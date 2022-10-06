ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woolwich Township, NJ

Kingsway Football: A Time to Remember

Football is the true American sport. Not even baseball, not basketball or to a small, deranged part of the US population, hockey. Though those sports in their respective universes are impressive and especially athletic, in the current reality that we are in only one sport can be called our favorite pastime. The pastime of our nation, our beloved country will always remain and persevere to be football, which is why I do this.
swarthmorephoenix.com

The Revival of Olde Club Brings Live Music Back to Swarthmore

After a long drought, live music returns to campus this fall. With the restoration of Olde Club, a space historically used as a concert venue, Swarthmore hosted two local indie rock bands, Best Bear and Humilitarian, on Saturday, Oct. 1. For the first time since Jan. 24, 2020, Olde Club was packed full of students listening to live music. This event was the first in a series of concerts set to go on throughout the fall semester.
SWARTHMORE, PA
camdencounty.com

Fall Events and Festivals

Camden County is busy this fall with great town events and fall festivals. Check out this list below and plan out a wonderful fall season for you and your family. Saturday, October 8th (10 am – 4 pm) Clements Bridge Rd., Barrington, NJ 08007. Bellmawr. The Bellmawr Fall Festival.
CAMDEN, NJ
WHYY

Philadelphia Union to build $55 million sports complex

The Philadelphia Union is building a 32-acre sports complex on the Chester Waterfront, looking to attract visitors to the area and success to the soccer club. The WSFS Bank Sportsplex will be located between Subaru Park and the Union Power Plant office building. Plans revealed Tuesday include seven fully lit outdoor fields, four of which will be grass and three will be turf. Two indoor facilities making up at least 170,000 square feet will also be constructed and will include a 20,000 square feet performance center with a weight room and two full size courts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

13 Stores That Would Level Up The Quaker Bridge Mall

It’s no secret that the people of Mercer County, NJ are dying for the Quaker Bridge Mall to get some new stores added to their list. Personally, I think the mall has a bunch of the staple stores that we would need and then some, but of course, I could dream a little and wish for some others I’d love to shop at.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
newtownpress.com

CALLING ALL MARINES

DEPTFORD – On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Semper Fidelis Detachment of the Marine Corps League, Gloucester County, will be celebrating the 247th birthday (Nov. 10) for the United States Marine Corps, with a Marine Corps Ball at Auletto’s Catering Almonesson. N.J. This year, the ball will be open...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Not Grandma! Deptford, NJ, Grandmother Scammed Out Of Almost $10k

Before, it was "hide ya kids, hide ya wife....". Now, you better hide your grandma, too. People are out here gunning for them when it comes to wire fraud. These scammers are getting pretty good. That's some sad news for Libby Maurer, an 82-year-old grandmother from Deptford Township, Gloucester County, who thought her grandson needed bail money. According to NJ.com, Mauer was frauded out of eight thousand dollars as a result of what the internet is calling the 'grandma scam'.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
VISTA.Today

Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’

Michael Crescenz.Image via United States Army. Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA

