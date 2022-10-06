ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

ClutchPoints

Cale Makar: 3 reasons Avalanche star will win Hart Trophy in 2022-23 NHL season

The 2022-23 NHL season is just days away, and the Colorado Avalanche are ready to defend their Stanley Cup title. While the Avs have a loaded roster all around, their success hinges on superstar defenseman Cale Makar. At just 23 years old, Makar has established himself as the best defenseman in the league, and this season, he’ll become a true contender for the Hart Trophy as the league’s MVP.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Kenny Pickett’s blunt warning to NFL with the Steelers as ‘underdogs’ in Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols’ shocking Cardinals retirement admission ahead of MLB Playoffs

Albert Pujols announced before the start of the 2022 season that this year would be his last. When St. Louis Cardinals fans heard that, they assumed they would be getting Pujols for the entire campaign. But that almost wasn’t the case. Ahead of the Cardinals’ MLB Playoffs battle with the Philadelphia Phillies, Pujols revealed that […] The post Albert Pujols’ shocking Cardinals retirement admission ahead of MLB Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Jalen Brunson’s former coach drops bold take on PG that will fire up Knicks fans

Somewhat overshadowed by all the disappointment surrounding the New York Knicks’ botched pursuit of Donovan Mitchell is the fact that this team made one of the biggest moves in free agency when they brought in Jalen Brunson. The Knicks front office did a commendable job in swooping in on the 26-year-old, who himself ended up choosing New York over his former team, the Dallas Mavericks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole scuffle draws honest take from Blazers star Damian Lillard

Draymond Green has somewhat emerged as Public Enemy No. 1 right now following his physical altercation with Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole. Most folks might say that he brought it upon himself after what they consider to be an unwarranted sucker punch on one of his younger teammates. For his part, however, Portland Trail […] The post Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole scuffle draws honest take from Blazers star Damian Lillard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

John Schneider, Blue Jays address embarrassing Mariners choke job

Even the Toronto Blue Jays couldn’t believe their collapse of epic proportions against the Seattle Mariners in Game 2 of their Wild Card series in the MLB playoffs. Ahead 8-1 by the end of the fifth inning, the Blue Jays appeared to be on their way to extending the series to a do-or-die Game 3. […] The post John Schneider, Blue Jays address embarrassing Mariners choke job appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Cardinals star Nolan Arenado speaks out on huge regret in ninth inning meltdown vs. Phillies

The St. Louis Cardinals entered the ninth inning of Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series with a 2-0 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies. Somehow, the team lost that game on Friday night 6-3. It’s hard to point to one specific reason for why the Cardinals imploded in the ninth. And it doesn’t seem […] The post Cardinals star Nolan Arenado speaks out on huge regret in ninth inning meltdown vs. Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Jose Quintana drops Willson Contreras bombshell with Cubs star’s Chicago future in doubt

The St. Louis Cardinals are gearing up for their Wild Card series against the Philadelphia Phillies, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t already making plans for free agency, even though they would rather not have to deal with that for another few weeks. Despite that, it sounds like one of their new star pitchers, Jose Quintana, is already making pitches to potential free agents.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard injury updates could leave Cowboys in trouble for Week 5 vs. Rams

The Dallas Cowboys could face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 this Sunday without two of their main offensive weapons in CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard. Both players have been listed as questionable for the highly anticipated showdown. Lamb landed on the team’s injury report as he deals with a groin issue, while Pollard was reported to be suffering from an illness that forced him to miss Sunday’s practice.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons’ honest assessment after three-shot performance vs. Heat

Ben Simmons played in his second game after a 470-day layoff Thursday night, and it was clear the three-time All-Star has a ways to go in his return to his old form. Simmons took just three shots in Brooklyn’s 109-80 preseason loss to Miami. The Nets were outplayed in every aspect of the game with […] The post Ben Simmons’ honest assessment after three-shot performance vs. Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Top 50 players entering 2022-23 NBA season

The best basketball players in the world are busy prepping for the coming 2022-23 NBA season. All of them are aiming to lead their teams to victory, to claim the elusive Larry O’Brien trophy. Here we’ll discuss the Top 50 NBA players entering the 2022-23 NBA season. With...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Steve Sarkisian drops perfect reaction to Texas football QB Quinn Ewers’ bonkers performance vs Oklahoma

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was like a house on fire in his first Red River Showdown rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday. The Texas football signal-caller returned in time for the Oklahoma game after a prolonged absence due to a clavicle injury suffered in Week 2’s close loss in Austin to the Alabama Crimson Tide and proceeded to put up a performance to remember.
NORMAN, OK
ClutchPoints

AL Wild Card Odds: Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/8/2022

In a possible series-clinching game and a chance to move on to the ALDS, the Seattle Mariners will take on the Toronto Blue Jays for Game 2 of the AL Wild Card. With this highly anticipated matchup on tap for this afternoon, it is time to take a look at our MLB odds series,  where our […] The post AL Wild Card Odds: Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/8/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant trolls Oklahoma Sooners big time after embarrassing 49-0 loss to Texas football

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant made sure to add insult to the Oklahoma Sooners’ injury after Texas football obliterated them on Saturday. The Texas Longhorns showed no mercy to the Sooners in a 49-0 drubbing that was basically over after three quarters. Oklahoma just had no answer to the Texas football offense led by quarterback […] The post Kevin Durant trolls Oklahoma Sooners big time after embarrassing 49-0 loss to Texas football appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AUSTIN, TX
