Wichita, KS

wichitabyeb.com

Best Things Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Oct 7-9)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with Best Things Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. Best Things Happening This Weekend...
WICHITA, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Teen shaken after board pierces Jeep’s windshield at 55 mph

WICHITA, Kan. — A piece of lumber missed a teen’s head by inches after it impaled her windshield driving home from school on Tuesday. According to KWCH, Michael Jones saw the shaken teen on the side of the road and pulled over to help. He said the wooden board was about 14 inches wide and had pierced the windshield just under the rearview mirror.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Taiytianna Clement

Family and friends are concerned for teenager Taiytianna Clement, who was last seen on Thursday in Wichita. Taiytianna, 15, is a runway and is believed to be wearing a green and tan dress with tan sandals, family said. TAIYTIANNA CLEMENT. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Oct. 6, 2022. Age...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

One killed in 3-alarm fire near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: Fire officials say one person was killed in a three-alarm fire near Broadway & Murdock late Saturday. Firefighters were called to the area around 9:50 p.m. and found two houses on fire - a two-and-a-half story house that was broken into apartments and a smaller house to the south.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Natalie Hull located safe

The mom of Natalie Hull said that as of Friday, her daughter was found safe. A mom is asking for the community’s help for finding her daughter, who ran away from home. Natalie Hull, 15, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 3, in Wichita. She may be on the south side of town or on Broadway, her mom shares.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

WPD chief finalists discuss careers, interest in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Seven months into operating without a permanent chief, two finalists emerged to take over leadership of the Wichita Police Department. Earlier this week, the City of Wichita announced its search for a new police chief narrowed to two finalists. Friday, 12 News reporter spoke with Mario Knapp and Joseph Sullivan about their interests in the position and what they could bring to the WPD.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

City of Wichita ends emergency rental assistance program

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita ended its participation in a program that helped to pay past due rent and utilities for people who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city said as of last Wednesday, it’s exhausted all its funding for the program.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita nurses consider unionizing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Full-time and part-time regular and per diem registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita could form a new bargaining unit with National Nurses United. Thursday, 12 News reporter Alex Jirgens looked into what this means for, not only working conditions, but also the future of healthcare employment.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Much of Kansas, including Sedgwick County, affected by extreme or exceptional drought

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released Thursday shows much of Kansas affected by extreme or exceptional drought conditions. Just a small portion of Kansas, toward the north-central part of the state is not affected by at least abnormally dry weather. That portion accounts for 1.5 percent of the state - the rest is experiencing some level of dry conditions; 69.7 percent are experiencing at least severe drought, and 53.7 percent extreme drought. In all, 2,579,515 people in Kansas are affected, according to the monitor.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Cool today, warmer Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Expect a chilly start to the weekend with morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Clouds will hang around southern Kansas a good portion of the day with a few peeks of sun late in the afternoon. More sunshine expected across northern Kansas. Highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s statewide.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Junior League of Wichita donation makes popular zoo exhibit possible

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo is one of the state’s most popular attractions, elevated in large part by donations to develop and expand. In 2000, the Junior League of Wichita donated a $1.5 million gift for the zoo to create its “Pride of the Plains” exhibit.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

How to survive the ongoing labor shortage, according to one local restaurant doing exceptionally well

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - You can ask just about anyone in the restaurant industry about the last few years, and you'll hear the same answer. "The pandemic was obviously a horrific event that affected absolutely everyone," said Harper Amend with Meddy's. "I think the toughest part during the COVID era for our business was just not being able to fully serve our customers in the way that we like to."
WICHITA, KS
abc17news.com

Arrest of Wichita officer is 3rd for force within 2 weeks

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police officer has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, become the city’s third officer to be apprehended within about two weeks. Police say the officer, who was off-duty, is also facing a charge of possession of a gun while intoxicated. The officer, who has been with the department for two years, has been placed on administrative leave while a criminal and internal investigation is conducted. The incident follows two other arrests of Wichita officers within five days at the end of last month, one for suspicion of DUI and another on suspicion of criminal threat.
WICHITA, KS

