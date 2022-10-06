Read full article on original website
Tua Tagovailoa Warned Not to Play Again: 'Could End Career'
After his most recent injury, the Miami Dolphins quarterback should not play for the rest of the season, according to a concussion expert.
Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele ‘Waiting’ For This From Bucs’ Star QB
A recent report suggested Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have started the process of divorcing, which would end a marriage that dates back to 2009. However, a follow-up rumor indicates reconciliation still is on the table for the A-list power couple. After months of rumors claiming Brady and Bündchen...
Josh Allen: 3 Words for Bills QB via Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin; Not Ranked No. 1 in NFL?
Four games into the new season, if it's not Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, then who's the top passer in the NFL?
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Westword
Broncos Fans Crush Russell Wilson After Agonizing Loss to Colts
The Denver Broncos' blockbuster trade for quarterback Russell Wilson during the off-season, as well as his signing of a contract valued at $245 million (with $165 million guaranteed), was supposed to usher in a new golden era for the franchise. But the season to date has been more of a golden shower — and after the team's utterly humiliating 12-9 overtime home loss to the pathetic Indianapolis Colts on the October 6 edition of Thursday Night Football, fans on Twitter are unleashing their wrath.
NFL World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Raiders Player
UPDATE: The Raiders have now announced that Clarence Davis did not pass away. "The Raiders received notice of Clarence Davis’ passing but have found that information to be false. The Raiders extend our deepest apologies to the Davis family and the Raider Nation for the erroneous announcement," the Raiders said via Vincent Bonsignore.
Richard Sherman Reacts to Russell Wilson’s Familiar Fourth-Quarter INT
The veteran cornerback trolled his old teammate after costly late-game blunder against the Colts.
Mahomes accepts invite to meet ‘the Fonz’ Henry Winkler in Los Angeles
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes accepted Henry Winkler's dinner invitation and also invited the star to the game against the LA Chargers.
Yardbarker
An Electric Environment at Arrowhead Will Be a Challenge
Arrowhead Stadium is a tough environment for any opponent that comes into town. Add the fact that it’s a primetime Monday Night Football matchup, it only makes it tougher. "I've always known KC to be the loudest stadium," Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams said. "I don't know if they've changed the stadium, but I remember people talking about how the stadium was kind of stacked or something. I don't know if it's just the way that it's actually like, just the format of the actual stands, but it's loud every time.”
Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich on Cole Beasley retirement: 'It caught me by surprise'
Going into Week 3, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers' room was stunningly shorthanded, with Mike Evans serving a one-game suspension and both Chris Godwin and Julio Jones nursing injuries. Longtime slot receiver Cole Beasley was signed to the team's practice squad, ultimately elevated to the active roster and made...
Chiefs Provide Update on Harrison Butker’s Ankle Injury
Kansas City's kicker continues to rehab from the ankle injury he suffered back in Week 1.
