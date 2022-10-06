ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon's New Prime Early Access Sale Kicks Off October 11-12 by Offering Early Holiday Deals, Exclusively for Prime Members

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022--

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Today, Amazon announced a sneak peek of the top deals that Prime members can shop during the new Prime Early Access Sale. The sale is a two-day event, October 11-12, offering Prime members exclusive access to early deals this holiday season. Throughout the event, hundreds of thousands of deals will be available on products across categories, like must-have electronics from Samsung and Sony, popular home and kitchen products from Casper and Ninja, must-have toys from Melissa & Doug and Hasbro, beauty favorites from Drybar and Caudalie, and top fashion picks from Calvin Klein and Orolay. Members can also shop hundreds of thousands of deals from Amazon selling partners globally . Most of Amazon selling partners are small and medium-sized businesses, including women-owned, Black-owned, and military family-owned businesses.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005935/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“As we kick off the holiday season, we’re so excited to find new ways to surprise and delight our Amazon Prime members,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “During Prime Early Access Sale, members will be able to shop some of the best holiday deals of the season, including first-time deals from national must-have brands like Peloton and some of Amazon’s lowest prices of the year.”

Deals Preview: Prime Early Access Sale

As part of the event, Amazon is introducing a Top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular and giftable items, including Amazon devices and other products from across beauty, electronics, fashion, home, pets, and toys. New deals will drop every 30 minutes during select periods of the event at amazon.com/earlyaccess or on the Amazon shopping app. Holiday shopping can work up an appetite, so Prime members in the U.S. can score 20% off (up to $10) on Grubhub orders using code Prime20. This 48-hour deal is available for orders over $15 and can only be used once. Prime members must be signed up for the existing free, one-year Grubhub+ membership trial, available at amazon.com/grubhub.

Here is a first look of some of the best deals that will be available during Prime Early Access Sale:

  • Save 80% on the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV with hands-free Alexa and save 70% on Hisense 50-inch U6 Series 4K Quantum Dot QLED Fire TV
  • Save up to 55% on select Echo devices and Fire tablet bundles
  • Save up to 50% on select headphones, earbuds, and speakers from Bose, Sony, and JBL
  • Save up to 50% on select electric toothbrushes from Oral-B and Philips Sonicare
  • Save up to 50% on select Hasbro toys
  • Save up to 45% on select vacuums from Shark and iRobot
  • Save up to 40% on select power tools from brands like BLACK+DECKER, BOSCH, DEWALT, and GEARWRENCH
  • Save 40% on select products from Keurig
  • Save up to 40% on select Ninja products
  • Save up to 40% on select Vitamix blenders
  • Save up to 40% on select Barbie dolls
  • Save up to 35% on select laptops and accessories from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and LG
  • Save 30% on select LEGO sets
  • Save up to 30% on select hair products from Drybar, Living Proof, Olaplex, and R+Co
  • Save 30% on select lip masks and balms from LANEIGE
  • Save up to 30% on select Solo Stove fire pits and accessories
  • Save 30% on Casper pillows and mattress toppers
  • Save up to 30% on select Orolay coats including vests, trench coats, and down jackets
  • Save up to 30% on top shoes and apparel styles from New Balance
  • Save 15% on the Peloton Bike with delivery available to select locations and up to 25% on select accessories and apparel

Ways to Shop Prime Early Access Sale

  • Discover new deals from Top 100 list: Members can shop a curated selection of top deals from brands like LANEIGE, and Shark.
  • Get into the holiday spirit with Amazon’s gift guides: Prime members can start their holiday shopping early by checking out Amazon’s holiday gift guides, including the popular Holiday Toy List, along with the Small Business,Home, Fashion, Beauty, and Electronics gift guides.
  • Get a $10 credit: From October 11-12, Prime members will receive a future $10 promotional credit with the purchase of $50 gift card from top brands, including but not limited to Amazon, Panera, GAP, and Fanatics. Promotional offers and options may vary, while supplies last.
  • Use Amazon Prime credit cards to save: Customers with an eligible Prime membership can earn up to 15% back on select deals with the Amazon Prime Visa Card, Prime Store Card, and Amazon Prime Secured Card. Visit amazon.com/pcb for more information.
  • Buy now, pay over time with Affirm: Prime members can get 0% APR on three equal monthly payments when spending $50 or more on eligible products on Amazon upon credit approval by Affirm. For example, a $600 flat-screen TV might cost a customer $200 a month over three months at 0% APR. Visit amazon.com/affirm to learn more.
  • Support small businesses: Members can shop thousands of deals from small businesses in Amazon’s store. Look for the Small Business Badge to discover and shop products and deals from small businesses—including from Black-owned, woman-owned, and military family-owned brands and artisans at amazon.com/supportsmall
  • Shop Climate Pledge Friendly products: Through Amazon’s Climate Pledge Friendly program, customers can discover and shop for products that are more sustainable, including deals on brands like R+Co, LifeStraw, select Amazon devices, and Columbia Sportwear Apparel and Footwear. To learn more, visit amazon.com/ClimatePledgeFriendly.
  • Shop on Amazon Live: Amazon Live is bringing Prime members must-watch content throughout the Prime Early Access Sale, including a Q&A with Reba McEntire and a preview of her new tour, holiday gifts selected by Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson, top fashion deals curated by Lala Kent live from the new Amazon Style store, and an Amazon Explore livestream from Paris with travel influencer Jo Franco. Olivia Culpo, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Becca Tilley, Hayley Kiyoko, Chrishell Stause and others will also be streaming live, answering fan questions, and sharing their favorite deals. Amazon Live will also debut the teaser trailer for the upcoming Prime Video drama series, Riches , and a clip from My Policeman, the upcoming Prime Video film. Viewers can easily shop the featured products and brands through a carousel that updates in real-time. Watch on Amazon Live or download the Amazon Live Shopping app on Fire TV.

Investing in Our Team

Amazon employees around the world team up to meet the needs of customers during major shopping events—and every day in between. Employees are the heart and soul of the company, facilitating the journey of an Amazon package, which is why Amazon jobs not only include great pay, but also provide comprehensive benefits for regular full-time employees. These benefits include health, vision, and dental insurance from day one; a 401(k) with 50% company match; up to 20 weeks of paid leave, which includes 14 weeks of pregnancy-related disability leave plus six weeks of parental leave; Amazon’s Career Choice program, which offers prepaid college tuition; and Amazon’s Resources for Living program, a free mental health benefit offering services and support for employees, their families, and their households. Additionally, to ensure customer orders are picked, packed, and shipped on time every single day, Amazon continues to invest in technology, supply chain planning, transportation, and delivery teams in an effort to get customers what they want, when they want it, wherever they are.

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime delivers value for members through world-class customer service, exclusive savings, expansive selection, convenience, and quality digital entertainment for just $14.99 per month or $139 per year. In the U.S. that includes free, fast delivery on millions of items—including prescription medication, ultrafast grocery delivery and pickup, unlimited streaming of movies and series like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and live sports like Thursday Night Football with Prime Video, ad-free listening of 2 million songs, thousands of stations and playlists, and thousands of podcasts with Amazon Music, free games with Prime Gaming, more than 3,000 books and magazines with Prime Reading, unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, and incredible savings with Prime Day. Members can also enjoy a free, one-year Grubhub+ membership trial valued at $9.99 per month—at no added cost to their Prime membership for the first 12 months. Anyone can join Prime or start a free 30-day trial at amazon.com/prime.

Shop with Confidence

Customers can shop with peace of mind knowing that we stand behind the products sold in Amazon’s stores with the A-to-z Guarantee. Amazon’s protection applies to products purchased in our stores worldwide, and in the unlikely event that customers experience issues with timely delivery or condition of their purchase, Amazon will make it right by refunding or replacing it. Amazon is committed to a trustworthy shopping experience and backs the products offered in Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, as well as the hundreds of millions of products offered every day in our stores. Learn more here.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

