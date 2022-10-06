This case illustrates stability of an extrafoveal lesion without vision loss. A woman aged 51 years attended for periodic eye examination with a complaint of blurry vision without correction only at near. Despite having diabetes for more than 5 years, managed with metformin (500 mg/d), she had corrected visual acuity of 20/20 in each eye at distance. She reported not knowing her A1C but admitted that her blood sugar values fluctuate above 100. In addition, she was treated medically for elevated cholesterol (rosuvastatin 20 mg/d), systemic hypertension (lisinopril 5 mg/d), and anxiety (medication unknown). Intraocular pressure was measured by Goldmann applanation tonometry at 14/12 mm Hg at 2:15 PM.The anterior segments were unremarkable and media were clear in each eye.See baseline fundus documentation of the left eye in Figure 1.

