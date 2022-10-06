ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

McDonald’s workers are begging customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy: ‘New adult Happy Meals are killing me’

By Nicholas Gordon
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HHw3F_0iNyIYpo00

McDonald's employees are venting on social media after the fast food company announced a new Adult Happy Meal promotion.

People really want their adult Happy Meals, and it’s stressing out McDonald’s frontline staff.

On Monday, McDonald’s started selling Happy Meals—normally targeted to children—to adult customers. And, like the child Happy Meals, the special offering came with a toy, as part of a collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market, a streetwear brand. The promotion runs until the end of the month.

But while potential customers were excited about the special promotion—and the limited edition toys—McDonald’s employees were less enthusiastic about dealing with a rush of customers. “I can see the stress among my coworkers,” one employee told Kotaku.

Employees are venting on social media, like TikTok and Reddit. “Y’all please stop ordering these,” posted one employee on TikTok. Another employee wrote “they going crazy with the adult happy meals,” over a video showing the number of Happy Meal orders.

“New Adult Happy meals are killing me,” said one post on the McDonald’s employees subreddit.

“We ran out of boxes the first day we had them, ran out of toys the second, and on the third day we had to say the truck doesn’t come till tomorrow,” wrote one commenter elsewhere on the subreddit. “It’s been…not fun.”

McDonald’s did not immediately reply to Fortune’s request for comment.

This isn’t the first time a McDonald’s promotion has caused hassle for the staff.

In 2017, McDonald’s revived its Szechuan dipping sauce for one day as part of a marketing exercise with Adult Swim show Rick and Morty. Desperate fans swarmed restaurants hoping to get some of the limited supply, leading to long lines, disruptive customers, and even calls to law enforcement. The chaos was worsened by poor communication from McDonald’s as to which restaurants were taking part in the promotion, meaning customers flocked to sauce-less restaurants.

Customer chaos happened again in 2021, when McDonald’s revived its Pokémon Happy Meals, complete with collectible cards, to celebrate the video game franchise’s 25th anniversary. Unfortunately, the promotion occurred during a bubble in Pokémon trading cards, in which cards could be flipped for a 350-times return.

Some restaurants were forced to restrict sales of the Pokémon Happy meals to stop scalpers from buying up all the available Happy Meals and flipping the included trading cards on eBay.

It’s not just McDonald’s. Last year, a tweet from a purported Starbucks employee went viral after they complained about customers adding too many modifiers to their drinks, leading to many other baristas complaining about the stress of completing similarly complex orders.

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 3484

Helix
3d ago

Pfft. You want stress? Try working in a professional high end restaurant kitchen that serves 500 guests between 6pm and 10pm every night of the week. The meals take 15 minutes to prepare on average, have to be timed perfectly with the rest of the table and cost the diner upwards of $50.00 a plate. Then let’s talk about the stress of “do you want fries with that”.

Reply(376)
1808
J May
3d ago

First they complained about not getting paid enough, then now they complain about having to work.. Easy solution...you can be replaced with machine since it's not rocket science....

Reply(174)
1339
Lee Hayes
3d ago

I don't understand this trend of taking to social media to complain about how hard your job is when people order things from your job. October is hell month for restaurant staff in Gatlinburg, quit whining and do your job!

Reply(41)
702
Related
Fortune

2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases

Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Meals#Begging#Fast Food#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Kotaku#Tiktok
PopCrush

How to Get McDonald’s Halloween Buckets With Your October 2022 Happy Meal

McDonald's is officially ready for Spooky Season, and they're celebrating in serious style with the return of their Halloween-themed Happy Meal buckets!. On Thursday (Oct. 6), the fast food giant announced the upcoming introduction of three new designs to the collection. If they look familiar, there's a good reason for that: The three new additions — an orange pumpkin, green ghoul and white ghost — are inspired by the original Halloween pails McDonald's first introduced in 1986.
RESTAURANTS
Elite Daily

Here’s Why The Eyes On McDonald’s New Toys Look So Funky

You may have noticed something different about the toy in your most recent McDonald’s meal — namely, an extra set of eyes on some classic characters. ICYMI, McDonald’s launched its limited-edition Cactus Plant Flea Market box on Oct. 3, which features an exclusive design and four seriously unique toys inspired by your favorite Mickey D’s characters. In true CPFM fashion, the whole collab gives off major trippy vibes, but some fans are confused by the new ~look~ of the figurines that come in what looks like a Happy Meal for adults. So, what’s the deal with the new McDonald’s toys with four eyes in the Cactus Plant Flea Market box? Here’s what you need to know about the figurines’ designer look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Fails Health Inspection

A location restaurant has failed its annual inspection.Mae Mu/Unsplash. Food trucks offer an easy alternative for both restaurant owners and patrons. Restaurant owners have a significantly reduced point of entry cost to open a food truck and to serve customers, while guests can often receive a quality, freshly produced meal for less than what they’d spend at a more traditional restaurant. However, despite operating out of a moving vehicle, these restaurants are still the subject of annual health inspections. Naturally, some inspection variables do not exist simply because of the preparation method, but food truck operators are not able to open up shop without approval from their city of origin. One locally operated food truck recently failed its annual health inspection.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WKRC

'Best Fried Chicken in America' named

MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Unfortunate Conclusion To The Subway 'Poop Sandwich' Debacle

There are few things more nightmarish than opening your food and finding something that doesn't belong. However, that's exactly what happened recently to a customer at a Subway in Lansing, Michigan, according to a TikTok video. In the past week, the user posted a video claiming her sandwich had feces smeared on its wrapper. Though she thought she smelt something strange in her car, she attributed it to sewage in the parking lot. However when she arrived home, the smell didn't dissipate. "We're not sure if it's dog or if it's human [feces]. The police took a swab of it," she said in the video.
LANSING, MI
Mashed

The Most Popular Steak At Texas Roadhouse

We can smell it now — the sizzling sensations and flavors of Texas Roadhouse. If you've ever eaten at the popular steakhouse chain, then you know what we're talking about. Founded in 1993 in Indiana, Texas Roadhouse has since transformed into one of the largest steakhouse chains in the world, with over 600 locations in the United States and additional outposts around the globe. With almost three decades under its belt, the chain has made a name for itself with not only its hand-cut steaks, but also its classic shelled peanuts, freshly baked rolls with honey cinnamon butter, variety of margaritas, and even an in-house butcher on the Texas Roadhouse staff.
RESTAURANTS
SheKnows

Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights

We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
FOOD & DRINKS
Sourcing Journal

‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump

Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce.  The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year.  Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
BUSINESS
Popculture

Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled

Frequent Kroger customers should check their refrigerators after some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at the grocery chain were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that more than 20 ready-to-eat items from the GHGA company like salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products were recalled after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
ALABAMA STATE
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's customer served 'disgusting' drink with dirt in it

A fast food fan claims he was served a drink filled with bits of dirt from McDonald's. After enjoying an Oasis from a branch of the burger giant, the man said he took the lid off the cup to find dark specks of dirt at the bottom. The customer, who...
RESTAURANTS
Fortune

Fortune

223K+
Followers
9K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy