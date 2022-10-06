Read full article on original website
Habitat for Humanity to dedicate local house
Habitat for Humanity will dedicate a home it constructed in partnership with Hopkinsville Community College in a ceremony Saturday morning on Starling Street. It will be at 10 a.m. at 2212 Starling and Habitat for Humanity of the Pennyrile Director Heath Duncan says students going to HCC to learn construction help them build one home a year.
Trigg County Family Expanding Meat Business
Trigg County’s Futrell family is working to take their custom processed meat business to a new level. Griffin and Madison Futrell and their family have been offering finished beef and pork to consumers in the community since before the COVID-19 pandemic. With increased demand for their products they are now offering retails cuts of frozen beef and pork. Griffin says they have been offering their meat products on a large scale, but are going to test the waters by offering retail cuts of meat.
Fire reported on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane
MURRAY, KY — Calloway County sheriff's office confirmed a fire broke out on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane and Papa Smurf Storage on Saturday night. The story will be updated as more information is available.
Robertson Estate makes charitable bequests
Longtime residents of Bruceton, Doug and Anna Robertson, had big hearts. Doug served in the military for 26 years and worked at the Post Office until he retired. Anna was a secretary for over 50 years. Doug Robertson departed this life on September 7, 2014, and Anna passed away on...
County welcomes new state representative
Benton County’s newest representative visited with constituents recently for an introductory meet and greet. Jay Reedy, Tennessee District 74 Representative, is the sole candidate for the House seat in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Reedy served Houston and Humphreys counties and a portion of Montgomery County in Tennessee District...
Man Thrown From Vehicle In Trigg County
A man was thrown from a moving vehicle during an altercation on Rocky Ridge Road in Cadiz Saturday afternoon. Cadiz Police say someone in the vehicle pulled a knife on a man and tried to stab him before pushing him out of the vehicle near the intersection of US 68.
The history of Montgomery County’s last Confederate soldier
From the Encyclopedia of Montgomery County, Hugh Cavandar (1847 – 1939), also spelled Cavender, was the county’s last Confederate soldier. He was born March 5, 1847 near Brown’s Mill, in Rutherford County, the youngest son of James B. and Rebecca (Cavender) Cavender. The Cavender family had moved prior to 1813 from Lunenburg County, Va. to Williamson County, Tenn.
Tennessee state veterinarian lifts poultry restrictions after bird flu confirmed in backyard flock
Several weeks after highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was detected in a backyard flock in northwest Tennessee, the state veterinarian decided to lift the poultry restrictions that were implemented statewide.
Couple sentenced to probation in death of medically disabled woman left on floor mattress
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A couple convicted of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a medically disabled woman were sentenced to probation this week at the Montgomery County Courts Center. William “Bill” Norris Greene, 61, and his wife, Deadra Tidwell Greene, 56, both of Cumberland Furnace, had...
Building Destroyed In Todd County Fire
A building owned by a pallet supplier in Todd County was destroyed in a fire Saturday morning. Trenton Fire Department Chief John Stahl says they were called to Penchem Pallets on Penchem Road just after 3 am and found the building used for heat treating lumber engulfed in flames. No...
Gas price spike could hit Tennessee harder, expert says
Tennessee saw a spike in gas prices after OPEC plus announced it's slashing oil production by two million barrels a day.
7-year-old reports being offered money by couple in white van in north Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A 7-year-old boy told his mother that on Friday he was approached by a couple in a white van and offered money. On Friday at around 5 p.m., Clarksville Police received a 911 call from a woman who said her 7-year-old child was offered money by a man and a woman in a white van. According to the child, he was offered money if he promised to come back and “wash their vehicle.”
Two Injured In Greenville Road Shooting
A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County sent two people to Nashville hospitals with gunshot wounds Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say one woman was shot in the abdomen and a second woman was shot in her leg at Woodland Heights Apartments. Both women were taken by...
UPDATE: 1 killed in wreck on Tiny Town Road, pedestrian hit by pumpkin truck on Wilma Rudolph
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There were three serious traffic incidents in Clarksville at about the same time Wednesday afternoon. Here are updates on all three. Update, 4:45 p.m.: The roadway is back open, and traffic is back to normal. CPD Investigator Nemeth is the lead investigator. Anyone with...
Clarksville PD investigate two falsified crime reports, results in felony charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) recently investigated two separate reported violent crimes that were determined to be false. On Sept. 18, at approximately 8:15 a.m., Heather Majors, 41, contacted CPD and stated that she was carjacked at around 5:30 a.m. by a black male. Majors told...
Lady Tigers get ‘a tomorrow’ Monday in regional
MURRAY — After a 4-0 loss to Marshall County Thursday in the championship match of the 2nd District Girls Soccer Tournament at Graves County, disappointment was etched on the faces of the Murray High players.
Third Man Charged With Manufacturing Meth
Three men were charged with manufacturing meth after a report of a disturbance in Oak Grove Thursday night. Oak Grove Police say 56-year-old Randall Brion, 38-year-old James Wiseman, and 48-year-old William Mcabee were charged after a report of a disturbance on Idlewild Spur led to a large amount of drugs.
‘Surreal’: Loretta Lynn laid to rest
Family and friends said farewell to country music icon Loretta Lynn on Friday as she was laid to rest on her ranch grounds in Hurricane Mills.
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
All around his man cave are scenes of favorite football teams and memories of being an SEC football official. It's John Wright's favorite game but the season that never ends is about family and mentoring to young adults in the game of life. Knoxville man charged in string of cell...
UPDATE: 2 injured in head-on collision on Tiny Town Road, roadway back open
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two people were injured in a head-on collision this morning on Tiny Town Road. At 9:02 a.m., officers were dispatched to the wreck at Tiny Town and Barkers Mill Road, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news...
