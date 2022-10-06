Read full article on original website
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
AT&T Offering DFW Technicians $5,000 Signing BonusLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Plano Residents Outraged over Lack of Short-Term Rental RestrictionsLarry LeasePlano, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
David Pastrnak (4 points), Bruins spoil Capitals’ home opener
David Pastrnak and David Krejci accounted for seven points as the Boston Bruins opened the season with a 5-2 win
theScore
Zibanejad's big night powers Rangers past Lightning
NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad helped the New York Rangers get the new season off to a winning start. Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning...
theScore
NHL Wednesday best bets: Maple Leafs to beat up on Canadiens
Maple Leafs (-263) @ Canadiens (+210) This has the potential to be the night's most lopsided game. Last season, the Maple Leafs won the Grade A chance battle 66-33 against the Canadiens, and that was in a year the latter entered with the hopes of being competitive. That's clearly not...
NHL・
theScore
'Always building': How Alex Tuch became a keystone in the Sabres' return to relevancy
Alex Tuch repeats the question to give himself a second to think. "On the team …" he says slowly through a toothy grin, "who are the characters?" Tuch leans back in a plastic chair inside the Buffalo Sabres' meal room at KeyBank Center. It's 8:30 a.m. on a practice day in late September. On a table sits a steamy cup of coffee - black - and a clipboard holding a half-solved USA Today crossword.
theScore
Memphis extends coach Hardaway on 6-year, $16.5M contract
Memphis and head coach Penny Hardaway agreed on a six-year contract extension worth $16.5 million plus incentives. It runs through April 2028. "As I have said many times, this is a dream position for me, and I do not take it for granted," Hardaway said Wednesday. The Tigers have gone...
theScore
Spurs' Josh Richardson: Will be ready for regular season
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Richardson (knee) "for sure" will be ready for the Spurs' regular-season opener on Oct. 19, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports. Richardson did not travel to Utah for Tuesday's preseason game due to a minor knee issue. Even if he does not return for Thursday's preseason finale versus the Thunder, Popovich confirmed that he will not miss any regular-season action. Richardson is in line to be one of the Spurs' top guard options off the bench this season.
theScore
Verlander yanked early after getting shelled by Mariners
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander surrendered six earned runs on 10 hits across four innings in one of the worst playoff starts of his career in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Verlander's six earned runs tied a career high for a postseason start, the...
theScore
McCarthy: Cowboys preparing for Rush to start SNF vs. Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for quarterback Cooper Rush to start Sunday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, head coach Mike McCarthy announced Wednesday, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. Rush started the last four games for Dallas in place of the injured Dak Prescott, posting a 4-0 record...
theScore
Braves' Matzek has Tommy John surgery, out 12-18 months
ATLANTA (AP) — Braves reliever Tyler Matzek had Tommy John surgery on Wednesday and will be sidelined for 12 to 18 months. Manager Brian Snitker said the 31-year-old left-hander went to Texas to be evaluated and learned that he had a torn elbow ligament. Atlanta left Matzek off the postseason roster because of elbow discomfort.
MLB・
theScore
NBA regular-season win total best bets: Pistons, Kings to top low numbers
While the new NBA season brings all 30 teams back in action for the first time in months, it also provides bettors the chance to make some money on year-long win totals. Predicting game-in, game-out picks can have bettors fall victim to circumstance or poor luck, but extrapolating an opinion over the course of a whole season allows for tons of course correction.
NBA・
theScore
Blue Jays' Atkins noncommittal on Schneider after playoff collapse
Toronto Blue Jays manager Ross Atkins isn't ready to decide the future of interim manager John Schneider after the club's shocking collapse in Game 2 of the wild-card series. "More time to work through that. All our energy has been focused on winning," Atkins said Tuesday when asked about Schneider, according to Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun.
MLB・
theScore
Is extra rest an advantage in the playoffs? It's ... complicated
One of the changes in the first year of Major League Baseball's new, expanded playoff format is that the best regular-season teams have more rest before they begin postseason play. The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in each league bypassed the wild-card round, which was expanded from a single-game,...
NFL・
theScore
Picking an MVP from each wild-card series
The first year of Major League Baseball's new postseason format gave us some fascinating and exciting best-of-three wild-card series. While it's a bit difficult to choose a series MVP in such a small sample size, we're going to give it a shot. The shorter series saw some unexpected names lead the way for their clubs and featured plenty of fantastic starting pitching.
