Dispute at Fresno corner market ends in shooting. Why police are struggling to get details

A disturbance inside a central Fresno neighborhood market ended with a person getting shot.

Fresno Police said the shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night at a neighborhood market on the southwest corner of the intersection of Clinton Avenue and First Street.

Lt. Robert Dewey said a dispute turned violent when someone pulled a gun and shot the victim at least once in the torso.

The victim managed to leave the market and walked to a relative’s house nearby, where emergency workers located him.

Dewey said the victim refused to be taken to a hospital and was reluctant to tell officers what occurred, so police are looking for video evidence from the store.

No suspects were in custody.

The corner market is located about 3/4 of a mile from the Fresno Veterans Affairs Medical Center.