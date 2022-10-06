VP Kamala Harris defends abortion rights in Connecticut with US Rep. Jahana Hayes 34 days before election

Read full article on original website
Related
Biden's trying to expand abortion access through Medicaid, but even blue states aren't using the plan before midterm elections
President Biden encouraged states to use Medicaid to expand abortion access. But two months in, no states have, and advocates await midterm results.
What the Lincoln Project Founders Have in Common With Trump Voters
Like many ends-driven Trump voters, the Lincoln Project head honchos have made moral compromises, too.
NY AG's massive fraud lawsuit will 'financially destroy' Trump and lead to him being 'perp-walked' for criminal charges, says Michael Cohen
Donald Trump's former personal attorney told Salon that the NY AG's massive fraud lawsuit could ruin his old boss and lead to him being "perp-walked."
How to solve sorry state of current elections
I’m about to suggest something that’ll be rejected by too many to make a difference, but indulge me for a minute. I support voting for third-party candidates, especially when the “Big Two” are as unacceptable as they normally are these days. Many, including local Republican leadership make the binary choice argument: Vote either Democrat or Republican. Otherwise, you’re just throwing your vote away. OK. You’ve convinced me, but not the way you intended.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Israel pays family of dead Palestinian-American detainee
JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel's Defense Ministry said Sunday that it had reached a settlement to compensate the family of a Palestinian-American man who died earlier this year after he was detained by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank. The settlement marks a rare case of compensation...
Comments / 0