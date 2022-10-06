ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele ‘Waiting’ For This From Bucs’ Star QB

A recent report suggested Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have started the process of divorcing, which would end a marriage that dates back to 2009. However, a follow-up rumor indicates reconciliation still is on the table for the A-list power couple. After months of rumors claiming Brady and Bündchen...
FOOTBALL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Kansas State
City
Success, MO
Local
Missouri Football
City
Tampa, FL
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
Westword

Broncos Fans Crush Russell Wilson After Agonizing Loss to Colts

The Denver Broncos' blockbuster trade for quarterback Russell Wilson during the off-season, as well as his signing of a contract valued at $245 million (with $165 million guaranteed), was supposed to usher in a new golden era for the franchise. But the season to date has been more of a golden shower — and after the team's utterly humiliating 12-9 overtime home loss to the pathetic Indianapolis Colts on the October 6 edition of Thursday Night Football, fans on Twitter are unleashing their wrath.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Raiders Player

UPDATE: The Raiders have now announced that Clarence Davis did not pass away. "The Raiders received notice of Clarence Davis’ passing but have found that information to be false. The Raiders extend our deepest apologies to the Davis family and the Raider Nation for the erroneous announcement," the Raiders said via Vincent Bonsignore.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Yardbarker

An Electric Environment at Arrowhead Will Be a Challenge

Arrowhead Stadium is a tough environment for any opponent that comes into town. Add the fact that it’s a primetime Monday Night Football matchup, it only makes it tougher. "I've always known KC to be the loudest stadium," Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams said. "I don't know if they've changed the stadium, but I remember people talking about how the stadium was kind of stacked or something. I don't know if it's just the way that it's actually like, just the format of the actual stands, but it's loud every time.”
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy