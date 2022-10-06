Read full article on original website
Related
franklincounty.news
County enacts emergency burn ban
Franklin County commissioners have enacted an emergency ban on open burning, effective at 11 a.m. Friday. The ban follows a 115-acre fire at Indian Pass earlier in the week, which included a structure fire Friday morning, as well as a 10-acre fire in Tate’s Hell off Lake Morality Road Thursday afternoon. All these blazes were contained. with no injuries and minimal loss of propoerty, by the Florida Forest Service and area firefighters.
franklincounty.news
This weekend in Gulf and Franklin
There's a lot happening in Gulf and Franklin Counties this weekend. Don't see your event listed? Have an event you want included in an upcoming round-up? Email details to wweitzel@nevespublishing.com. Fall Bay Day. This bi-annual event celebrates the St. Joseph Bay State Buffer Preserve and highlights all the activities you...
Flower trailer can now be found around Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As of Saturday, there’s a new trailer in Bay County that will be seen at many festivals and farmers’ markets in the future. The first flower trailer had its grand opening in downtown Panama City. The Late Bloomer is a unique way to purchase floral decorations. People have the chance […]
Kait 8
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Homecoming bonfire explodes in Florida
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP/Gray News) - An explosion happened during the lighting of a traditional homecoming bonfire at A. Crawford Mosley High School in Lynn Haven on Wednesday, Bay District Schools reported. School district officials said they are investigating the cause of the blast and said they followed their customary...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare opens facility in PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare in Bay County opened its first of many doors today. Hospital officials joined local dignitaries as they celebrated the ribbon-cutting of this primary care facility in Panama City Beach. They said this is the first step in a major expansion that includes a new hospital. Tallahassee […]
mypanhandle.com
News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Dexter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Dexter, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week!. This beautiful hound mix is about a year old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control...
WJHG-TV
Residents in Bay County set up Hurricane Ian donation sites
Bay County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Residents in Bay County are setting up donation sites to show their solidarity with the victims of Hurricane Ian. Greg Abrams Seafood and Bay County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to fill large trucks to take to South Florida. They set up a donation site at the Walmart on Highway 77 in Lynn Haven. Volunteers unloaded the items, as donors drove up one by one.
Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’
ED. NOTE: This story was updated with a Thursday morning statement from Bay District Schools. LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Learn about different events happening around the Panhandle this weekend. Pirates of the High Seas Fest When: October 7 – October 9 Where: Panama City Beach, Pier Park House of Terror 3 – Halloween Haunt Night When: October 7 – October 9 Where: Panama City Beach, Beachfront Adventures Read with […]
WJHG-TV
Pirates are returning to Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s almost time for an adventure on the high seas. The 2022 Pirates of the High Seas & Renaissance Festival makes its return to Aaron Bessant Park. This free, family-friendly event celebrates the legacy of pirates who once sailed the Gulf of Mexico. “I...
WJHG-TV
Panama City street will be getting a makeover
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - City leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase of a construction project for Cherry Street Wednesday morning. The first phase of the project is being funded by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection State Revolving Fund and the Bay County Infrastructure Surtax. Panama...
WJHG-TV
Thursday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight over NWFL with the lows in the 50s for most of us and maybe some 60s at the coast. On Friday expect to see sunny skies with highs in the 80s. Inland areas will reach the upper 80s and low to mid 80s at the coast. Winds will be North at 5 mph. A dry front will pass our area Saturday morning bringing with it a reinforcing shot of drier, less humid air for the weekend. Next week expect a ridge of high pressure to heat us up into the upper 80s with higher humidity levels. That will bring us small rain chances late Wednesday and much better rain chances Thursday. That will be our first rain in a month!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shovels turned on new Blountstown Elementary School
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — Almost four years after Hurricane Michael, school officials and students turned shovels Wednesday morning on the new Blountstown Elementary School. The old campus was declared a total loss after the storm and elementary students were spread out over as many as four different locations. Kindergarten and first graders are now learning […]
WJHG-TV
Tourism coming into Panama City Beach all year round
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Temperatures are beginning to cool down, but the tourist season is still heating up. Marketing Officer at Panama City Beach Visitors Center Jayna Leach says the department has been working to have tourism all year round. “Historically, Panama City Beach has had our peak season,”...
Bay deputies warn of new scam
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a scam where suspects pretend to be with Xfinity or Target. Deputies said a victim received a phone call from someone claiming to be from Xfinity. The scammer told the victim they could receive up to six months of free […]
WJHG-TV
Friday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clear skies overhead. We’ll only see a few clouds cruise our skies at times today, plenty of sunshine ahead!. Otherwise, temperatures are pleasantly cool with 50s inland to...
Tyndall Air Force Base continues to make progress on multi-billion dollar rebuild
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall Air Force Base is out of the planning and designing phase and into the construction phase of its rebuild. On Friday, the community got an inside look into the progress. 325th Fighter Wing Commander Colonel George Watkins showed the community just how far the rebuild has come in the […]
Atmore Advance
Chiefs rout Blountstown 49-0 on the road
Northview’s Jamarkus Jefferson scored four touchdowns and Luke Bridges added a pair to help lead the Chiefs to a 49-0 road victory over Blountstown, Fla. tonight. Malaki Haynes added a touchdown in the win. With the victory, the Chiefs improve to 6-0 overall, and visit rival Jay, Fla. next...
Washington Examiner
Veterans, military spouses, others team up to care for Florida’s most vulnerable children
(The Center Square) – In less than three months, nearly 250 veterans, military spouses, and former law enforcement officers have signed up to care for Florida’s most vulnerable children through a new program, Continue the Mission, launched by First Lady Casey DeSantis. The initiative was launched in June...
Blountstown steals district win on the road at Sneads
SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown volleyball team went on the road and took down district foe Sneads 3-1 on Thursday night. The Tigers improved to 12-9 and will visit FSU High School on Tuesday, October 11. The Pirates fell to 7-14 and will host Choctawhatchee on Saturday, October 8.
Comments / 0