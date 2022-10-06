ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2nd District Soccer Tournament; Murray High girls, Calloway boys head to finals; Lakers prevail in yet another nailbiter with Murray High

Murray Ledger & Times
 3 days ago
Murray Ledger & Times

2nd District Soccer Tournament; Marshall sweeps Lady Tigers, Lakers for titles; Marshals’ height eventually breaks scoreless tie late against Calloway

MAYFIELD — After surviving a very hectic and scary final three minutes against rival Murray High Wednesday night, Calloway County could have been too worn for Thursday’s 2nd District Boys Soccer Tournament title match. However, the mere fact that it was a Marshall County team that, to a...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Lakers face defending champs Tuesday in regional

MURRAY — After Thursday night’s tough 1-0 loss to Marshall County in the championship match of the 2nd District Boys Soccer Tournament at Graves County, Calloway Head Coach Evan Pierce talked about the difficulty of having to survive the No. 2 vs. No. 3 match in the semifinals.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

2nd District Soccer Tournament; Marshall sweeps Lady Tigers, Lakers for titles; Murray High can’t slow down Lady Marshals’ running game

MAYFIELD — Murray High wanted it, but did not make the most of it. After dropping the two regular-season matches with Marshall County, the Lady Tigers got another chance to make things right in Thursday night’s championship match of the 2nd District Girls Soccer Tournament at Peel & Holland Field at Graves County High School.. However, the Lady Tigers never were able to turn the match into the physically-demanding match that seemed to be to their advantage in the second meeting at Draffenville, where they made a game of it in the second half.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Lady Tigers get ‘a tomorrow’ Monday in regional

MURRAY — After a 4-0 loss to Marshall County Thursday in the championship match of the 2nd District Girls Soccer Tournament at Graves County, disappointment was etched on the faces of the Murray High players.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Hop Central breaks away from Lakers

MORTONS GAP — Calloway County came off its bye week Friday night and promptly did something it has done a few times this week, played an opponent tough early.
MORTONS GAP, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

School of Nursing/MCCH awarded workforce development grant

MURRAY – The School of Nursing at Murray State University and Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) were awarded a $307,800 workforce development grant that will be used to enhance clinical experiences for nursing students and to assist already-practicing nurses advance their education. The Kentucky General Assembly awarded $8 million in...
MURRAY, KY

