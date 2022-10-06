VP Kamala Harris defends abortion rights in Connecticut with US Rep. Jahana Hayes 34 days before election

I’m about to suggest something that’ll be rejected by too many to make a difference, but indulge me for a minute. I support voting for third-party candidates, especially when the “Big Two” are as unacceptable as they normally are these days. Many, including local Republican leadership make the binary choice argument: Vote either Democrat or Republican. Otherwise, you’re just throwing your vote away. OK. You’ve convinced me, but not the way you intended.

ELECTIONS ・ 6 MINUTES AGO