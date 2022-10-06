Arrowhead Stadium is a tough environment for any opponent that comes into town. Add the fact that it’s a primetime Monday Night Football matchup, it only makes it tougher. "I've always known KC to be the loudest stadium," Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams said. "I don't know if they've changed the stadium, but I remember people talking about how the stadium was kind of stacked or something. I don't know if it's just the way that it's actually like, just the format of the actual stands, but it's loud every time.”

