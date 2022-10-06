Read full article on original website
Kingsway Football: A Time to Remember
Football is the true American sport. Not even baseball, not basketball or to a small, deranged part of the US population, hockey. Though those sports in their respective universes are impressive and especially athletic, in the current reality that we are in only one sport can be called our favorite pastime. The pastime of our nation, our beloved country will always remain and persevere to be football, which is why I do this.
Mace, Mainland run wild in win over Absegami - Football photos
Ja’Briel Mace ran the second play from scrimmage 44 yards for a touchdown, setting a tone for both he and the rest of the Mainland offense as it rolled to a 54-13 victory over Absegami in Linwood. The run was the first of three touchdowns on successive offense plays...
Football: Burns racks up six TDs as Holy Spirit rolls past Vineland
Sean Burns scored six touchdowns, three rushing and three passing, to lead Holy Spirit in a 50-14 win over Vineland, in Vineland. Holy Spirit (6-1) led 21-10 at the half and went on a 21-7 run in the third quarter. Gavin Roman, Emmet Kane and Jayden Llanos had receiving touchdowns...
St. Joseph (Hamm.) takes down Ocean City in defensive battle - Football photos
James Mantuano’s 43-yard touchdown pass to Zach Cruet in the second quarter gave St. Joseph (Hamm.) a lead it never relinquished as it held on for a 7-3 victory over Ocean City. Nasir Mahmoud sealed the victory for St. Joseph (4-1) with a fourth down interception with 2:14 remaining...
On a night when its ‘O’ struggled, No. 12 Camden leaned on its rugged ‘D’
It proved to be a night when the offense just wasn’t clicking. The run game lacked significant pop, while the aerial attack had its moments but were few and far between. Haddonfield certainly had some say in the matter.
8-year-old Delaware gymnast getting praise from Olympic champions
There may be a future Olympic gymnast in our area and she's only 8 years old.
This Bucks County Middle School Just Announced Their New Assistant Principal
The new assistant principal has a long history in the local education circuit. A local middle school just recently announced the most recent addition to their staff: a brand new assistant principal. Robert K. Shafer Middle School, part of the Bensalem Township School District, recneryly named Joseph Crane as their...
The Revival of Olde Club Brings Live Music Back to Swarthmore
After a long drought, live music returns to campus this fall. With the restoration of Olde Club, a space historically used as a concert venue, Swarthmore hosted two local indie rock bands, Best Bear and Humilitarian, on Saturday, Oct. 1. For the first time since Jan. 24, 2020, Olde Club was packed full of students listening to live music. This event was the first in a series of concerts set to go on throughout the fall semester.
Fall Events and Festivals
Camden County is busy this fall with great town events and fall festivals. Check out this list below and plan out a wonderful fall season for you and your family. Saturday, October 8th (10 am – 4 pm) Clements Bridge Rd., Barrington, NJ 08007. Bellmawr. The Bellmawr Fall Festival.
Philadelphia Union to build $55 million sports complex
The Philadelphia Union is building a 32-acre sports complex on the Chester Waterfront, looking to attract visitors to the area and success to the soccer club. The WSFS Bank Sportsplex will be located between Subaru Park and the Union Power Plant office building. Plans revealed Tuesday include seven fully lit outdoor fields, four of which will be grass and three will be turf. Two indoor facilities making up at least 170,000 square feet will also be constructed and will include a 20,000 square feet performance center with a weight room and two full size courts.
13 Stores That Would Level Up The Quaker Bridge Mall
It’s no secret that the people of Mercer County, NJ are dying for the Quaker Bridge Mall to get some new stores added to their list. Personally, I think the mall has a bunch of the staple stores that we would need and then some, but of course, I could dream a little and wish for some others I’d love to shop at.
Adam Joseph heads to Peddler's Village for a fall adventure
Meteorologist Adam Joseph heads to Peddler's Village in Lahaska, Pennsylvania for a fall adventure.
Student in custody after increased police presence at Newark High School in Delaware
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- A Delaware student is in police custody after reports of a possibly armed student at Newark High School on Thursday. An increase in police presence led investigators to identify the student and it was believed he had left the school. The school was placed on lockdown,...
Father-son duo charged with burglary in North Wildwood, NJ
Police in North Wildwood have been trying to identify two men who were caught on surveillance video at 3:30 am on Aug. 11 burglarizing a business at 25th and the boardwalk. Officials say one man forced his way into the business's basement and stole $4,500 in cash while the second man stood guard outside.
CALLING ALL MARINES
DEPTFORD – On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Semper Fidelis Detachment of the Marine Corps League, Gloucester County, will be celebrating the 247th birthday (Nov. 10) for the United States Marine Corps, with a Marine Corps Ball at Auletto’s Catering Almonesson. N.J. This year, the ball will be open...
Not Grandma! Deptford, NJ, Grandmother Scammed Out Of Almost $10k
Before, it was "hide ya kids, hide ya wife....". Now, you better hide your grandma, too. People are out here gunning for them when it comes to wire fraud. These scammers are getting pretty good. That's some sad news for Libby Maurer, an 82-year-old grandmother from Deptford Township, Gloucester County, who thought her grandson needed bail money. According to NJ.com, Mauer was frauded out of eight thousand dollars as a result of what the internet is calling the 'grandma scam'.
Former school principal accused of burglary, peering into windows in South Jersey
Multiple electronic devices were seized at the time of Danny McEaddy's arrest, according to Winslow police.
As police investigate her death, family and friends mourn loss of a ‘creative soul’
It will likely be several weeks before authorities know what led to the death of Corrine Episcopo-Daniels, who police found in her Trenton home last week, authorities say. Officers conducting a welfare check on the 41-year-old at her Park Avenue residence in Villa Park Sept. 21 found her dead in the basement of the house.
Police release body cam video, 911 calls from massive fight at Brandywine High School football game
NEW CASTLE, Del. - A large fight erupted at a high school football game last month that ended with four girls being detained and criminally charged. On Tuesday, police released new body cam footage and 911 from the night of the fight outside a football game at Brandywine High School in New Castle on September 16.
Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’
Michael Crescenz.Image via United States Army. Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
