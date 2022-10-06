Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
Mississippi peanut crop harvest begins, looks good
RAYMOND, Miss. — Mississippi peanut producers should see an average year in terms of crop quality and yield. “We’ll have a good year, an average year, for peanuts,” said Brendan Zurweller, peanut specialist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. “I don’t think we’ll be able to classify it as excellent because of some of the weather conditions we had during important development times for the crop.”
vicksburgnews.com
Warbird flyover supporting United Way of West Central Mississippi happening Thursday
The Southern Heritage Air Foundation along with the North American Trainer Association is proud to support The United Way of West Central Mississippi’s Dine and Stroll the Old Mississippi River Bridge: Supper on the ‘Sip 2022. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the gates to the SOLD OUT Event will...
Vicksburg Post
Cedar Grove seeks resort status from state of Mississippi
The owners of Cedar Grove Mansion are seeking resort status. The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday approved a resolution asking the Mississippi Department of Revenue to designate the business as a qualified resort area. The resolution lists the addresses of the main house and bar at 2200...
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi cities are in a bidding war for police officers
A recent post by the Clinton Police Department shows that they offer uncertified officers a starting pay of $42,000, plus the ability to take their vehicle home even if they don’t live in the area. Law enforcement agencies around the state, especially near the capital city, are in a...
Discovery of a dismembered foot in Mississippi leads to break in 2016 Louisiana cold case
More than five years after a dismembered, decomposing body was found on the North Shore, a chilling discovery of a human foot in Mississippi has led detectives to identify the victim.
Focused on Mississippi: Mississippi Mass Choir records new album
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Mass Choir is about to record another album. Mississippi is said to be the birthplace of the Blues, and born alongside of it was Gospel music. The Mississippi Mass Choir is the State’s Greatest Ambassador for Gospel Music. Frank Williams was the father of the Mississippi Mass Choir. He […]
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi: Welfare Fraud Highlights A State Facing Crisis of Leadership
Investing in the basic necessities and public goods that working families need to thrive is a recipe for strong, thriving communities and a brighter future for all Mississippians. Unfortunately, Mississippi’s statewide leaders are operating under a different guidance, and many working families in the state are suffering as a result.
WLBT
Driving in the Dark: While other states crack down on copper wire theft, MS continues brainstorming strategies
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Central Mississippi’s interstates have 164 lights that are in need of repair as a result of copper wire theft. None are scheduled to be turned back on anytime soon, according to Mississippi Department of Transportation spokesperson Michael Flood. “Instead of spending hundreds of thousands to...
WLBT
Jackson State president selected one of Mississippi’s most influential African Americans
TUPELO, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D., has been selected one of Mississippi’s Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23 by Our Mississippi magazine. “I’d like to thank Our [Mississippi] magazine and the committee for this incredible recognition,” said President Hudson. “It’s an honor to...
actionnews5.com
Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos
HAMILTON, Miss. — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four daycare employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on a social media site. The videos on Facebook show a daycare worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in...
350 passengers stuck on halted luxury cruise ship, barges grounded because of low water on Mississippi River
The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River is causing barges to get stuck in the mud and sand and has resulted in the temporary stoppage of a luxury river cruise ship with about 350 passengers on board without a way to disembark. The grounded barges are also...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi
If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
WLBT
‘There’s not even 10 feet of water in the middle of the river’: Mississippi River water at historic low levels
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Between appearances at the state fair Friday, Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson studied the latest water level reports from the Mississippi River, 44 miles away. He spoke to WLBT about the effect of counting on a transportation channel that, right now, is historically shallow. “It’s extremely low,...
Jackson Cannabis Trade Show taking place this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lucky Leaf Expo will host a trade show on October 7 and 8 at the Jackson Convention Complex. Medical marijuana dispensaries are expected to open across the state before the year ends. “We believe the Mississippi market will be tremendously large because of the no cap license that the state has […]
NOLA.com
Richard's Disposal bailing out of Jackson contract over nonpayment, Mississippi Today reports
As one of two primary New Orleans garbage haulers was filing for bankruptcy protection this week, news broke that the other would cease operations in another major city because it hadn’t been paid. New Orleans-based Richard’s Disposal, Inc., which has been handling garbage pickup in Jackson, Mississippi, on an...
Mississippi medical marijuana competitors claim Health Department is allowing operator to flout state regulations, crush small operators
One of the largest operators in Mississippi’s fledgling medical marijuana industry did not follow state regulations, according to Department of Health documents obtained by Mississippi Today. But the department’s response so far — to write Mockingbird Cannabis LLC a letter listing “corrective actions” — has competitors crying foul. They...
matadornetwork.com
Driving Mississippi’s Tamale Trail Is a Delicious, and Historic, Road Trip
Mississippi may be better known for its Delta catfish and beautiful beaches along the Gulf Coast, but there’s another perhaps lesser known (at least among outsiders) dish the state is known for: tamales. The Mississippi tamale trail dissects the Magnolia State, and for people who are curious about how food can shape culture, it’s worth a visit. The Mississippi tamale trail tells a tale of the history and the connection of two distinct cultures that came together in delicious fashion. Like a Gulf Coast road trip highlighting beer and blues music, this road trip is all about this region’s legendary culinary chops.
Mayor enters controversy after Mississippi man threatens to sue over his upkeep of former brothel he hopes to turn into tourist attraction
A Mississippi mayor joined the controversy surrounding a man’s efforts to turn a former Mississippi brothel into a tourist destination and his frustration with government officials who say he isn’t doing enough to keep up the property. Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson responded to a “slanderous sign” posted outside...
Governor says company’s groundbreaking for new 20,000 square-foot headquarters ‘is what Mississippi is all about’
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves didn’t waste words explaining the impact of one company’s continued growth and job creation in the state. “It’s huge,” Reeves said about the ground-breaking for a new Jordan Carriers headquarters in Natchez. “When you think about it, the amount of money that flows to families across Mississippi and the number of families that are dependent upon Jordan and the jobs here, its food on the table for kids and grandkids. This is what Mississippi is all about. … This is a great opportunity to celebrate the good things happening in our state. Today’s announcement is one example of many in what is going to be the biggest and best year in economic development in our state.”
