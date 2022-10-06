Read full article on original website
Nobel prize awarded for "click chemistry" — an environmentally friendly method of building molecules
This article was originally published on The Conversation. The 2022 Nobel prize in chemistry has been awarded to a trio for developing click chemistry, an environmentally friendly method for rapidly joining molecules to develop cancer treatments, create materials and illuminate the workings of cells. Carolyn R. Bertozzi from Stanford University...
Scientists discover shape-shifting material that could revolutionise robotics
Engineers have discovered a new kind of shape-shifting memory material that they claim could transform everything from jet engines to robotics.A team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology created the “smart material” using a special type of ceramic, which can withstand vast temperatures and intense wear and tear.When triggered – either by temperature, mechanical stress, or electric or magnetic fields – the material can change its shape by up to 10 per cent.Shape-memory materials made of metal have previously been developed, however their applications remain limited in high-temperature settings and at micro scales.“The shape-memory materials that are out there in the...
‘Revolutionary’ artificial intelligence makes quantum physics 99.99% simpler
Scientists have reduced a vastly complex quantum physics problem requiring 100,000 equations to just four equations using artificial intelligence.The team hope that the “dimensionality reduction” method could “revolutionise” scientific investigation into quantum problems, leading to breakthroughs in ultra-efficient materal design.Potential outcomes could include new materials that have useful properties, like superconductivity, or have applications in fields ranging from neuroscience to renewable energy.“We start with this huge object of all these coupled-together differential equations; then we’re using machine learning to turn it into something so small you can count it on your fingers,” said Domenico Di Sante, an assistant professor at...
Yale Daily News
A guide to life as a ‘pre-med’ student at Yale
This is an installment in a series by the News’ SciTech desk aiming to help readers engage with the University’s resources, research and programs in the fields of health and science. For those who aspire to receive a white coat and take the Hippocratic oath, medical school is...
Yale Daily News
Acclaimed filmmaker, former professor Michael Roemer returns to Yale
Acclaimed filmmaker and former professor Michael Roemer will return to Yale on Saturday for the screening of two of his original narrative feature films. “Vengeance is Mine” and “The Plot Against Harry,” released in 1984 and 1989, respectively, will be featured on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. as a part of the ongoing series “Treasures of the Yale Film Archive” in partnership with the Whitney Humanities Center.
Yale Daily News
PUANG: The hidden curriculum of language learning at Yale
In most L1 language classes at Yale, you learn to introduce yourself, talk about your likes and dislikes, maybe a few colors and some food. But speaking as someone who has taken a new language every year at Yale, the things you retain are not necessarily the most useful. One...
techaiapp.com
Computer, is my experiment finished? Researchers discuss the use of AI agents in their research
Everyone knows that the Computer—an artificial intelligence (AI)-like entity—on a Star Trek spaceship does everything from brewing tea to compiling complex analyses of flux data. But how are they used at real research facilities? How can AI agents—computer programs that can act based on a perceived environment—help scientists discover next-generation batteries or quantum materials? Three staff members at the National Synchrotron Light Source II (NSLS-II) described how AI agents support scientists using the facility’s research tools. As a U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Science user facility located at DOE’s Brookhaven National Laboratory, NSLS-II offers its experimental capabilities to scientists from all over the world who use it to reveal the mysteries of materials for tomorrow’s technology.
Phys.org
Conflict resolution more successful using a native language, research shows
The choice of language in a negotiation is often considered a technical issue, not something that could influence the outcome. But new research published in the Journal of Conflict Resolution finds peace-building proposals presented in lingua franca elicit higher levels of hatred and lower levels of sympathy, compared with proposals offered in one's native tongue.
Stanford professor wins Nobel Prize in chemistry
Stanford University chemistry professor Carolyn Bertozzi on Wednesday won the 2022 Nobel Prize in chemistry for being a trailblazer in the field of bioorthogonal chemistry. Bertozzi was awarded the prize after founding bioorthogonal chemistry — or “not interacting with biology” — a series of chemical reactions that can make it possible to study molecules and their interactions with living things without interrupting with “natural biological processes,” Stanford officials said.
UV Cavalier Daily
Clean energy grant awarded to U.Va. research team by U.S. Energy Secretary
The U.S. Energy Secretary awarded a University research team a $3.7 million grant last month in order to conduct research about improving and streamlining clean energy. The use of dirty energy including oil, coal and gas, is contributing to land degradation, water pollution, increases in emissions and global warming. Given the current state of rising temperatures and the increasing levels of pollution, there is an apparent need to establish a cleaner energy source.
geteducated.com
Online Master’s Degree Mathematics – The Success Coefficient
Solving every industry’s numerical and theoretical problems requires more than just a calculator and some equations. Do you know how to leverage numbers to problem solve? Are you ready to pursue STEM graduate studies with a bachelor’s degree? Need a steady job while you do it? If yes, then online master’s degree mathematics programs are for you. In addition to earning a degree, studying mathematics makes you more adept at solving the most complex problems imaginable. Imagine having abilities you can employ in virtually any field or professional responsibilities. For example, statistics!
apaonline.org
First Steps on the Rocky Path to Diversity and Inclusion in Cognitive Science
I was initially asked to develop an Intro to Cognitive Science course as an upper-level Liberal Studies Option for Degree students (majors) in a public college in Toronto, Canada. With much excitement, I developed the course “Smart Phones, Talking Apes, and Baby Geniuses: An Introduction to Cognitive Science.” The course covers Evolutionary Psychology, Massive Modularity, Language Acquisition, Artificial Intelligence, Ape Language Research, and Theory of Mind mostly in the format of debates with classic articles arguing for and against positions roughly divided into generativist and developmental sides (roughly: nature and nurture). I’ve genuinely enjoyed teaching this course, but a nagging concern has been whittling away at my enjoyment: should this course be more diverse and inclusive?
