retails cuts of frozen beef and pork. Griffin says they have been offering their meat products on a large scale, but are going to test the waters by offering retail cuts of meat.
Fire reported on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane
MURRAY, KY — Calloway County sheriff's office confirmed a fire broke out on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane and Papa Smurf Storage on Saturday night. The story will be updated as more information is available.
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
All around his man cave are scenes of favorite football teams and memories of being an SEC football official. It's John Wright's favorite game but the season that never ends is about family and mentoring to young adults in the game of life. Knoxville man charged in string of cell...
Three-county investigation leads to four arrests, search for fifth person
Sheriff's offices in three counties led an investigation that cultivated in the arrest of four men and another being sought, according to a social media post from the Graves County sheriff's office. The investigation began in Graves County when one man died from an overdose and another woman was hospitalized...
Man injured in Dawson Road accident
A tractor trailer hauling logs wrecked on Dawson Springs Road Friday morning, sending the driver to the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Miller says Nathaniel Owen went off the pavement in the 12000 block of Dawson Road, over-corrected and then overturned onto the truck’s side. Owen was...
Tenn. woman arrested in connection with 2020 murder of her husband
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in connection with the death of her husband in 2020. Keleta Turnage, 51, of Troy, Tenn., was arrested on Wednesday, October 5. According to the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, on June 24, 2020, deputies were dispatched to a home on Marion...
Man Thrown From Vehicle In Trigg County
A man was thrown from a moving vehicle during an altercation on Rocky Ridge Road in Cadiz Saturday afternoon. Cadiz Police say someone in the vehicle pulled a knife on a man and tried to stab him before pushing him out of the vehicle near the intersection of US 68.
‘I am Sadie Baker’: The mysterious life and public death of an alleged Coffee County witch
A Coffee County cemetery is said to be haunted by the ghost of a witch.
Driver Critical After Motorcycle Collision In Henry
Henry, Tenn.–The driver was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in critical condition after his motorcycle crashed on Hwy. 79S in Henry. The accident occurred around 1 p.m. and the Henry Police, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County EMS and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded. While working that scene, Police Chief Thomas Tharpe said, another collision happened due to distracted driving. There were no injuries in the second collision. Henry PD photo.
Grant to benefit McCracken residents in need of dentures
Some low-income residents of McCracken County will receive dentures thanks to a $25,000 grant. WellCare of Kentucky announced the grant on Thursday to benefit the Family Service Society's emergency denture program. The agency frequently receives requests for help with dental care, but due to funding limitations, those eligible often have...
Fake fall festival flyer surfaces in Murray
The Murray Police Department is warning the public of a fall festival scam making the rounds. A flyer shared on Facebook indicates that a fall festival will take place at Renaissance Park in Murray next month, to include painting, jewelry making, chalk art, home decor, and more. The advertisement goes...
Murray State preps for MVC Individuals
MURRAY — Murray State women’s tennis is set for a new challenge that comes with the transition to the Missouri Valley Conference with the MVC Individual Championships set for this weekend (Oct. 7-9) at Missouri State in Springfield, Missouri. As an event the Racers have never had the opportunity to participate in until this season, the team looks forward to the new challenge with excitement.
Building Destroyed In Todd County Fire
A building owned by a pallet supplier in Todd County was destroyed in a fire Saturday morning. Trenton Fire Department Chief John Stahl says they were called to Penchem Pallets on Penchem Road just after 3 am and found the building used for heat treating lumber engulfed in flames. No...
Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
Paducah woman charged with killing husband
This dry weather is having a negative affect on many a grocery store budget, and officials say the drought we're in means fewer crops making it to store shelves. Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee. Suspects on...
