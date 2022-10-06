ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Finnish city of Oulu, European Capital of Culture 2026, announces an Open Call for international programme partners

 3 days ago
OULU, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022--

The City of Oulu, together with 33 Northern Finnish municipalities and cities, will be the European Capital of Culture in 2026. The year will be full of inspiring, diverse and unique cultural offerings delivered by thousands of actors from Europe. The Open Call 2022 is aimed at large-scale projects that take several years to prepare. The Oulu2026 team will support international applicants to find local collaborators within the Oulu2026 region.

The Open Call for applications in October is open to Finnish and international actors. Operative focus of the projects is on the capital of culture year 2026 but they may be launched earlier. Photo by Harri Tarvainen.

Join information webinar in English via Zoom on 19 th of OCT at 14:00 (EEST) https://oulu2026.eu/en/opencall (register for the webinar)

International cooperation

The goal of Oulu2026 is to achieve a permanent Cultural Climate Change and to use culture to fuel positive development in Northern Finland. The Oulu2026 programme is built around three programme themes: Wild City, Cool Contrasts and Brave Hinterland . All Open Call proposals should relate to these themes.

Brave Hinterland brings to the fore narratives about life and the conditions of life on the periphery, climate change and a region that Europe has yet to truly discover. Wild City explains how cities and villages emerge from the barren and harsh northern wilderness, whose unique and untamed creativity is channelled into supporting and sustaining the dreams of young people. Cool Contrasts highlights questions and connects the polarities that dominate life in northern Finland, light and darkness as well as technology and art – the divisions that apply not only in northern Finland but anywhere in Europe.

“We are looking for projects with far-reaching impacts. We hope that the projects are delivered in collaboration with contributors based in the Oulu2026 region,” says Samu Forsblom, Programme Director.

The Open Call is open until 9 th of December 23:59 (EEST).

Information: www.Oulu2026.eu/enOulu2026-bidbook

The Finnish city of Oulu is the 2026 European Capital of Culture. ECoC is one of the widely known European Union initiatives. It highlights the significance of cities as hubs of cultural life. Our main theme, Cultural Climate Change is about reconnecting through culture, art, and technology in an exciting and unexpected way. The European Capital of Culture 2026 is coordinated by Oulu Culture Foundation. ​The City of Oulu is the capital of northern Finland. The Oulu Region has about 250,000 inhabitants and it is the fastest growing region in Finland.

CONTACT: Samu Forsblom

Programme Director

Samu.forsblom@oulu2026.eu

+358-44-703-7558

Oulu Culture Foundation sr, Finland

