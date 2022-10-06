ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Dispute at Fresno corner market ends in shooting. Why police are struggling to get details

By Jim Guy
 3 days ago

A disturbance inside a central Fresno neighborhood market ended with a person getting shot.

Fresno Police said the shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night at a neighborhood market on the southwest corner of the intersection of Clinton Avenue and First Street.

Lt. Robert Dewey said a dispute turned violent when someone pulled a gun and shot the victim at least once in the torso.

The victim managed to leave the market and walked to a relative’s house nearby, where emergency workers located him.

Dewey said the victim refused to be taken to a hospital and was reluctant to tell officers what occurred, so police are looking for video evidence from the store.

No suspects were in custody.

The corner market is located about 3/4 of a mile from the Fresno Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Ruben Morales
3d ago

Radio Park is next to the Corner Store. High crime area. Many homeless and transients hang around. Fresno's art center is adjacent to the park.

Fresno, CA
