Read full article on original website
Related
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray State preps for MVC Individuals
MURRAY — Murray State women’s tennis is set for a new challenge that comes with the transition to the Missouri Valley Conference with the MVC Individual Championships set for this weekend (Oct. 7-9) at Missouri State in Springfield, Missouri. As an event the Racers have never had the opportunity to participate in until this season, the team looks forward to the new challenge with excitement.
Murray Ledger & Times
Lady Tigers get ‘a tomorrow’ Monday in regional
MURRAY — After a 4-0 loss to Marshall County Thursday in the championship match of the 2nd District Girls Soccer Tournament at Graves County, disappointment was etched on the faces of the Murray High players.
Murray Ledger & Times
Lakers face defending champs Tuesday in regional
MURRAY — After Thursday night’s tough 1-0 loss to Marshall County in the championship match of the 2nd District Boys Soccer Tournament at Graves County, Calloway Head Coach Evan Pierce talked about the difficulty of having to survive the No. 2 vs. No. 3 match in the semifinals.
Murray Ledger & Times
2nd District Soccer Tournament; Marshall sweeps Lady Tigers, Lakers for titles; Murray High can’t slow down Lady Marshals’ running game
MAYFIELD — Murray High wanted it, but did not make the most of it. After dropping the two regular-season matches with Marshall County, the Lady Tigers got another chance to make things right in Thursday night’s championship match of the 2nd District Girls Soccer Tournament at Peel & Holland Field at Graves County High School.. However, the Lady Tigers never were able to turn the match into the physically-demanding match that seemed to be to their advantage in the second meeting at Draffenville, where they made a game of it in the second half.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murray Ledger & Times
Hop Central breaks away from Lakers
MORTONS GAP — Calloway County came off its bye week Friday night and promptly did something it has done a few times this week, played an opponent tough early.
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway County Genealogical-Historical Society meeting will feature recognition of Fannie Stubblefield
MURRAY - The Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society (CCGHS) will present a double feature program at its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the sanctuary of St. John’s Episcopal Church at 1620 West Main St. The first feature will be a presentation to Calloway County...
Murray Ledger & Times
School of Nursing/MCCH awarded workforce development grant
MURRAY – The School of Nursing at Murray State University and Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) were awarded a $307,800 workforce development grant that will be used to enhance clinical experiences for nursing students and to assist already-practicing nurses advance their education. The Kentucky General Assembly awarded $8 million in...
Comments / 0