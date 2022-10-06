ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NC

Comments / 1

Related
WXII 12

Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, NC
News Argus

843001- Westgate Apartments- 101-114 Westgate Circle

113-D Westgate Cir-2BR/2BA-APT!! - 2BR/2BA Upper Level, Living Room & Bonus/Sunroom, S/R/DW, W/D, Carpet & Laminate Flooring, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Water Included. $450.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit and 10 days Free Rent!!!. *This Property is Age Restrictive for Occupancy of at Least One Person 55 Years of Age...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfhszephyr.com

Too Close To Home: Michael Hayes – Winston-Salem

(West Forsyth High School to Old Salisbury Road – 20 minutes) Profiling the most twisted criminal cases in North Carolina. Trigger warning: Discussions of deteriorating mental health and gun violence. “I thought they were demons,” Michael Hayes said when asked by officers why he fired those deadly shots, injuring...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Jazz#Performing#Townstage#Motown Oldies
FOX8 News

US-52 crash closes 2 of 3 lanes in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two of three lanes are closed following a crash on US-52 on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 109, near Exit 109 for US-421 in Winston-Salem. The closure began at 2:46 p.m. and is currently expected to last until 4:46 p.m. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Stanly News & Press

Aggressive rodeo bull on the loose in Norwood

The running of the bulls has not moved to Stanly County, but one bull is out practicing. A rodeo bull is on the loose in Norwood. Police Chief James Wilson said “it broke through the wall and escaped” from the stockyard on Indian Mound Road around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WXII 12

Man shot at a Winston-Salem bar

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man is recovering after being shot outside a bar in Winston-Salem. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at Second and Green Tavern on North Green Street. Police said a 33-year-old man was shot in the leg during a fight in the parking lot. He...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy