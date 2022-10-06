2nd District Soccer Tournament; Murray High girls, Calloway boys head to finals; Lady Tigers start quickly in district clash with Calloway

Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Lady Tigers get ‘a tomorrow’ Monday in regional
MURRAY — After a 4-0 loss to Marshall County Thursday in the championship match of the 2nd District Girls Soccer Tournament at Graves County, disappointment was etched on the faces of the Murray High players.
Murray Ledger & Times
Lakers face defending champs Tuesday in regional
MURRAY — After Thursday night’s tough 1-0 loss to Marshall County in the championship match of the 2nd District Boys Soccer Tournament at Graves County, Calloway Head Coach Evan Pierce talked about the difficulty of having to survive the No. 2 vs. No. 3 match in the semifinals.
wpsdlocal6.com
Beth, Brown pace the field at KHSAA Girls State Golf Championship
PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County's Trinity Beth and Lyon County's Cathryn Brown put some distance between themselves and the rest of the field heading into Saturday's final round of the KHSAA Girls State Golf Tournament in Bowling Green. Beth shot an even par 72 to grab the lead after Friday's...
Murray Ledger & Times
Hop Central breaks away from Lakers
MORTONS GAP — Calloway County came off its bye week Friday night and promptly did something it has done a few times this week, played an opponent tough early.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray State preps for MVC Individuals
MURRAY — Murray State women’s tennis is set for a new challenge that comes with the transition to the Missouri Valley Conference with the MVC Individual Championships set for this weekend (Oct. 7-9) at Missouri State in Springfield, Missouri. As an event the Racers have never had the opportunity to participate in until this season, the team looks forward to the new challenge with excitement.
wpsdlocal6.com
Three-county investigation leads to four arrests, search for fifth person
Sheriff's offices in three counties led an investigation that cultivated in the arrest of four men and another being sought, according to a social media post from the Graves County sheriff's office. The investigation began in Graves County when one man died from an overdose and another woman was hospitalized...
whopam.com
Ground broken for Casey Jones Distillery expansion, rickhouse
Casey Jones Distillery has shown that they have the drive and the passion to thrive, and that only continues to be proven as ground was broken Thursday for a new 3,000-barrel rickhouse at their location on Witty Lane. Calling it the first post-prohibition barrel storage facility in Hopkinsville, owner and...
whopam.com
Two shot Friday night outside Greenville Road apartments
Two women were injured in a shooting Friday night outside the Woodland Heights Apartments on Greenville Road. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said detectives remained on scene early Saturday morning investigating after the call came in about 11 p.m. of one woman shot in the leg and another in the abdomen.
whvoradio.com
Christian County Man Injured In Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash
A Christian County man was injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Nathaniel Owens was northbound when his truck went off the road and overturned into a field. Owens was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for...
KFVS12
19-year-old injured after off-road vehicle hit sandbar on Mississippi River near East Prairie
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 19-year-old was seriously injured when the off-road vehicle he was driving overturned after hitting a sandbar. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 9:49 p.m. on Friday, October 7 on the Mississippi River, about 20 miles southeast of East Prairie.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Family Expanding Meat Business
Trigg County’s Futrell family is working to take their custom processed meat business to a new level. Griffin and Madison Futrell and their family have been offering finished beef and pork to consumers in the community since before the COVID-19 pandemic. With increased demand for their products they are now offering retails cuts of frozen beef and pork. Griffin says they have been offering their meat products on a large scale, but are going to test the waters by offering retail cuts of meat.
wpsdlocal6.com
Jameson explains phone call to local radio station, as JCC issues seventh misconduct charge
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is set to appear again in court this month for a misconduct hearing. The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission issued another charge against Jameson on Friday, after issuing two earlier this week. In the newest charge, the JCC says Jameson used his position as a circuit judge to make sure a potential news story did not make air.
westkentuckystar.com
Hickman County crash sends Union City man to hospital
A crash on Friday injured a Union City man. According to the Hickman County Sheriff's Department, Jon Norris, was traveling south on KY 307 in Fulgham, when he suffered a medical emergency. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a group of trees. Norris was airlifted to an area hospital...
whopam.com
Man injured in Dawson Road accident
A tractor trailer hauling logs wrecked on Dawson Springs Road Friday morning, sending the driver to the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Miller says Nathaniel Owen went off the pavement in the 12000 block of Dawson Road, over-corrected and then overturned onto the truck’s side. Owen was...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield teen reported missing after walking away from home Wednesday evening found Thursday
MAYFIELD, KY — A Mayfield teen has been reported missing after walking away from his home on Wednesday evening. According to a report from the Graves County Sheriff's Office, 14-year-old Christian Garcia left home around 7:30 Wednesday evening after his siblings took his phone away from him. Garcia is...
whvoradio.com
Man Thrown From Vehicle In Trigg County
A man was thrown from a moving vehicle during an altercation on Rocky Ridge Road in Cadiz Saturday afternoon. Cadiz Police say someone in the vehicle pulled a knife on a man and tried to stab him before pushing him out of the vehicle near the intersection of US 68.
wkdzradio.com
Frost Advisory Issued For Sunday Morning
The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Frost advisory in effect from 1:00 to 8:00 Sunday morning for western Kentucky. Meteorologists indicate the overnight temperature will fall to around 34 degrees, resulting in frost formation which could kill any sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Before you go to bed tonight, you may want to take steps to protect any tender plants from the cold.
wkdzradio.com
Two New Faces Vie For Hopkinsville Ward 8 Seat
Hopkinsville City Council Ward 8 hopefuls would both bring a fresh perspective to the governoring body as neither has served before. During the Wednesday night, League of Women Voter forums Democrat Twila Dillard and Republican Terry Meeks discussed their visions. Dillard says her priorities would be getting to know the...
westkentuckystar.com
Benton police searching for potential case witness
The Benton Police Department is searching for a potential witness to a case the department is looking into. Officers have requested the public's help with identifying a man that might help them gain further insight into an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact the...
Murray Ledger & Times
School of Nursing/MCCH awarded workforce development grant
MURRAY – The School of Nursing at Murray State University and Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) were awarded a $307,800 workforce development grant that will be used to enhance clinical experiences for nursing students and to assist already-practicing nurses advance their education. The Kentucky General Assembly awarded $8 million in...
