Gizmodo
23-Year-Old 'Crypto King' Has Luxury Cars Seized After $35 Million of Investor Money Vanishes
Five luxury cars, including two BMWs, two McLarens, and a Lamborghini, have been seized from 23-year-old Aiden Pleterski, the self-described “crypto king” of Canada, during bankruptcy proceedings according to a new report from the CBC. But those cars are only worth a fraction of the $35 million that Pleterski allegedly took from investors who thought he’d make them rich in the cryptocurrency market, and it’s not clear whether they’ll ever see their money again.
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?
Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Holders Withdraw Over $683,000,000 in BTC in Just One Day, Signaling Confidence: Analytics Firm
A leading analytics firm says Bitcoin (BTC) holders have pulled tens of thousands worth of BTC from crypto exchanges in just one day. Santiment says that on the last day of September, crypto exchanges witnessed a massive exodus of crypto to the tune of $683.42 million in BTC, the fourth largest of the year.
cryptopotato.com
California Takes Action Against 11 Crypto Firms Allegedly Operating Like Ponzi Schemes
The Cali watchdog went after other crypto companies following the desist and refrain order against Nexo. California’s regulator has targeted 11 crypto-related entities which allegedly violated the state’s securities laws. The watchdog also claimed that their business model was in the manner of a Ponzi or pyramid scheme.
dailyhodl.com
CFTC Chair Calls Bitcoin and Ethereum ‘Digital Commodity Tokens’, Says Regulator Seeking More Power From Congress
Rostin Behnam, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), says he is seeking authority from US Congress to regulate Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other digital tokens as commodities. In a new CNBC interview, Behnam reiterates a position held by other US regulatory agencies that Bitcoin is a commodity,...
CNBC
$570 million worth of Binance's BNB token stolen in another major crypto hack
Binance said a cross-chain bridge linking with its BNB Chain was targeted, enabling hackers to move BNB tokens off the network. In total, hackers withdrew 2 million BNB tokens — about $570 million at current prices — from BNB Chain said in a blog post on Friday. An...
Business Insider
Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, was hacked, and around $100 million worth of Binance Coin was stolen, CEO says
Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, was hacked in an attack early Friday. Hackers attacked a bridge between blockchains, but the situation is now "contained," the CEO of Binance said. Around $100 million of Binance Coin was stolen, Bloomberg reported. An exploit on a cross-chain bridge resulted in extra Binance...
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?
About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
bitcoinist.com
The Next Big Cryptocurrency Altcoins to Buy in 2022: Shiba Inu, Big Eyes Coin, And Stellar
Cryptocurrency prices have consistently climbed over the last several years due to how simple and secure blockchain technology is. The market is currently focused on the daily introduction of a new cryptocurrency, as well as appealing features such as trading, NFTs, and so on. When it comes to cryptocurrency investing,...
Motley Fool
Can Ethereum Reach $5,000?
In the aftermath of The Merge, crypto investors are looking for the next big catalyst that could propel Ethereum higher. An influx of new institutional money into crypto assets could be one factor that boosts the price of Ethereum. Ethereum must deliver best-in-class performance as it fends off new blockchain...
e-cryptonews.com
Gambling with Bitcoin: The Way to Make Money with Cryptocurrency
When it comes to earning money with cryptocurrency, there are a few different ways to do it. One popular method is gambling with Bitcoin. While it may seem risky, gambling with Bitcoin can be a great way to earn some extra money with cryptocurrency. This article will discuss why you...
u.today
Incoming Pump? Ethereum Whales Intensify Multi-million Dollar Transfers Despite Bear Storm
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
bctd.news
Hodlers have accumulated a record amount of bitcoins
Analysts at Ark Invest found that long-term investors or so-called hodlers have been buying up bitcoins over the past few months. They took advantage of the collapse of the BTC rate in the spring and summer of 2022 and accumulated a record amount of cryptocurrency. Currently, hodlers control approximately 13.7 million coins, which is 71.5% of the total supply of bitcoin.
NEWSBTC
Compared to Veteran Cryptos like Ethereum (ETH) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), Flasko (FLSK) will Show Stronger Performance
In 2022, several of the most widely used cryptocurrencies have seen dramatic declines in value. Researching bull and bear market trends is essential before putting money into any stock or cryptocurrency. Sometimes, presale tokens are regarded as better investments than large crypto equities since they are offered cheap initially and have the ability to soar.
Why Shares of Coinbase, Silvergate Capital, and Hut 8 Mining Corp Are Rising Today
Crypto stocks traded higher as the broader market rose.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Called This Year’s Crypto Crash Says Bitcoin Rally Imminent – Here’s His Outlook
A widely followed Bitcoin (BTC) analyst who predicted the 2022 BTC collapse is spotting a potential bear trap in the brush. Pseudonymous crypto trader Capo tells their 547,900 Twitter followers that the US Dollar Index (DXY) and traditional stocks are setting up for a BTC rebound. “DXY bounce is looking...
cryptonewsz.com
Can Cryptocurrencies Replace Fiat Currencies?
Perhaps you have been wondering if cryptocurrencies could replace fiat currencies someday. Whether there is a good chance or there appear to be strong odds, it will be up to you to decide. Here are some of the possibilities that you may want to consider. There Might Be A Good...
