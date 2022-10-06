Read full article on original website
Downtown Knoxville Ten Day Planner (10/9 – 10/18/2022)
If you want your event included, please make a Facebook event, invite me (Alan Sims – you’ll have to friend me) and it will be included. I need enough lead time that the list can be put together the Wednesday before you want your event included. If you’d...
Things to do for free in East Tennessee this weekend
Free things to do this weekend in Knoxville and East Tennessee.
East TN life-changing program gives a makeover to 11 women who turned their lives around
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Hand Up for Women program gave a makeover to 11 women Saturday. This was a milestone for their path of turning around their lives. Hand Up for Women helps women break the cycle of abuse, poverty, addiction and despair. The program offers classes that bring self-esteem, confidence and hope back to their lives.
New Addition Announced for This Year’s Pigeon Forge Winterfest
Winterfest 2022 is going to be bigger and brighter than ever, in part due to the new additions being added to the festival. Pigeon Forge announced that this year’s event will debut 20 new outdoor light displays, which will account for over one million LED lights. The headline sculptures can be found at the city’s Riverwalk nature trail. Here is everything you need to know about the new addition to Pigeon Forge Winterfest:
Spice and Tea Exchange of Knoxville Coming to 522 South Gay Street
Downtown Knoxville will soon get its own location of The Spice and Tea Exchange, as Annette Morejon brings the concept to 522 South Gay Street, most recently home to Fai Thai Kitchen. She’s lived in Knoxville since December and is excited to put down roots and open her business within her first year. She said they’ve loved the change of pace and scenery that they’ve found here and that the people have been “friendly and welcoming.” She said they love the city, the scenery, and the breweries. She threw in that having a convenient airport is a bonus.
Oak Ridge successfully demolishes former criticality experiment lab
OAK RIDGE, TN -- EM crews at Oak Ridge have cleared another excess, contaminated facility, opening land for reuse at the Y-12 National Security Complex. They successfully completed the demolition of the former Criticality Experiment Laboratory after working this past summer to bring down the dilapidated 1940s-era facility, also known as Building 9213.
North Knoxville revitalization fueled by growing businesses
Knoxville added about 2,000 new residents last year. With more people comes more job opportunities and new developments.
Egg manufacturing operation coming to Morristown
A leading producer of eggs will bring over 100 new jobs to Hamblen County with a $30 million investment.
Daddy Mac’s Down Home Dive has deliciousness for days
TURKEY CREEK, Tenn. (WATE) – The Taste of Turkey Creek offers almost two dozen local flavors for visitors to sample. At Daddy Mac’s the friendly staff is ready to show you how much flavor can be packed under one roof. From appetizers to delicious house-smoked BBQ to desserts...
Pigeon Forge Winterfest Will Be Bigger & Brighter in 2022
Pigeon Forge, Tennessee is a beautiful place to visit, especially during the winter months. We all know that when it comes to Pigeon Forge, there is so much to see and do there. Whether you visit in the summertime to visit Dollywood, or perhaps you want to go during the fall to check out the scenery and enjoy some delicious food, you can't go wrong. However, if you really want a magical time in the Smoky Mountains you need to check it out during the winter.
Knoxville church to host Trunk or Treat for special needs families
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville church is hosting a trunk or treat for special needs families. The Christ Covenant Church announced that its yearly drive-thru Trunk or Treat would take place on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. It is located at 12915 Kingston Pike. Guests...
East Tennessee seniors struggle with fixed income as they prepare for prom night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Seniors in East Tennessee are having a hard time living on a fixed income. The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging said it sees more of a struggle now than ever because of the higher costs of living. The Broadway Towers community is struggling to prepare...
Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
Residents alarmed after spotting coyotes in West Hills neighborhood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Residents in a West Knoxville neighborhood took to social media after spotting coyotes out in broad daylight. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, it isn’t as uncommon as one might think. Matt Cameron with TWRA said that coyotes tend to be in urban and suburban areas, so people shouldn’t be surprised if they come across one.
Former Knox County Health Department director named interim CEO of YWCA
Former director of the Knox County Health Department Dr. Martha Buchanan has been named as the interim CEO of YWCA Knoxville & the Tennessee Valley.
Children sleep in offices as Knoxville DCS struggles to find homes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Margie Quin described the state of the system as “traumatizing” for both children and her staff when speaking with state lawmakers. It’s at least the second time Quin has brought up the problem in just more than a month on the job and it’s not the only […]
Knoxville restaurant owner retiring after 48 years behind the grill
A Knoxville restaurant owner, operator and cook will be retiring at the end of the month.
Pellissippi State accepting applications for faculty and staff
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pellissippi State Community College is looking for more faculty and staff for the current open positions. Pellissippi State is looking to fill full-time positions with jobs ranging from Computer Technician, Director of Title IX and Equity & Compliance, Landscape Technician and more. For Computer Technician...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
AC paramedic receives ‘Operation Angel Wing’ honor
(Submitted) Lt. Matt Wilson, a paramedic with the Anderson County Emergency Medical Services, recently was recognized as a recipient of the George H. Neeley Award for Exemplary Service, an award from Operation Angel Wing, according to a press release from the County Mayor’s office. Lt. Wilson, who serves as...
