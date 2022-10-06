It felt like a familiar script for Indiana football Saturday, entering halftime tied against a highly-ranked team in Memorial Stadium. Time and time again, Indiana has faced down this same situation just to fall short of an upset in the end. It was no different this season against No. 4 Michigan, which scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to leave Bloomington with a 31-10 victory.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO