Read full article on original website
Related
wichitabyeb.com
Best Things Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Oct 7-9)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with Best Things Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. Best Things Happening This Weekend...
Teen shaken after board pierces Jeep’s windshield at 55 mph
WICHITA, Kan. — A piece of lumber missed a teen’s head by inches after it impaled her windshield driving home from school on Tuesday. According to KWCH, Michael Jones saw the shaken teen on the side of the road and pulled over to help. He said the wooden board was about 14 inches wide and had pierced the windshield just under the rearview mirror.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Taiytianna Clement
Family and friends are concerned for teenager Taiytianna Clement, who was last seen on Thursday in Wichita. Taiytianna, 15, is a runway and is believed to be wearing a green and tan dress with tan sandals, family said. TAIYTIANNA CLEMENT. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Oct. 6, 2022. Age...
KWCH.com
One killed in 3-alarm fire near downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: Fire officials say one person was killed in a three-alarm fire near Broadway & Murdock late Saturday. Firefighters were called to the area around 9:50 p.m. and found two houses on fire - a two-and-a-half story house that was broken into apartments and a smaller house to the south.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Halloween events from family friendly to just for adults. Check out this monster list.
Whether you’re looking for a good scare or to score treats, there are plenty of opportunities this month.
This Mexican food chain abruptly closed one of its two Wichita restaurants on Wednesday
A manager of two years said employees found out when they showed up and found a banner announcing the closure hanging outside.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Natalie Hull located safe
The mom of Natalie Hull said that as of Friday, her daughter was found safe. A mom is asking for the community’s help for finding her daughter, who ran away from home. Natalie Hull, 15, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 3, in Wichita. She may be on the south side of town or on Broadway, her mom shares.
KWCH.com
WPD chief finalists discuss careers, interest in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Seven months into operating without a permanent chief, two finalists emerged to take over leadership of the Wichita Police Department. Earlier this week, the City of Wichita announced its search for a new police chief narrowed to two finalists. Friday, 12 News reporter spoke with Mario Knapp and Joseph Sullivan about their interests in the position and what they could bring to the WPD.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWCH.com
City of Wichita ends emergency rental assistance program
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita ended its participation in a program that helped to pay past due rent and utilities for people who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city said as of last Wednesday, it’s exhausted all its funding for the program.
KWCH.com
Wichita nurses consider unionizing
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Full-time and part-time regular and per diem registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita could form a new bargaining unit with National Nurses United. Thursday, 12 News reporter Alex Jirgens looked into what this means for, not only working conditions, but also the future of healthcare employment.
Gag order on Wichita police chief finalists is cause for alarm | Opinion
City Hall forbidding chief applicants from talking to the press is an unprecedented action that hurts you.
KWCH.com
Much of Kansas, including Sedgwick County, affected by extreme or exceptional drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released Thursday shows much of Kansas affected by extreme or exceptional drought conditions. Just a small portion of Kansas, toward the north-central part of the state is not affected by at least abnormally dry weather. That portion accounts for 1.5 percent of the state - the rest is experiencing some level of dry conditions; 69.7 percent are experiencing at least severe drought, and 53.7 percent extreme drought. In all, 2,579,515 people in Kansas are affected, according to the monitor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beer Freedom: Butler County businesses push for ballot measure to reassess food sales rule
This November, Butler County voters will have the opportunity to keep or rescind a 1986 rule affecting all public eateries, bars and breweries.
New Wichita franchise is opening to help dogs and their owners
A franchise is coming to Wichita next month that’s designed to help both dogs and their owners, the franchisee said.
KWCH.com
Cool today, warmer Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Expect a chilly start to the weekend with morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Clouds will hang around southern Kansas a good portion of the day with a few peeks of sun late in the afternoon. More sunshine expected across northern Kansas. Highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s statewide.
How a racist disinformation campaign kicked off Wichita’s 95-year war on marijuana
The Eagle looks back at the history of Wichita’s marijuana laws, which were deeply rooted in racist disinformation.
KWCH.com
Junior League of Wichita donation makes popular zoo exhibit possible
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo is one of the state’s most popular attractions, elevated in large part by donations to develop and expand. In 2000, the Junior League of Wichita donated a $1.5 million gift for the zoo to create its “Pride of the Plains” exhibit.
WIBW
Wichita man who had nationwide warrant arrested in Jackson County
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man who had an extraditable warrant out for his arrest Thursday night in Jackson County. According to authorities, Michael Burris III, 35, of Wichita was pulled over by deputies near 118th and U.S. Highway 75 around 11:30 p.m. for a traffic violation. During...
KAKE TV
How to survive the ongoing labor shortage, according to one local restaurant doing exceptionally well
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - You can ask just about anyone in the restaurant industry about the last few years, and you'll hear the same answer. "The pandemic was obviously a horrific event that affected absolutely everyone," said Harper Amend with Meddy's. "I think the toughest part during the COVID era for our business was just not being able to fully serve our customers in the way that we like to."
abc17news.com
Arrest of Wichita officer is 3rd for force within 2 weeks
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police officer has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, become the city’s third officer to be apprehended within about two weeks. Police say the officer, who was off-duty, is also facing a charge of possession of a gun while intoxicated. The officer, who has been with the department for two years, has been placed on administrative leave while a criminal and internal investigation is conducted. The incident follows two other arrests of Wichita officers within five days at the end of last month, one for suspicion of DUI and another on suspicion of criminal threat.
Comments / 0