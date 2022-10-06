Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Lady Tigers get ‘a tomorrow’ Monday in regional
MURRAY — After a 4-0 loss to Marshall County Thursday in the championship match of the 2nd District Girls Soccer Tournament at Graves County, disappointment was etched on the faces of the Murray High players.
Murray Ledger & Times
2nd District Soccer Tournament; Marshall sweeps Lady Tigers, Lakers for titles; Murray High can’t slow down Lady Marshals’ running game
MAYFIELD — Murray High wanted it, but did not make the most of it. After dropping the two regular-season matches with Marshall County, the Lady Tigers got another chance to make things right in Thursday night’s championship match of the 2nd District Girls Soccer Tournament at Peel & Holland Field at Graves County High School.. However, the Lady Tigers never were able to turn the match into the physically-demanding match that seemed to be to their advantage in the second meeting at Draffenville, where they made a game of it in the second half.
Murray Ledger & Times
Hop Central breaks away from Lakers
MORTONS GAP — Calloway County came off its bye week Friday night and promptly did something it has done a few times this week, played an opponent tough early.
Murray Ledger & Times
Lakers face defending champs Tuesday in regional
MURRAY — After Thursday night’s tough 1-0 loss to Marshall County in the championship match of the 2nd District Boys Soccer Tournament at Graves County, Calloway Head Coach Evan Pierce talked about the difficulty of having to survive the No. 2 vs. No. 3 match in the semifinals.
wpsdlocal6.com
Beth, Brown pace the field at KHSAA Girls State Golf Championship
PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County's Trinity Beth and Lyon County's Cathryn Brown put some distance between themselves and the rest of the field heading into Saturday's final round of the KHSAA Girls State Golf Tournament in Bowling Green. Beth shot an even par 72 to grab the lead after Friday's...
radionwtn.com
Former Obion Co. Central Baseball Booster Club Treasurer Indicted
An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Allison Baldwin, the former treasurer of Obion County Central High School’s Rebel Sliders Baseball Booster Club. Baldwin served as the club’s treasurer from June 2018 through June 2021. The investigation began after Obion County school officials reported missing funds.
wpsdlocal6.com
Fire reported on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane
MURRAY, KY — Calloway County sheriff's office confirmed a fire broke out on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane and Papa Smurf Storage on Saturday night. The story will be updated as more information is available.
KFVS12
19-year-old injured after off-road vehicle hit sandbar on Mississippi River near East Prairie
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 19-year-old was seriously injured when the off-road vehicle he was driving overturned after hitting a sandbar. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 9:49 p.m. on Friday, October 7 on the Mississippi River, about 20 miles southeast of East Prairie.
clayconews.com
URGENT MESSAGE FROM GRAVES COUNTY SHERIFF JON HAYDEN IN MAYFIELD, KENTUCKY
MAYFIELD, KY (October 6, 2022) - The Graves County Sheriff's Office is reporting that Sheriff Jon Hayden has issued the following urgent message:. We strongly suspect that the dangerous Fentanyl problem has arrived here in our area. We have experienced one death recently and we have had several overdoses, suspected...
whopam.com
Two shot Friday night outside Greenville Road apartments
Two women were injured in a shooting Friday night outside the Woodland Heights Apartments on Greenville Road. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said detectives remained on scene early Saturday morning investigating after the call came in about 11 p.m. of one woman shot in the leg and another in the abdomen.
Murray Ledger & Times
School of Nursing/MCCH awarded workforce development grant
MURRAY – The School of Nursing at Murray State University and Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) were awarded a $307,800 workforce development grant that will be used to enhance clinical experiences for nursing students and to assist already-practicing nurses advance their education. The Kentucky General Assembly awarded $8 million in...
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway County Genealogical-Historical Society meeting will feature recognition of Fannie Stubblefield
MURRAY - The Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society (CCGHS) will present a double feature program at its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the sanctuary of St. John’s Episcopal Church at 1620 West Main St. The first feature will be a presentation to Calloway County...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Family Expanding Meat Business
Trigg County’s Futrell family is working to take their custom processed meat business to a new level. Griffin and Madison Futrell and their family have been offering finished beef and pork to consumers in the community since before the COVID-19 pandemic. With increased demand for their products they are now offering retails cuts of frozen beef and pork. Griffin says they have been offering their meat products on a large scale, but are going to test the waters by offering retail cuts of meat.
wpsdlocal6.com
Jameson explains phone call to local radio station, as JCC issues seventh misconduct charge
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is set to appear again in court this month for a misconduct hearing. The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission issued another charge against Jameson on Friday, after issuing two earlier this week. In the newest charge, the JCC says Jameson used his position as a circuit judge to make sure a potential news story did not make air.
radionwtn.com
2nd Annual ‘Tacos & Tamales’ Set Saturday
Union City, Tenn.–Join them this Saturday for food truck treats, margaritas, live music and shopping with local vendors. Mainstreet Union City and Discovery Park of America are partnering together to host the 2nd annual “Tacos and Tamales” event at Kiwanis Park in Historic Downtown Union City, Tennessee to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Music will be provided by Lalo and Friends Salsa band at 5 p.m. Admission is two dollars per guest and children three and under receive free admission.
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Man Injured In Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash
A Christian County man was injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Nathaniel Owens was northbound when his truck went off the road and overturned into a field. Owens was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marion, Kentucky, residents paying higher water bills, plus environmental fee for unrelated sewer project
MARION, KY — A city in west Kentucky continues to fight a water crisis. Not only that, people there have to pay an extra fee for an unrelated infrastructure project. Marion, Kentucky, is looking at short and long-term solutions to the city's water problem after it breached the levee to Lake George — its main water source — back in April.
Loretta Lynn's legacy lives on at these destinations
Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Hurricane Mills, TennesseeLoretta Lynn's Ranch. Loretta Lynn, our beloved Kentucky story teller, has built a legacy that will live on. If your heart needs to physically feel a bit closer to her, here's some places that you might want to visit.
‘Surreal’: Loretta Lynn laid to rest
Family and friends said farewell to country music icon Loretta Lynn on Friday as she was laid to rest on her ranch grounds in Hurricane Mills.
wpsdlocal6.com
Several counties under burn bans due to dry conditions
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Cooler weather means fall activities like sitting around the bonfire or making s’mores over a campfire. But, for many in our area, those activities are currently off limits. Several counties in Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri are enforcing burn bans because fires spread a lot...
