Syracuse, NY

WKTV

Man arrested for grand larceny at North Utica Lowes

Utica, N.Y.-- A Marcy man has been arrested after police say he and an accomplice stole merchandise from a North Utica hardware store in June. 58-year-old Kurt DiNardo was charged with 4th degree grand larceny. According to Utica Police, DiNardo and another subject entered the Lowe’s in the Riverside Center, loaded more than a $1000 of power tools into a cart and walked out of the store without paying for them. Utica Police are still searching for the second subject.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

2 Utica men facing charges following armed robbery; more suspects sought

UTICA, N.Y. – Two men who were allegedly involved in a robbery were arrested when police found them hiding in different yards after the crime. Officers were called to Columbia Street just before 11 p.m. after a man was robbed at gunpoint. The victim told police a group of males approached him and demanded he give them his property. When he started to fight back, the victim says one male displayed a gun and threatened him. Police say the victim’s cell phone, car keys, cash and necklace were stolen.
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

WATCH: Utica Police wants to ID suspects in liquor store larceny

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking the public for help with identifying several suspects in the grand larceny investigation of a local liquor that occurred in Utica back in September. According to police, on Wednesday, September 14th, investigators arrived at a local liquor store in...
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Oneida PD looking for suspect in hit & run

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit & run property damage investigation that occurred on October 4th. Around 9:30 am on Tuesday, officers received a report that an SUV was allegedly involved in...
ONEIDA, NY
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

30-year-old man shot, taken to Upstate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times, according to Syracuse Police Department. Police say that one Thursday, October 6, around 3:36 p.m. officers went to the 100 block of Dyer Court to respond to a shooting call. When police arrived on the scene, they found a 30-year-old man who was shot […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man attempts to escape emergency room

A Cortland man attempted to escape the emergency room after he was arrested in connection to an incident on Homer Avenue Wednesday, according to a city police report. The report noted that Travis M. Hartwick, 31, allegedly assaulted a female victim, while also violating an order of protection in the process.
CORTLAND, NY
96.9 WOUR

Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week, Domestic Cases

Police in Utica are looking for a city man following several alleged domestic incidents during the month of September. According to Sgt. Stan Fernalld of the Utica Police Department, 60-year-old Emanuel J. Davis is wanted for open a series of open arrest warrants. Police say, Davis is charged with arrest...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Oswego man charged after police find 205 fentanyl-heroin packages, police say

Oswego, N.Y. - An Oswego man was arrested after police discovered heroin, fentanyl, and suboxone in his home Wednesday, police said. The City of Oswego Drug Task Force and the Oswego County Drug Task Force discovered 205 packages of combined heroin and fentanyl, along with five suboxone strips, according to a news release from the Oswego City Police Department. The man intended to sell the drugs, as stated in the release.
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

Tennessee man charged with D.W.I. after New Hartford crash

New Hartford, N.Y.-- A Tennessee man was arrested for Aggravated D.W.I. after he left the scene of an accident late Friday night in New Hartford. 68-year-old Brian Hassett of Nashville, TN was arrested after he struck a parked vehicle in the area of 1 Genesee Street around 11:30 Friday night. New Hartford police say that Hassett then attempted to drive away from the accident scene, but was stopped a short distance away by officers.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland man arrested for violating order of protection

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A homeless Cortland man is charged with 2 felonies. Cortland City Police responded to a disturbance call on Homer Avenue yesterday afternoon. A woman at the scene had allegedly just been assaulted by 31-year-old Travis Hartwick. The victim and Hartwick were previously in a relationship, and she had an order of protection against him. He was arrested for violating that order. The victim refused to press assault charges. Hartwick became unresponsive in the police cruiser, and it was diverted to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. He received treatment and became responsive before trying to flee the hospital. He was thwarted by the arresting Officers. He is charged with felony criminal contempt for violating the protection order and felony aggravated family offense. He was additionally charged with misdemeanor attempted escape. He was taken to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He will reappear in City of Cortland Court next week.
CORTLAND, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca PD Investigating Wednesday Afternoon Robbery On W State

On Wednesday, October 5th, 2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m., Ithaca Police Officers responded to the 300 Block of West State Street for a reported robbery. Upon arrival Officers spoke with a victim who reported that while walking down the street he was attacked from behind by two males who were unknown to him. The males punched the victim repeatedly, knocking him to the ground, and then went through his pockets. The suspects stole cash and a cell phone charger from the victim. The victim sustained non-life-threatening facial injuries and was evaluated by members of Bangs Ambulance.
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Baldwinsville Superintendent arrested for drunk driving after he was spotted crowd surfing at HS football game

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Superintendent of the Baldwinsville School District was arrested Friday night for driving while intoxicated after he was observed crowd surfing in the student section at the Baldwinsville high school football game. According to the Baldwinsville Police Department, Jason D. Thomson was observed by numerous individuals at the football game crowd surfing […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
informnny.com

Colorful, but deadly pills circulating Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rainbow fentanyl pills are small and colorful. Just like the opioid’s other forms, it can have serious consequences. “It’s 50 times more potent than heroin and a hundred times more potent than morphine,” said Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski, Public Information Officer for Syracuse Police. “So if a small child gets ahold of these pills you’re talking instantaneous death.”
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Daughter stabs father during domestic dispute

TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On October 4, at approximately 9:11 p.m., the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic with a weapon/stabbing occurring on the 100 block of Marsden Rd. in the Town of Salina. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered a 50-year-old male...
SALINA, NY
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

