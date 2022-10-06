ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard Crimson

Hundreds of Harvard Law School Students Participate in Sit-In for Increased Legal Education in Reproductive Rights

The Harvard Law School Alliance for Reproductive Justice organized a nine-hour sit-in at Wasserstein Hall to advocate for greater educational resources dedicated toward reproductive rights. By Ryan H. Doan-Nguyen. Between classes, during lunch breaks, and while completing assignments, hundreds of Harvard Law School students participated in a day-long sit-in on...
Harvard Crimson

What the Harvard Climate Report Doesn't Mention

Ella J. Deans ’25, a Crimson Editorial editor, lives in Currier House. Just last week, a University report called on Harvard to expand its climate change offerings by hiring new faculty and staff in the field and establishing a standing committee to direct the school’s efforts. This framing is apt, correctly recognizing Harvard’s unique place as an institution empowered with both teaching future leaders and setting national precedent for how other academic institutions should prepare their students for a rapidly warming world.
