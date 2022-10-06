Read full article on original website
FLAMES MAKE BIG ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING HEAD COACH DARRYL SUTTER
The Calgary Flames announced today that the club has extended head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year extension:. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner, Sutter was everything the Flames needed when he was hired, and he has delivered fully. Sutter rides into 2022-23 with a 65-36-11 record since rejoining the Flames (previously coached the Flames from 02-05).
theScore
5 big questions entering the 2022-23 NHL season
Most of our big questions heading into the 2021-22 NHL season were answered in fascinating fashion. No, the Tampa Bay Lightning didn't three-peat, but they came very close. The Jack Eichel saga ended when the Buffalo Sabres traded him to the Vegas Golden Knights. Connor McDavid followed up his historic 2020-21 season with a 123-point effort, winning his second straight Art Ross Trophy and fourth in total.
The Hockey Writers
2022-23 NHL Season Preview
With the 2022-23 NHL season just around the corner, The Hockey Writers has you covered with all the preview content you could ever want. We’re talking positional power rankings, predictions, and team previews. Click the links on this page to read THW’s preview content, and stay tuned to the site throughout the season for wall-to-wall coverage.
Yardbarker
Oilers News & Rumors: Benson, Virtanen, Puljujarvi, Holloway, Broberg
In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, one player suffered an injury in the preseason which could affect the team’s plans as it relates to juggling their salary cap concerns. Meanwhile, Jake Virtanen was cut from his PTO with the team. There is talk surrounding Jesse Puljujarvi and the latest trade buzz involving him. Dylan Holloway’s chances of making the opening night roster have gone way up. Finally, who is more likely to make the Oilers’ roster, Philip Broberg or Markus Niemelaninen?
Blues assign 8 players to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned eight players to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Players assigned are forwards Will Bitten, Mathias Laferriere and Hugh McGing, along with defensemen Matthew Kessel, Brady Lyle, Steven...
Q&A: General manager Bill Armstrong talks upcoming season for Arizona Coyotes
Arizona Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong has been at the forefront of the team's rebuild and is now in his third season. Since taking over, the Coyotes have reshaped its identity into becoming a resilient group throughout all the challenges of the season. The Republic talked with Armstrong ahead of...
theScore
Canucks trade Dickinson, 2nd-rounder to Blackhawks for Stillman
The Vancouver Canucks traded forward Jason Dickinson and a 2024 second-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Riley Stillman, the teams announced Friday. The move will give the Canucks an additional $1.3 million in cap space, but they're still $689,167 over the upper limit with a roster...
Yardbarker
3 Blues Players Standing Out in Preseason
With only one preseason game remaining for the St. Louis Blues, several players have stood out in exhibition play. The Blues have brought a veteran-heavy lineup to the year with little room available on the roster. However, three players have stood out as some of the best players on the roster and caught the eye of fans, and the team coaching staff’s preseason play comes to a close.
Nino Niederreiter lifts Predators past Sharks 3-2
Nino Niederreiter scored two goals to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at the 2022 NHL Global Series on Saturday at Prague. Filip Forsberg also scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves for the Predators, who beat the Sharks 4-1 in the first game of the series on Friday.
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Gallant Deserves His 2nd Jack Adams This Season
The New York Rangers are no strangers to bringing home postseason hardware. Last season, Igor Shesterkin was awarded the Vezina Trophy for the top goaltender; the season before, Adam Fox won the Norris Trophy for the league’s best defenseman. Though, even when Rangers members are not winning league awards, several of them receive nomination for the various trophies as well. Such was the case for Rangers’ coach, Gerard Gallant.
Yardbarker
Calgary Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year extension
The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the club announced Saturday. Sutter, 64, won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s top coach after the 2021–22 regular season. The two-time Stanley Cup champion led the Flames to a 50–21–11 record last year and a quarterfinal series win over the Dallas Stars.
Yardbarker
Flames’ Sutter Impressed by Prospects, Future Looks Bright
After the big batch of cuts at the Calgary Flames’ training camp a few days ago, Darryl Sutter was really impressed with what he saw from the players who were sent down. He spoke on it saying, “There’s guys in every group that were really good. Quite honest, there’s guys in that group (of cuts) that outperformed guys that are still here, but because of age or the ways their contracts are… you know what, it’s a good group and you can tell they’re the right kind of guys.”
Jagr discusses hockey future prior to Global Series in home country
PRAGUE -- Looking like an aging rock star, clad in dark jeans and a leather jacket, Jaromir Jagr strolled into O2 Arena here. The all-time NHL great, who owns a team in Kladno, Czech Republic, was there for the 2022 NHL Global Series, which is bringing the NHL to his native country, a chance for the NHL's past to meet the NHL's present.
markerzone.com
OILERS ANNOUNCE THE HIRING OF FORMER DEFENSEMAN STEVE STAIOS
The Edmonton Oilers took to Twitter on Thursday morning to announce that Steve Staios has been hired as a special advisor to their hockey operations staff. His focus will be mainly in line with player development. Staios, suited up for 1001 career games at the NHL level, 573 of which...
The Hockey Writers
Rangers’ Zac Jones Must Seize Opportunity This Season
The New York Rangers have drafted and acquired a lot of talented, young defensemen over the last few seasons. The development of Adam Fox, Ryan Lindgren, K’Andre Miller, and Braden Schneider is great for the team but has made it tough for New York’s other defense prospects, including Zac Jones to make the team.
Yardbarker
Radim Zohorna: Calgary’s Newest Flame
The Calgary Flames have definitely cooled down from the frantic movement of the early offseason, but General Manager Brad Treliving and co. are not done making moves. Smack dab in the middle of the NHL preseason, the team has snagged 26-year-old winger Radim Zohorna off of waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins. The six-foot-six, 220-pound native of Czechia has 25 games of NHL experience under his belt, all with the Penguins. However, he has spent most of his pro career in the Czech pro leagues and has also played 51 games with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins over the last two seasons. The left-handed shooter hails from Havlickuv, Czech Republic, a mere 7,787km from Calgary.
Adebayo, Cain lead Heat over Durant, Simmons and Nets
NEW YORK (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 17 points, undrafted rookie Jamal Cain added 15 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Brooklyn Nets 109-80 on Thursday night. Kevin Durant led Brooklyn with 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting in 26 minutes. Ben Simmons had four points and 10 rebounds for the Nets.
