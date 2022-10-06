Read full article on original website
Play of the Night, from Mount Tabor vs. Davie County
This week’s play of the night comes from the Mount Tabor vs. Davie County game.
‘Petrified’: Greensboro deputy city manager reveals the ‘freakiest thing’ he’s ever seen, and it happened at Bur-Mil Park
(WGHP) — As Halloween draws near, we are reopening our vault of the unexplained. There are countless stories from the Piedmont Triad that may leave you with more questions than answers. They may pique your curiosity or stoke your fear of the unknown — or you may find it easier to dismiss them as tall […]
8 North Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in North Carolina made the cut.
Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
843001- Westgate Apartments- 101-114 Westgate Circle
113-D Westgate Cir-2BR/2BA-APT!! - 2BR/2BA Upper Level, Living Room & Bonus/Sunroom, S/R/DW, W/D, Carpet & Laminate Flooring, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Water Included. $450.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit and 10 days Free Rent!!!. *This Property is Age Restrictive for Occupancy of at Least One Person 55 Years of Age...
Guilford, Alamance, Randolph among 25 NC counties to become ‘unconventional warfare exercise’ sites as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test
Residents may hear ammunition sounds and see occasional flares as part of the Robin Sage test.
Too Close To Home: Michael Hayes – Winston-Salem
(West Forsyth High School to Old Salisbury Road – 20 minutes) Profiling the most twisted criminal cases in North Carolina. Trigger warning: Discussions of deteriorating mental health and gun violence. “I thought they were demons,” Michael Hayes said when asked by officers why he fired those deadly shots, injuring...
Deputies pepper spray people at Southern Guilford High School in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Pepper spray was used at Southern Guilford High School on Friday. FOX8 is told deputies pepper sprayed people at the high school. However, few details are known about what led up to the incident and who exactly the pepper spray was used on. This is a developing story.
Person hit with hammer after fight breaks out at North Carolina youth football game
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to Glenn High School Saturday morning after a large fight broke out and one person was hit in the head with a hammer during a youth football game. Police responded at about 11:15 a.m. after getting a report of multiple people fighting at the game, which involved players as […]
‘Called my mama crying’: Greensboro woman who recently lost father says $143,237 lottery win is a blessing
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Katie Knighten, of Greensboro, said she can afford to buy her own home now after winning a $143,237 Fast Play jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “We are renting the home we currently live in, and we’d love to buy that,” Knighten said. Knighten bought her winning $5 […]
US-52 crash closes 2 of 3 lanes in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two of three lanes are closed following a crash on US-52 on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 109, near Exit 109 for US-421 in Winston-Salem. The closure began at 2:46 p.m. and is currently expected to last until 4:46 p.m. […]
Aggressive rodeo bull on the loose in Norwood
The running of the bulls has not moved to Stanly County, but one bull is out practicing. A rodeo bull is on the loose in Norwood. Police Chief James Wilson said “it broke through the wall and escaped” from the stockyard on Indian Mound Road around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Why you should turn on your heat, even if you're not cold
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you look at this seven-day forecast, the big standout is all the sunshine. After a long rainy weekend from Hurricane Ian, the sun is a welcome sight. So, with such nice weather, why would you want to turn on the heater?. “We all love to...
Richmond County Ag Fair returns next week
HAMLET — The Richmond County Agricultural Fair returns to the corner of N.C. 38 next week for the first time since 2019. The fair, a fundraiser for the Hamlet Lions Club, was put on hold the previous two years in response to the COVID pandemic. For those hoping to...
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North Carolina
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of North Carolina's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
Why are gas prices in NC, US increasing again?
Commuters that drive by the Quik Trip near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport noticed an alarming change Thursday.
Man shot at a Winston-Salem bar
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man is recovering after being shot outside a bar in Winston-Salem. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at Second and Green Tavern on North Green Street. Police said a 33-year-old man was shot in the leg during a fight in the parking lot. He...
2 shot, injured after shooting in Lexington on Cotton Grove Road
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A 63-year-old woman and a boy were shot in Lexington Saturday, police said. Lexington police arrived at Cotton Grove Road at 2:15 p.m. and found a woman shot. Police then received a call from Lexington Memorial Hospital saying there was a boy with a similar injury,...
Person airlifted to hospital with a gunshot wound in Trinity: RCSO
TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is in the hospital due to a gunshot wound, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:06 a.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a call about a person with a gunshot wound in the area of Roy Farlow Road and Archdale Road. First responders came to the scene […]
'Pungent, it's a very odd strong smell' | How to keep stink bugs from stinking up your house
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Fall season brings changing leaves, cooler weather, and the return of stink bugs. Jordan Myers is the District Manager of McNeely Pest Control in Greensboro. He said his company has been busy treating homes for these Fall invaders. “Once it starts cooling down, the plants...
