ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Gizmodo

23-Year-Old 'Crypto King' Has Luxury Cars Seized After $35 Million of Investor Money Vanishes

Five luxury cars, including two BMWs, two McLarens, and a Lamborghini, have been seized from 23-year-old Aiden Pleterski, the self-described “crypto king” of Canada, during bankruptcy proceedings according to a new report from the CBC. But those cars are only worth a fraction of the $35 million that Pleterski allegedly took from investors who thought he’d make them rich in the cryptocurrency market, and it’s not clear whether they’ll ever see their money again.
ECONOMY
Kiplinger

The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?

Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defi#Hackers#Web3 Investment#Sovryn#Usdt#Exchequer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Kiplinger

Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?

About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Can Ethereum Reach $5,000?

In the aftermath of The Merge, crypto investors are looking for the next big catalyst that could propel Ethereum higher. An influx of new institutional money into crypto assets could be one factor that boosts the price of Ethereum. Ethereum must deliver best-in-class performance as it fends off new blockchain...
MARKETS
e-cryptonews.com

Gambling with Bitcoin: The Way to Make Money with Cryptocurrency

When it comes to earning money with cryptocurrency, there are a few different ways to do it. One popular method is gambling with Bitcoin. While it may seem risky, gambling with Bitcoin can be a great way to earn some extra money with cryptocurrency. This article will discuss why you...
GAMBLING
u.today

Incoming Pump? Ethereum Whales Intensify Multi-million Dollar Transfers Despite Bear Storm

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
bctd.news

Hodlers have accumulated a record amount of bitcoins

Analysts at Ark Invest found that long-term investors or so-called hodlers have been buying up bitcoins over the past few months. They took advantage of the collapse of the BTC rate in the spring and summer of 2022 and accumulated a record amount of cryptocurrency. Currently, hodlers control approximately 13.7 million coins, which is 71.5% of the total supply of bitcoin.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Compared to Veteran Cryptos like Ethereum (ETH) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), Flasko (FLSK) will Show Stronger Performance

In 2022, several of the most widely used cryptocurrencies have seen dramatic declines in value. Researching bull and bear market trends is essential before putting money into any stock or cryptocurrency. Sometimes, presale tokens are regarded as better investments than large crypto equities since they are offered cheap initially and have the ability to soar.
MARKETS
cryptonewsz.com

Can Cryptocurrencies Replace Fiat Currencies?

Perhaps you have been wondering if cryptocurrencies could replace fiat currencies someday. Whether there is a good chance or there appear to be strong odds, it will be up to you to decide. Here are some of the possibilities that you may want to consider. There Might Be A Good...
CURRENCIES
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
114K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy