Yardbarker
Stephen Jackson on Draymond Green punch: 'You never hit the little homies like that'
Stephen Jackson was the emotional leader of the "We Believe" Golden State Warriors, spending parts of four seasons with the team from 2007-2009. Like Draymond Green, he was a fiery player who regularly appeared among the league leaders in technical fouls. But in punching teammate Jordan Poole, "Stack Jack" says that Green crossed a line.
Anthony Davis already showing Lakers fans why they can’t trust him
The Los Angeles Lakers have not even played an official regular-season game yet and we have already seen Anthony Davis get added to the injury report. Despite being listed in the starting five by Darvin Ham, Davis was eventually pulled out of Wednesday’s preseason game with back tightness. Los...
‘The league is really in trouble’: Kevin Durant vocal on Victor Wembanyama’s looming NBA arrival
Even unicorns evolve, too. If you are a unicorn evolution truther, then how do you explain Victor Wembanyama? Kevin Durant, arguably the original NBA unicorn, believes that Wembanyama is going to be massive headache for opponents of whichever lucky team who would land him in the 2023 NBA Draft. “The...
REVEALED: Ime Udoka's Mystery Mistress Who He CHEATED ON Nia Long With Finally Identified
The mystery woman Ime Udoka had an affair with despite his engagement to Nia Long has finally been revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking revelation comes just days after Udoka was suspended as head coach of the Boston Celtics as a result of his “improper” consensual relationship with the previously unnamed female staffer.According to Daily Mail, Udoka’s mystery mistress has been identified as 34-year-old Kathleen Nimmo Lynch – a devout Mormon and married mother-of-three who serves as the Celtics’ team service manager.Although the Celtics refused to name Lynch when they officially announced Udoka’s suspension last month, her name was reportedly...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ime Udoka’s Mistress Identified As Celtics Team Service Manager
The woman was reportedly a good friend of former Celtics exec Danny Ainge. By now, everyone knows that Ime Udoka was suspended for a year by the Boston Celtics. Of course, this was because Udoka was caught having a relationship with someone who worked for the Celtics organization. This is a big no-no within any NBA team, and now, Udoka is paying the consequences.
Trae Young, Ja Morant react to viral video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole
The Golden State Warriors have been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately. Reports began to filter out that Draymond Green was subject to a potential suspension from the Warriors after he got into an altercation with Jordan Poole at a practice. Green and Poole hashed things out afterwards, but it was clear […] The post Trae Young, Ja Morant react to viral video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch video leaking sends Twitter into a frenzy
The Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole debacle has rocked the Golden State Warriors of late, piercing through their championship sheen quite a bit entering the season. Now, video has leaked on the incident and the punch that landed from Draymond was much more solid than most would’ve expected, with the Warriors enforcer connecting on a […] The post Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch video leaking sends Twitter into a frenzy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
hotnewhiphop.com
Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole Attack Caught On Camera: Watch
Draymond Green got caught in 4K. Draymond Green was the talk of the NBA just a couple of days ago as it was revealed that he got into a fight at practice with Jordan Poole. Klutch Sports tried to control the narrative early as they said that Poole had been acting differently ever since winning an NBA title.
Popculture
Nia Long Steps out in LA Amidst Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long has been dealing with an incredibly difficult situation as of late. It was recently reported that her fiancé, Ime Udoka, was suspended from his position as the head coach of the Boston Celtics after allegedly engaging in an intimate relationship with one of the franchise's female staffers. In light of the scandal, Long has been seen out and about in Los Angeles during which she was asked how she's been coping, per TMZ.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O’Neal on weight loss: 'I had that Charles Barkley retirement body'
NBA legends and Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley were both larger-than-life figures during their playing days and currently work as "NBA on TNT" analysts. It appears O’Neal was inspired by Barkley to get in better shape ahead of the 2022-23 season. O’Neal went viral last...
hotnewhiphop.com
Andre Iguodala Clears The Air On Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Situation
Andre Iguodala is providing some clarity. Draymond Green and Jordan Poole are the talk of the NBA right now as it was reported last night that Green punched Poole during practice. It was a report that was fairly unexpected, especially since it revealed that Green will likely be suspended by the team.
Draymond Green leaving the Warriors to ‘heal himself’
Draymond Green spoke to the media for the first time since the video of him punching Jordan Poole in the middle of a Golden State Warriors practice hit the internet. Green’s actions shocked the NBA community, as he viciously attacked Poole at a team practice before the 2022-23 season even began.
Draymond Green reveals harsh reality of relationship with Warriors’ Jordan Poole
Draymond Green has spoken for the first time since firing the punch heard around the world at teammate Jordan Poole during a Golden State Warriors practice. Green apologized for his actions but also revealed the harsh reality he’s facing when it comes to his relationship with Poole, whom he says he took under his wing. […] The post Draymond Green reveals harsh reality of relationship with Warriors’ Jordan Poole appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Calls Out NBA Stars Who Want To Team Up And Create Superteams: "Michael Jordan Didn't Win For A Long Time. He Didn't Say, 'Hey, I Can't Beat The Pistons.'"
The NBA today has changed beyond recognition from what it was about two or three decades ago. During the 1980s and the 1990s, forming a superteam was something that fans rarely saw. The closest thing to a superteam was the Chicago Bulls during the 1990s, which had Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman on the roster.
Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch draws ludicrous $10 million offer from Jake Paul
A video recently surfaced of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole during a practice scuffle. The video caught Jake Paul’s attention, who made quite the offer to the Warriors’ star forward. Paul wrote the following on Twitter, “Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the […] The post Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch draws ludicrous $10 million offer from Jake Paul appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole scuffle draws honest take from Blazers star Damian Lillard
Draymond Green has somewhat emerged as Public Enemy No. 1 right now following his physical altercation with Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole. Most folks might say that he brought it upon himself after what they consider to be an unwarranted sucker punch on one of his younger teammates. For his part, however, Portland Trail […] The post Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole scuffle draws honest take from Blazers star Damian Lillard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Adebayo, Cain lead Heat over Durant, Simmons and Nets
NEW YORK (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 17 points and undrafted rookie Jamal Cain added 15 points and 11 rebounds as the Miami Heat defeated the Brooklyn Nets 109-80 on Thursday night. Kevin Durant led Brooklyn with 22 points on 8 of 12 shooting in 26 minutes. Ben Simmons...
CBS Sports
Minnesota Timberwolves 2022-23 NBA preview: Gobert + Towns + Edwards could equal the start of something big
The Minnesota Timberwolves made the playoffs last season for the first time in four years, then followed that up by pulling off a surprising blockbuster trade to land three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. Gobert's impact will be felt immediately for the Wolves, especially on the defensive side of the ball. With Gobert in tow, in addition to the newly-extended Karl-Anthony Towns, a rising star in Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, things are looking up for Minnesota.
