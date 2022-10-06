ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

WeQual Recognises 8 Exceptional Business Women Across Asia

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2szB5A_0iNyIlMN00

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022--

Eight talented businesswomen, holding prominent executive roles in leading companies listed across the Asia-Pacific region, have been named winners in the WeQual Awards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005916/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

The WeQual Awards were created to accelerate gender parity at the top of the largest companies in the world. More than 35% of WeQual Awards winners are now at global executive committee level, and more than 50% of the category winners of our first awards have made it to the top - including one chief executive.

The 8 category winners of the WeQual Awards, Asia-Pacific, 2022, are:

  • Finance: Rajani Kesari, Chief Financial Officer - Ambuja Cements Ltd., Holcim
  • Product: Sarala Menon, Executive Vice President - Manufacturing & Product Supply Chain - India & South Asia, Colgate-Palmolive
  • Marketing: Paula Pinto, Global Head - Business & Marketing Excellence, UPL
  • Strategy: Mehrnavaz Avari, Area Director UK & General Manager, St. James’ Court, A Taj Hotel & Taj 51 Buckingham Gate, Suites & Residences, London, Indian Hotels Company Ltd
  • People: Sarah Southwell, General Manager, Human Resources, GrainCorp
  • Communication: Frances van Reyk, Head of Investor Relations, Ampol Limited
  • Operations: Kavita Jain, Vice President Supply Chain & Operations, South Asia, Hindustan Unilever
  • Innovation: Deborah Peach, Executive General Manager - Health, Safety & Environment, Cleanaway

All entries for the WeQual Awards are anonymously assessed, meaning that our assessors see neither their name nor the company for which they work. After the assessment, the 24 finalists are appraised by one of our executive interviewers before eight category winners are chosen.

WeQual’s Executive Interviewers include:

  • Dame Inga Beale, Chair of Mediclinic and Former CEO of Lloyd’s of London, Mediclinic
  • Pier Luigi Sigismondi, President, Dole Sunshine Company
  • Shumit Kapoor, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Kellogg Company
  • Umang Vohra, Managing Director & Global Chief Executive Officer, Cipla
  • Tamara Box, Managing Partner - Europe & Middle East, Reed Smith
  • Tulsi Naidu, Chief Executive Officer APAC & Group Executive, Zurich Insurance
  • Sanjiv Mehta, President, South Asia, Chair and Managing Director, Hindustan Unilever Limited
  • Zoran Bogdanovic, Chief Executive Officer, Coca-Cola HBC

There are now more than 160 major companies worldwide that can boast a WeQual Award finalist - known as WeQual Alumni - among their senior leadership.

Katie Litchfield, Founder of WeQual, said: “WeQual’s mission is to achieve corporate gender parity. The WeQual Awards are designed to identify, celebrate and encourage talented women who are ready and willing to take the next step to Group Executive Committee level.”

WEQUAL GLOBAL

To help accelerate gender parity, WeQual recently launched the online platform “WeQual Global”. Members benefit from regular events, ‘Think Tanks’, peer-to-peer coaching and instant access to a global directory of WeQual women, creating the perfect conditions to collaborate with thought leaders at some of the largest companies in the world.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005916/en/

CONTACT: Founder, Katie Litchfield

Chief Executive Officer, Mark Bateman

awards@wequal.com

KEYWORD: UNITED KINGDOM EUROPE AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA/OCEANIA NEW ZEALAND

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCE BUSINESS WOMEN CONSUMER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

SOURCE: WeQual Global

PUB: 10/06/2022 01:05 AM/DISC: 10/06/2022 01:06 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

China lashes out at latest U.S. export controls on chips

BEIJING (AP) — China on Saturday criticized the latest U.S. decision to tighten export controls that would make it harder for China to obtain and manufacture advanced computing chips, calling it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will “isolate and backfire” on the U.S. “Out of the need to maintain its sci-tech hegemony, the U.S. abuses export control measures to maliciously block and suppress Chinese companies,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning. “It will not only damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also affect American companies’ interests,” she said. Mao also said that the U.S. “weaponization and politicization” of science and technology as well as economic and trade issues will not stop China’s progress.
FOREIGN POLICY
getnews.info

FGA Partners Appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya Based Human Resources Platform Streamlive HR

FGA Partners aligns with Streamlive HR, an innovative human resources technology platform based in Kenya. It was announced today that FGA Partners, LLC “FGA” has been appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya based human resources technology platform Streamlive HR and their parent company Mfanyakazi Online Limited. The appointment entails the provision of strategic business development advice, growth guidance and direction on strategic appointments that would be of value to the continued growth of the company.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Paris: UX Centers CEO Abid Badil Takes Part in Ambition Africa Forum

RABAT, Morocco--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- In his address during the plenary session titled ‘Technologies and telecommunications: a lever of growth and inclusion for Africa’, Abid Badil, CEO of UX Centers, highlighted the three success factors behind UX Centers strong growth trajectory, notably, infrastructure, talent and opportunities. He also praised His Majesty King Mohammed VI’s leadership, which allowed this valuable conjunction of elements. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005785/en/ Abid Badil at Ambition Africa (Photo: AETOSWire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 4:12 a.m. GMT

Thai town struggles with sudden loss of so many of its young. UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Paweenuch Supholwong sits on her mother’s lap and fidgets with her pigtails as her mother tells the remarkable story of how the 3-year-old wisp of a girl survived Thailand’s worst mass killing — the only child to emerge unscathed from a day care after a former police officer massacred preschoolers while they napped. Two dozen children were among the 36 people shot and slashed to death in an attack that shattered the serenity of the rural township of Uthai Sawan, robbing the small farming community of much of its youngest generation in the blink of an eye.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kavita Jain
The Associated Press

Scottish leader: Independence vote key, whatever court says

LONDON (AP) — The leader of the Scottish government said Sunday that she will push on with her campaign to take Scotland out of the United Kingdom, even if she loses a Supreme Court case seeking authorization to call a new independence referendum. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold a referendum in October 2023, but the Conservative U.K. government in London has said no. Britain’s top court is due to hear arguments starting Tuesday on whether Scotland’s semi-autonomous administration can organize an independence vote without the London government’s consent. Sturgeon, who leads the Scottish National Party, said that if her Edinburgh-based government loses the court case, she will make the next U.K. national election a de facto plebiscite on ending Scotland’s three-century-old union with England. She did not give details of how that would work. A vote held without the approval of the U.K. government would not be legally binding.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 8 wickets in NZ Tri-Series

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Captain Kane Williamson and opener Devon Conway shared an 85-run partnership for the second wicket that helped steer New Zealand to an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh Sunday at the New Zealand Twenty20 Tri-Series. Conway struck his third T20 half century from 36 balls and...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Women#Business Directory#South Asia#Business Industry#Linus Business#Upl Strategy#St James Court#Taj Hotel Taj#Suites Residences#Human Resources#Graincorp Communication#Supply Chain Operations
voguebusiness.com

Fashion is on track to miss climate targets as textile production grows

To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. The textiles industry is on track to miss its climate targets and exceed the 1.5 °C pathway laid out in the Paris Climate Agreement, according to the latest annual reports from global non-profit Textile Exchange, which paint a bleak picture of fashion’s response to the climate crisis. While change is happening, and material innovations are growing, the scale and speed of change is insufficient, the reports find.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TechCrunch

A new cross-border VC firm is offering a sweetener to its founder LPs: Part of its own profits

It promises to give credit to any one of them who refers a successful deal to the venture firm in the form of some carried interest in the firm’s own profits. It’s an interesting twist for the firm, founded last year by Brazilian-born Pedro Sorrentino and Pedro Dias and that is investing in startups in the U.S. and Latin America. In a tightening capital market in which Atman has closed on $9 million for a fund targeting $30 million, the extra enticement — atop the 80% in profits that LPs typically receive from successful outcomes — is also smart.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Damon Motors Exceeds $90M Order Backlog; Company Eyes Potential $250M Signed Customers Globally

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Damon Motors, the premier EV motorbike company, today announced its order book has exceeded a $90M order backlog to date globally with the potential of exceeding $250M through international partnerships, like the one with Latin America’s Auteco. The makers of the first EV motorcycle capable of outperforming the best gas-powered superbikes, Damon’s products boast never-before-seen technology advancements including HyperDrive™, Co-Pilot™ and Shift™, designed to solve problems experienced across every other motorcycle in the world. Combined with its astonishing 200 hp / 200 mph / 200 miles of range, Damon motorcycles represent the first breed...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Marketing
TechCrunch

Toil and trouble and … startup acquisitions!

I think it took maybe three days after I roasted our rather dry M&A season for the news cycle to prove me wrong. This week we saw Naver acquire Poshmark, Duolingo buy its first company, Spotify acquire content moderation tech company Kinzen, and, um, Twitter got closer and closer to striking a deal with Musk.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Reconstructing makerspaces in China: mass innovation space and the transformative creative industries

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 356 (2022) Cite this article. In recent years, the makerspaces and so-called "mass innovation spaces" (MISs) in China have been under heavy scholarly investigation. However, despite the proliferation of MISs and growing interest in understanding this phenomenon, the definition of MIS has also been a concern in this field. Meanwhile, there has also been a tendency to link these reconstructed MISs with the development agenda of the local creative industries. What is an MIS, and how is it similar and different from the general understanding of makerspaces in the context of China? What can we learn from China's adoption and appropriation of MISs in relation to the transformation of creative industries? To answer these questions, we conducted a semantic network analysis of the mission statements from 305 Chinese MISs. The results show that the Chinese MIS is quite different from the makerspace in terms of space, activities, values, philosophy, community, and organization. By examining the reconstructed MISs, this article provides some examples of how the Western, Californian ideology-centered concept of "makerspace" is repurposed as a new site with many alternative imaginaries that are interwoven with what we term "Shenzhen ideology"-a mix of socialism and technological determinism and a fusion of social conservatism and economic progressivism.
CHINA
TechCrunch

The Startup Battlefield 200: Climate tech and health tech edition

That’s a whole lotta noteworthy startups, so we’re highlighting them by vertical. Today we focus on climate tech and health tech. But don’t stop there. You’ll find all of these up-and-coming companies listed in the Exhibitor Directory. Startup Battlefield 200: Climate tech and health tech edition.
HEALTH
AdWeek

Revolving Door Roster Updates: Canteen, Digitas, Uncommon & More

It’s Friday again and you know what that means—roster updates. Check out what agencies are paving the way towards industry innovation this week. Ambassadors welcomed Michelle Kruger as its head of production in Amsterdam. Kruger brings over 15 years of live-action and post-production experience with brands like Jung von Matt, Grey London, BBH, Asics, Nivea and Lipton.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Aleph Farms Expands Global Leadership Team with Key Appointment and New Office in the United States

REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Aleph Farms, the first cultivated meat company to grow steaks directly from non-genetically engineered animal cells, today announced the addition of Kevin Benmoussa as its Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer. He joins the C-Level leadership team of Didier Toubia (co-founder and CEO), Dr. Neta Lavon (CTO and VP R&D), Prof. Shulamit Levenberg (co-founder and Chief Scientific Adviser) and Yifat Gavriel (Chief Regulatory Affairs, QA and Product Safety). Based in Aleph Farms’ first US headquarters in New York City’s historic Meatpacking District, Benmoussa will lead the company’s global growth agenda, spearhead its operational expansion in the US, and oversee finance, administration and legal departments globally for the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005101/en/ Kevin Benmoussa, CFO, Aleph Farms (Photo: Business Wire)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TechCrunch

US VC funding is holding up, but globally things are far from fair

Your regular host Anna Heim is off this week on a much-deserved vacation, so I’m stepping back into my old role as newsletter scribe. It’s good fun to write this note, frankly, so thanks for having me. Today we’re taking a look at the good news from the...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy