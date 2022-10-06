ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Oct. 7-9

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –  Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 7-9) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Olde Towne Market – Saturday – Clinton Kick off the Fall season by shopping handcrafted items including woodwork, jewelry, candles, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Picayune Item

Mississippi peanut crop harvest begins, looks good

RAYMOND, Miss. — Mississippi peanut producers should see an average year in terms of crop quality and yield. “We’ll have a good year, an average year, for peanuts,” said Brendan Zurweller, peanut specialist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. “I don’t think we’ll be able to classify it as excellent because of some of the weather conditions we had during important development times for the crop.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vicksburg Post

Cedar Grove seeks resort status from state of Mississippi

The owners of Cedar Grove Mansion are seeking resort status. The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday approved a resolution asking the Mississippi Department of Revenue to designate the business as a qualified resort area. The resolution lists the addresses of the main house and bar at 2200...
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi cities are in a bidding war for police officers

A recent post by the Clinton Police Department shows that they offer uncertified officers a starting pay of $42,000, plus the ability to take their vehicle home even if they don’t live in the area. Law enforcement agencies around the state, especially near the capital city, are in a...
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Mississippi Mass Choir records new album

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Mass Choir is about to record another album. Mississippi is said to be the birthplace of the Blues, and born alongside of it was Gospel music. The Mississippi Mass Choir is the State’s Greatest Ambassador for Gospel Music. Frank Williams was the father of the Mississippi Mass Choir. He […]
FLOWOOD, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi: Welfare Fraud Highlights A State Facing Crisis of Leadership

Investing in the basic necessities and public goods that working families need to thrive is a recipe for strong, thriving communities and a brighter future for all Mississippians. Unfortunately, Mississippi’s statewide leaders are operating under a different guidance, and many working families in the state are suffering as a result.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info
actionnews5.com

Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos

HAMILTON, Miss. — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four daycare employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on a social media site. The videos on Facebook show a daycare worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in...
HAMILTON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi

If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
WJTV 12

Jackson Cannabis Trade Show taking place this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lucky Leaf Expo will host a trade show on October 7 and 8 at the Jackson Convention Complex. Medical marijuana dispensaries are expected to open across the state before the year ends. “We believe the Mississippi market will be tremendously large because of the no cap license that the state has […]
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi medical marijuana competitors claim Health Department is allowing operator to flout state regulations, crush small operators

One of the largest operators in Mississippi’s fledgling medical marijuana industry did not follow state regulations, according to Department of Health documents obtained by Mississippi Today. But the department’s response so far — to write Mockingbird Cannabis LLC a letter listing “corrective actions” — has competitors crying foul. They...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
matadornetwork.com

Driving Mississippi’s Tamale Trail Is a Delicious, and Historic, Road Trip

Mississippi may be better known for its Delta catfish and beautiful beaches along the Gulf Coast, but there’s another perhaps lesser known (at least among outsiders) dish the state is known for: tamales. The Mississippi tamale trail dissects the Magnolia State, and for people who are curious about how food can shape culture, it’s worth a visit. The Mississippi tamale trail tells a tale of the history and the connection of two distinct cultures that came together in delicious fashion. Like a Gulf Coast road trip highlighting beer and blues music, this road trip is all about this region’s legendary culinary chops.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mayor enters controversy after Mississippi man threatens to sue over his upkeep of former brothel he hopes to turn into tourist attraction

A Mississippi mayor joined the controversy surrounding a man’s efforts to turn a former Mississippi brothel into a tourist destination and his frustration with government officials who say he isn’t doing enough to keep up the property. Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson responded to a “slanderous sign” posted outside...
NATCHEZ, MS
Magnolia State Live

Governor says company’s groundbreaking for new 20,000 square-foot headquarters ‘is what Mississippi is all about’

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves didn’t waste words explaining the impact of one company’s continued growth and job creation in the state. “It’s huge,” Reeves said about the ground-breaking for a new Jordan Carriers headquarters in Natchez. “When you think about it, the amount of money that flows to families across Mississippi and the number of families that are dependent upon Jordan and the jobs here, its food on the table for kids and grandkids. This is what Mississippi is all about. … This is a great opportunity to celebrate the good things happening in our state. Today’s announcement is one example of many in what is going to be the biggest and best year in economic development in our state.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy