Public education missed the data revolution. It’s time to catch up
Last month, the U.S. Department of Education launched an effort to address teacher shortages. Secretary Miguel Cardona went on national TV to call attention to the school staffing crisis and announce the initiative. But is there a national staffing crisis? Are vacancies higher than normal? If so, in what subjects and in which schools? The…
Analysis: NYU students flunk professor
A renowned NYU organic chemistry professor was fired after a spate of student complaints. In response to the schools’ decision, CNN columnist Jill Filipovic argues NYU’s administration sees higher education “as a consumer product trying to please not just students … but their parents who hold the purse strings.”
NYU prof’s firing after complaints about grades shows how low colleges have sunk
When I found out that Maitland Jones Jr., a widely respected New York University organic chemistry professor, had been dismissed from his position after 82 of his 350 students signed a petition complaining about his class, I empathized with him. Teaching at all levels is a complicated job. The law of averages dictates that some of Jones’ students were bound to emerge from his course displeased with their experience.
